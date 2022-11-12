Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
zip06.com
Nighthawks’ Girls’ Volleyball, Soccer Teams Take Defeats in States; Rapuano Places 8th at Class M Diving Championship
The North Haven girls’ volleyball team hosted E.O. Smith for a first-round matchup in the Class L State Tournament last week. North Haven took a 3-2 defeat in the contest to finish its season with an overall record of 12-9. On Nov. 8, the 10th-seeded Nighthawks played a home...
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Boys’ Soccer Cruises to State Semis After 2-0 Shutout
Old Saybrook boys soccer defeated Litchfield 2-0 on Nov. 11 in the quarterfinals of the Class S State Tournament at Plum Hill Field in Litchfield. The victory marked head coach Steve Waters’ 600th of his career, adding to a remarkable run for the winningest boys soccer coach in Connecticut history.
zip06.com
North Haven Football Sets Sights on Playoffs Following Prep Loss
The North Haven football team lost a close game to Fairfield Prep on Nov. 10th at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, by a final score of 17-13. There was a lot on the line for both teams, as the win helped Fairfield Prep to claim the Southern Connecticut Tier 1 Football title. The loss for North Haven dropped the Nighthawks to 7-2 on the season.
zip06.com
Hand Boys’ Soccer Loses to Guilford on PKs in State Quarters; Girls’ Soccer Takes Second-Round Defeat
The Hand boys’ soccer team won its first two games in the Class L State Tournament to advance to a quarterfinal matchup against Guilford last week. The Tigers took a 1-0 defeat to the Grizzlies in a game that came down to penalty kicks in the state quarters to finish with an overall record of 9-8-2 for the 2022 campaign.
zip06.com
Motivated VR-OL Football Team Fueled to 7-1 Start by Talent, Tenacity on Gridiron
The Valley Regional/Old Lyme football team had a disappointing 2021 season record of 4-6 to show for its heart and hustle that was way above board for a squad with that triumph tally. As disappointing as the result was at the time, it turned out to be a blessing as it forged the fire in the Warriors this fall that has helped catapult them to a dominating start to the 2022 campaign.
zip06.com
Young Yellowjackets Corralled Momentum Towards Future on Court
While the East Haven volleyball team did not arrive at its desired preseason destination of qualifying for postseason play, the Yellowjackets certainly grew as a group and set the table to make good on that playoff goal for many years to come, as several underclassmen rose to the occasion this season.
zip06.com
Molly Fahey: It Takes a Village
Sometimes, the most innocuous event or encounter can have a profound effect on our lives. For Molly Fahey, the new social services coordinator at Madison Youth and Family Services (MYFS), that came in the form of a part-time job while in college. Molly has been a long-time employee in Madison...
zip06.com
Yellowjackets Take Defeat Versus Jonathan Law
The East Haven football team hosted Jonathan Law for an SCC Tier 3 showdown on Nov. 10. The Yellowjackets took a 49-14 defeat versus the Lawmen at East Haven High School and now have an overall record of 2-6 to go with a mark of 1-3 in the division this year. Jonathan Law improved to 8-1 overall and is now 4-1 in SCC Tier 3 action.
ubbulls.com
Bulls to Face Nationally Ranked UConn on Tuesday Night
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-1, 0-0 MAC) will play the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. The Huskies come in at No. 25 in the AP Top-25 poll receiving 124 points. In the Coaches Poll, UConn came in at No. 28 as they received 46 points. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network with tip-off starting at 7 p.m. from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
zip06.com
On the Trail
Ineze Gailis looks over the artwork for sale at the studio of Martha Link Walsh on Nov. 13. The Shoreline Arts Alliance’s annual Shoreline Arts Trail invited the public to visit participating art studios in Branford, Guilford, and Madison on Nov. 12 and 13. For more information about the...
zip06.com
Unique Stories to Tell at MHS Open House
The Madison Historical Society (MHS) will host an open house on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Allis-Bushnell House located at 853 Boston Post Road. Each room of the first floor has a theme and tells a unique story about a specific period in Madison’s past, according to MHS President Jennifer Simpson.
sheltonherald.com
No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know
Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery
A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
A Mainstay of the Preppy Wardrobe Was Invented in New Haven
Yesterday was the 83rd anniversary of the patenting of the Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoe. Hey fellow preppies of Connecticut, did you know that a man from New Haven invented them?. I didn't attend an old private school in Connecticut, I'm a Holy Cross - Waterbury alumni, but my fashion choices...
zip06.com
Four Boaters Rescued Near Sachem’s Head
Four people are recovering after their 20-foot boat capsized on Nov. 10. According to Guilford Fire Department (GFD) officials, marine rescue units were dispatched to the area of Chimney Corner Reef, located just off Sachem’s Head, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 10. Guilford units responded on Marine 10...
Eyewitness News
Crews preparing for CT’s first snow of the season
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re expecting our first snow of the season Tuesday evening. Plowing companies across the state are getting ready. Eyewitness News talked to James Doyle who is the owner of Innovative Lawn and Landscape. They have about 7-10 plow trucks and machines combined. This time of...
NBC Connecticut
Crash on I-91 North in Wethersfield Causing Miles of Delays
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield is causing miles of delays. CT Travel says the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 24 and 25. At this time, there is more than 5 miles of congestion in the area. There is no word on how...
Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary
I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
Man injured, arrest made in Guilford pedestrian crash
A bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend in Guilford. Police say the crash occurred Saturday just after 3:35 p.m. on Leetes Island Road.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: West Hartford native discusses being his own boss
(WTNH) – So many people would love to be their own boss. It’s not always easy, but freedom can bring lots of joy and money. Entrepreneurs are behind so many small businesses. A West Hartford native who created his own company credits his mom and dad for his...
Comments / 0