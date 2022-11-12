ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Hand Field Hockey Taking It One Game at a Time in State Tournament

The Hand field hockey team is on to the semifinals of the Class M CIAC State Tournament following a 3-2 thrilling victory over Simsbury on Nov. 10. Simsbury struck first and took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break. Hand responded with 3 unanswered goals and held off a furious final effort from the Trojans down the stretch to punch their ticket to the semifinal round.
SIMSBURY, CT
zip06.com

Motivated VR-OL Football Team Fueled to 7-1 Start by Talent, Tenacity on Gridiron

The Valley Regional/Old Lyme football team had a disappointing 2021 season record of 4-6 to show for its heart and hustle that was way above board for a squad with that triumph tally. As disappointing as the result was at the time, it turned out to be a blessing as it forged the fire in the Warriors this fall that has helped catapult them to a dominating start to the 2022 campaign.
OLD LYME, CT
zip06.com

Young Yellowjackets Corralled Momentum Towards Future on Court

While the East Haven volleyball team did not arrive at its desired preseason destination of qualifying for postseason play, the Yellowjackets certainly grew as a group and set the table to make good on that playoff goal for many years to come, as several underclassmen rose to the occasion this season.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Boys’ Soccer Cruises to State Semis After 2-0 Shutout

Old Saybrook boys soccer defeated Litchfield 2-0 on Nov. 11 in the quarterfinals of the Class S State Tournament at Plum Hill Field in Litchfield. The victory marked head coach Steve Waters’ 600th of his career, adding to a remarkable run for the winningest boys soccer coach in Connecticut history.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Molly Fahey: It Takes a Village

Sometimes, the most innocuous event or encounter can have a profound effect on our lives. For Molly Fahey, the new social services coordinator at Madison Youth and Family Services (MYFS), that came in the form of a part-time job while in college. Molly has been a long-time employee in Madison...
MADISON, CT
Daily Voice

Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery

A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
COLCHESTER, CT
zip06.com

On the Trail

Ineze Gailis looks over the artwork for sale at the studio of Martha Link Walsh on Nov. 13. The Shoreline Arts Alliance’s annual Shoreline Arts Trail invited the public to visit participating art studios in Branford, Guilford, and Madison on Nov. 12 and 13. For more information about the...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Unique Stories to Tell at MHS Open House

The Madison Historical Society (MHS) will host an open house on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Allis-Bushnell House located at 853 Boston Post Road. Each room of the first floor has a theme and tells a unique story about a specific period in Madison’s past, according to MHS President Jennifer Simpson.
MADISON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on I-91 North in Wethersfield Causing Miles of Delays

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield is causing miles of delays. CT Travel says the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 24 and 25. At this time, there is more than 5 miles of congestion in the area. There is no word on how...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Crews preparing for CT’s first snow of the season

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re expecting our first snow of the season Tuesday evening. Plowing companies across the state are getting ready. Eyewitness News talked to James Doyle who is the owner of Innovative Lawn and Landscape. They have about 7-10 plow trucks and machines combined. This time of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Goss Named Next Assistant Superintendent for GPS

At a special meeting on Nov. 3, the Guilford Board of Education, by unanimous vote, approved the appointment of Amity S. Goss, Ed.D. as the next Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment for Guilford Public Schools (GPS). This past July, Dr. Annine Crystal retired from this position to pursue a role in higher education.
GUILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary

I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
BROOKFIELD, CT
zip06.com

For Honor

The Town of Madison celebrated Veterans Day with a ceremony on the Town Green on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Here, George Delmhorst, a Navy veteran, bows his head while the invocation is read.
MADISON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy