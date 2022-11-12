Read full article on original website
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
zip06.com
Nighthawks’ Girls’ Volleyball, Soccer Teams Take Defeats in States; Rapuano Places 8th at Class M Diving Championship
The North Haven girls’ volleyball team hosted E.O. Smith for a first-round matchup in the Class L State Tournament last week. North Haven took a 3-2 defeat in the contest to finish its season with an overall record of 12-9. On Nov. 8, the 10th-seeded Nighthawks played a home...
zip06.com
North Haven Football Sets Sights on Playoffs Following Prep Loss
The North Haven football team lost a close game to Fairfield Prep on Nov. 10th at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, by a final score of 17-13. There was a lot on the line for both teams, as the win helped Fairfield Prep to claim the Southern Connecticut Tier 1 Football title. The loss for North Haven dropped the Nighthawks to 7-2 on the season.
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Boys’ Soccer Cruises to State Semis After 2-0 Shutout
Old Saybrook boys soccer defeated Litchfield 2-0 on Nov. 11 in the quarterfinals of the Class S State Tournament at Plum Hill Field in Litchfield. The victory marked head coach Steve Waters’ 600th of his career, adding to a remarkable run for the winningest boys soccer coach in Connecticut history.
zip06.com
H-K Football Improves to 5-3 With Big Victory; Four Cougars’ Teams Take Losses in State Tourney
The Haddam-Killingworth football team scored its fifth win of the season by claiming a convincing victory against the Coventry-Windham Tech-Bolton-Lyman (C-WT-B-L) co-op squad last week. On Nov. 10, the Cougars hosted the Patriots at H-K High School and won the matchup by the score of 35-7 to improve to 5-3 on the year.
zip06.com
Yellowjackets Take Defeat Versus Jonathan Law
The East Haven football team hosted Jonathan Law for an SCC Tier 3 showdown on Nov. 10. The Yellowjackets took a 49-14 defeat versus the Lawmen at East Haven High School and now have an overall record of 2-6 to go with a mark of 1-3 in the division this year. Jonathan Law improved to 8-1 overall and is now 4-1 in SCC Tier 3 action.
ubbulls.com
Bulls to Face Nationally Ranked UConn on Tuesday Night
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-1, 0-0 MAC) will play the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. The Huskies come in at No. 25 in the AP Top-25 poll receiving 124 points. In the Coaches Poll, UConn came in at No. 28 as they received 46 points. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network with tip-off starting at 7 p.m. from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
zip06.com
Molly Fahey: It Takes a Village
Sometimes, the most innocuous event or encounter can have a profound effect on our lives. For Molly Fahey, the new social services coordinator at Madison Youth and Family Services (MYFS), that came in the form of a part-time job while in college. Molly has been a long-time employee in Madison...
zip06.com
On the Trail
Ineze Gailis looks over the artwork for sale at the studio of Martha Link Walsh on Nov. 13. The Shoreline Arts Alliance’s annual Shoreline Arts Trail invited the public to visit participating art studios in Branford, Guilford, and Madison on Nov. 12 and 13. For more information about the...
Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery
A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
zip06.com
Unique Stories to Tell at MHS Open House
The Madison Historical Society (MHS) will host an open house on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Allis-Bushnell House located at 853 Boston Post Road. Each room of the first floor has a theme and tells a unique story about a specific period in Madison’s past, according to MHS President Jennifer Simpson.
NBC Connecticut
Crash on I-91 North in Wethersfield Causing Miles of Delays
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield is causing miles of delays. CT Travel says the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 24 and 25. At this time, there is more than 5 miles of congestion in the area. There is no word on how...
A Mainstay of the Preppy Wardrobe Was Invented in New Haven
Yesterday was the 83rd anniversary of the patenting of the Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoe. Hey fellow preppies of Connecticut, did you know that a man from New Haven invented them?. I didn't attend an old private school in Connecticut, I'm a Holy Cross - Waterbury alumni, but my fashion choices...
Eyewitness News
Crews preparing for CT’s first snow of the season
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re expecting our first snow of the season Tuesday evening. Plowing companies across the state are getting ready. Eyewitness News talked to James Doyle who is the owner of Innovative Lawn and Landscape. They have about 7-10 plow trucks and machines combined. This time of...
zip06.com
Four Boaters Rescued Near Sachem’s Head
Four people are recovering after their 20-foot boat capsized on Nov. 10. According to Guilford Fire Department (GFD) officials, marine rescue units were dispatched to the area of Chimney Corner Reef, located just off Sachem’s Head, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 10. Guilford units responded on Marine 10...
Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk
Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
zip06.com
North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects
Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary
I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino
If you are planning a trip to the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, CT, you are in for a treat – the world-class shopping, dining, and shows are nothing short of impressive. While you’re here, you might also be interested in checking out some of the fun things to do near the Mohegan Sun, as well.
ctexaminer.com
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
Comments / 1