MANSFIELD -- Angi Prince has spent nearly every day since Aug. 14 in the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. She has waited patiently at her son’s side as he recovers from a head-on collision that left him with life-threatening injuries. The 24-year-old Connor Prince, a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, suffered a brain injury, stroke and multiple broken bones from the collision.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO