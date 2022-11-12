ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Knox Pages

Open Source: ‘Connor Strong’: Community raises money & hope for sheriff’s deputy recovery

MANSFIELD -- Angi Prince has spent nearly every day since Aug. 14 in the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. She has waited patiently at her son’s side as he recovers from a head-on collision that left him with life-threatening injuries. The 24-year-old Connor Prince, a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, suffered a brain injury, stroke and multiple broken bones from the collision.
Knox Pages

Thomas C. Whitney

Thomas C. Whitney, age 81, of Danville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ohio. He was born on October 2, 1941, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late Thomas E. and Lucille (Wimmer) Whitney. He enjoyed Bible study and sharing...
