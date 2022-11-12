Read full article on original website
Knox County Sheriff's reports Nov. 11-14
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reportrs after their respective shifts on Nov. 11.
Open Source: ‘Connor Strong’: Community raises money & hope for sheriff’s deputy recovery
MANSFIELD -- Angi Prince has spent nearly every day since Aug. 14 in the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. She has waited patiently at her son’s side as he recovers from a head-on collision that left him with life-threatening injuries. The 24-year-old Connor Prince, a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, suffered a brain injury, stroke and multiple broken bones from the collision.
Thomas C. Whitney
Thomas C. Whitney, age 81, of Danville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ohio. He was born on October 2, 1941, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late Thomas E. and Lucille (Wimmer) Whitney. He enjoyed Bible study and sharing...
Danville tangles with Warren JFK in regional title tilt at New Philadelphia
DANVILLE -- Destiny has become part of the vocabulary in Danville's football locker room. For the second straight week the Blue Devils won an incredible thriller and have now reached the Elite Eight of the Ohio High School Football Playoffs.
