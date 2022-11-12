Read full article on original website
West Virginia volleyball hosts TCU looking for first Big 12 win late in the season
The West Virginia volleyball team returns to Morgantown for a matchup with Big 12 foe TCU on Wednesday, Nov. 16, as the team stills searches for its first Big 12 with three matches left on the schedule. The Mountaineers (7-19, 0-13 Big 12) are playing for pride and experience at...
A season recap of West Virginia men’s soccer: What went wrong?
Monday’s NCAA men’s soccer selection show came and went, and the West Virginia Mountaineers weren't called after posting a 7-7-4 record in 2022, effectively ending the team’s season. This is surely a disappointment for the players, as well as head coach Dan Stratford’s staff, who started the...
‘We pretty much do everything together’: How a WVU tennis duo made program history
Junior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi were both newcomers to the Mountaineer tennis team just a year ago. Since then, they have made program history in multiple areas, including being the first-ever doubles tandem to receive a national ranking. “Of course, [it’s] like a really good feeling of reward,...
WVU women's soccer takes first round NCAA tournament victory over Virginia Tech, 2-0
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown on Sunday, taking a 2-0 victory in its first match of the NCAA tournament. West Virginia (10-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) controlled most of the match, and thwarted Virginia Tech's (10-6-2,...
WVU Men's Basketball vs. Morehead State 11/15
WVU men's hoops overcomes slow start to defeat Morehead State, 75-57
West Virginia AD Shane Lyons resigns amid pressure from school officials
After seven years, West Virginia University is parting ways with Athletic Director Shane Lyons amid struggles and pressure from school officials. Lyons resigned from his position with the University following a meeting with school administrators on Sunday, as first reported by senior college football writer Pete Thamel of ESPN. Lyons,...
WVU Women's Soccer vs. Virginia Tech 11/13
WVU women's soccer takes first round NCAA tournament victory over Virginia Tech, 2-0
Chance Williams Austin
Police searching for man connected to Greenbag Road death, warrant issued.
Paint the PRT: WVU now accepting mural designs from students
Upon arrival at the Beechurst Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) Station, students are greeted with blue waves and fire. Symbolizing the freedom and liberty of Mountaineers, this display of public art reflects the values of WVU and the state motto, “Montani semper liberi,” or “Mountaineers are always free,” according to Morgantown Underground.
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
While campus may be growing quiet as students leave to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families around the country, there is still a lot to do in Morgantown. Here are our top recommendations of what to do this weekend. Whether that's getting into the holiday spirit, enjoying nature or exploring some of the arts the city has to offer.
‘Always together, never apart’: Indigenous Appalachia exhibit opens at WVU Libraries
The Indigenous Appalachia Exhibit opened Monday at WVU’s Wise Library downtown, symbolizing the meaning of being an Indigenous person in the world today. The exhibit, displayed in a circle throughout the bottom floor of the library, celebrates the history of Indigenous people in Appalachia and the culture that keeps them connected.
