Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

A season recap of West Virginia men’s soccer: What went wrong?

Monday’s NCAA men’s soccer selection show came and went, and the West Virginia Mountaineers weren't called after posting a 7-7-4 record in 2022, effectively ending the team’s season. This is surely a disappointment for the players, as well as head coach Dan Stratford’s staff, who started the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU Men's Basketball vs. Morehead State 11/15

WVU men's hoops overcomes slow start to defeat Morehead State, 75-57
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

West Virginia AD Shane Lyons resigns amid pressure from school officials

After seven years, West Virginia University is parting ways with Athletic Director Shane Lyons amid struggles and pressure from school officials. Lyons resigned from his position with the University following a meeting with school administrators on Sunday, as first reported by senior college football writer Pete Thamel of ESPN. Lyons,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU Women's Soccer vs. Virginia Tech 11/13

WVU women's soccer takes first round NCAA tournament victory over Virginia Tech, 2-0
Daily Athenaeum

Chance Williams Austin

Police searching for man connected to Greenbag Road death, warrant issued.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Paint the PRT: WVU now accepting mural designs from students

Upon arrival at the Beechurst Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) Station, students are greeted with blue waves and fire. Symbolizing the freedom and liberty of Mountaineers, this display of public art reflects the values of WVU and the state motto, “Montani semper liberi,” or “Mountaineers are always free,” according to Morgantown Underground.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

While campus may be growing quiet as students leave to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families around the country, there is still a lot to do in Morgantown. Here are our top recommendations of what to do this weekend. Whether that's getting into the holiday spirit, enjoying nature or exploring some of the arts the city has to offer.
MORGANTOWN, WV

