Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Related
atozsports.com
Vols senior confirms suspicions on why Tennessee ‘ran the score up’ on Missouri
The Tennessee Vols created some “controversy” this week when they scored a touchdown with less than a minute to play in their win against the Missouri Tigers. Vols running back Dylan Sampson’s late touchdown pushed the Vols’ lead to 66-24. The feeling by many analysts and...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel addresses not taking a knee on Tennessee Vols’ final drive in blowout win against Missouri
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday addressed his decision to not take a knee on UT’s final drive in their 66-24 blowout win against the Missouri Tigers. Heupel was asked by a reporter what went into the decision. “For us, at the end of the day, our...
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
atozsports.com
The latest bowl game/College Football Playoff prediction for the Tennessee Vols
With just two regular-season games left to play, Tennessee Vols fans can taste the program’s first ever College Football Playoff appearance. Tennessee will be favored in their final two games of the season (at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt). They have to win those games and they might need some help to make the playoff (a USC and TCU loss would help).
247Sports
Paul Finebaum rips Jimbo Fisher, expects Texas A&M football recruiting challenges and player transfers
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher if not for his gargantuan buyout following a season of misery for the Aggies. Texas A&M's loss at Auburn over the weekend was the Aggies' sixth straight this fall and dropped the program to 3-7 overall. Fisher's program was ranked inside the top 10 in August before an early loss to Appalachian State was a sign of things to come for the most disappointing team in college football this season.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
Popculture
Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans
Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors
Lane Kiffin is a name that you will hear connected to Auburn until he himself reaffirms his commitment to Ole Miss this offseason or until the Tigers officially hire their next head coach. That buzz started right from the jump after Bryan Harsin’s firing and it’s volume has only increased since then. It doesn’t take a Paul Finebaum to understand the potential connection between the two, but the analyst did share his thoughts after spending the weekend in Oxford.
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
atozsports.com
Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss
The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
atozsports.com
Announcers revealed for Tennessee Vols’ matchup against South Carolina Gamecocks
For the second time this season, ESPN’s “A Team” will be on the call for a Tennessee Vols game. Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will be in the booth in Columbia on Saturday for the Vols’ matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Earlier this season, Herbstreit...
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols assistant shows how Josh Heupel feels about making excuses
Tennessee Vols linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler made a comment about Josh Heupel this week that should make UT fans feel good about the man leading the program. Ekeler spoke at the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday and he opened by talking about how Heupel never made excuses when...
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker has been way better at one thing than Peyton Manning and other Vols’ legends
Tennessee Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker has been really special this season. He is firmly in the race for the Heisman Trophy, too. Alongside Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and North Carolina Drake Maye, Hooker is easily among the potential finalists for the award. If he continues his impressive play,...
atozsports.com
How Missouri made a massive impact on Tennessee’s future despite losing to the Vols
The Tennessee Vols completely dismantled the Missouri Tigers this past weekend, winning 66-24 in the final game of the season at Neyland Stadium. But despite the loss, the Tigers still made an impact on the future of Tennessee’s football program last week. And it had nothing to do with...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Micah Parsons points out bleak reality following loss to Packers
The Green Bay Packers knew exactly what they wanted to do when they played the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Run the ball, run the ball, and then run the ball some more. 34 out of 37 designed run plays by the Packers came on early downs. They threw the ball only 14 times in those situations. Knowing about Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ unrelenting pass rush, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur decided to make it a non-factor as much as possible.
Alabama’s Randy Owen & Teddy Gentry Release Statements on Passing of Jeff Cook: ‘Closer Than Brothers’
Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook, 73, died on Nov. 7. The band’s virtuosic multi-instrumentalist—guitar, fiddle, keys, and more—was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012. As a member of Alabama, Cook enjoyed one of the most successful careers in country music history. In 1980, RCA Records took a...
Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football
It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
Comments / 0