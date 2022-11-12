ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

The latest bowl game/College Football Playoff prediction for the Tennessee Vols

With just two regular-season games left to play, Tennessee Vols fans can taste the program’s first ever College Football Playoff appearance. Tennessee will be favored in their final two games of the season (at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt). They have to win those games and they might need some help to make the playoff (a USC and TCU loss would help).
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Paul Finebaum rips Jimbo Fisher, expects Texas A&M football recruiting challenges and player transfers

Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher if not for his gargantuan buyout following a season of misery for the Aggies. Texas A&M's loss at Auburn over the weekend was the Aggies' sixth straight this fall and dropped the program to 3-7 overall. Fisher's program was ranked inside the top 10 in August before an early loss to Appalachian State was a sign of things to come for the most disappointing team in college football this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans

Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
DESTIN, FL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors

Lane Kiffin is a name that you will hear connected to Auburn until he himself reaffirms his commitment to Ole Miss this offseason or until the Tigers officially hire their next head coach. That buzz started right from the jump after Bryan Harsin’s firing and it’s volume has only increased since then. It doesn’t take a Paul Finebaum to understand the potential connection between the two, but the analyst did share his thoughts after spending the weekend in Oxford.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

RB commitment parts ways with Vols

One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
atozsports.com

Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss

The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Micah Parsons points out bleak reality following loss to Packers

The Green Bay Packers knew exactly what they wanted to do when they played the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Run the ball, run the ball, and then run the ball some more. 34 out of 37 designed run plays by the Packers came on early downs. They threw the ball only 14 times in those situations. Knowing about Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ unrelenting pass rush, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur decided to make it a non-factor as much as possible.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football

It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...

