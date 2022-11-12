Apple Pay, the very popular digital wallet offering from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), is now available via Circle, according to a blog post. Circle stated that eligible businesses who build with Circle can now accept Apple Pay. This includes both in-App payments as well as using a Safari browser. Circle said this feature will help “crypto native businesses” as some customers may want to pay with a more traditional method to purchase crypto. Businesses can “shift more retail payments to digital currency and experience the benefits of USDC settlement.”

21 HOURS AGO