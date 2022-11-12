Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Liquidnet Enhances Equities Trading App with Integrated Analytics
Liquidnet, a technology-driven agency execution specialist, recently announced the integration of the firm’s proprietary trading analytics “into its equities trading application.”. Powered by Liquidnet Investment Analytics (IA), a sophisticated analytical solution, traders will “have access to personalized pre and intra-trade analytics through real time alerts and intuitive visualizations.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
ChainUp Encourages Transparency of Crypto-Assets with Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves Solution
ChainUp, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, announced that it will be providing crypto exchanges “with a Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves solution to promote transparency of crypto assets.”. A Merkle Tree is “a cryptographic tool that enables the consolidation of large amounts of data into a single hash which acts...
crowdfundinsider.com
London Stock Exchange Group, Mizuho to Collaborate on Development of Sustainability Solutions
LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., one of Japan’s leading global financial institutions, announced an agreement “to collaborate in providing sustainability solutions to the bank’s corporate clients.”. The agreement will enable Mizuho “to strengthen its offering to customers by combining LSEG’s expertise in...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Alternative Investing Platform PeerBerry Funded €46.5M in Loans in October
Last month, PeerBerry marked its five years of operations. The PeerBerry platform enters its sixth year of activities “with 61,174 verified investors and an outstanding portfolio of EUR 97 million.” In October, PeerBerry investors “funded EUR 46,5 million of loans. 1140 new investors joined the platform last month.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Credit Decisioning Platform Credisense and Mambu to Provide Lending Solution
Credisense, a no-code origination, workflow and credit decisioning platform, has partnered with cloud-native SaaS banking and financial services platform Mambu, “to accelerate the modernization of lending systems in the Asia Pacific market.”. The partnership will “provide lenders of all sizes with a flexible end-to-end lending platform that supports loan...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance CEO CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund in Light of FTX Debacle
Chengpeng “CZ” Zhou, the founder and CEO of Binance, announced a new “Industry Recovery Fund” following the collapse of FTX and the affiliated collateral damage that has harmed numerous crypto firms. Revealed via Twitter, CZ stated:. To reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX, Binance is...
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil’s Nubank Expands Offer for Clients Under 18 Years Old
Nubank (NYSE: NU) announced to all its eligible customers the possibility of “opening an account with a debit card for those under 18 years of age.”. The novelty, which passed through an initial phase of testing which started in June and has already “registered a 42% increase in demand since then, provides access for people aged 12 to 17 years after the consent of a responsible parent who is a Nubank customer in Brazil.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitfinex, Binance Gain Digital Assets as Investors Seek Safety
Money that fled FTX is looking for a place to land. But FTX is not necessarily the only platform that is losing crypto assets, at least according to a Tweet thread from Nansen. The company claims that Binance and Bitfinex are the top crypto marketplaces accepting digital asset refugees following...
crowdfundinsider.com
More Retail Payments: Circle Announces it Will Enable Apple Pay for Merchants
Apple Pay, the very popular digital wallet offering from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), is now available via Circle, according to a blog post. Circle stated that eligible businesses who build with Circle can now accept Apple Pay. This includes both in-App payments as well as using a Safari browser. Circle said this feature will help “crypto native businesses” as some customers may want to pay with a more traditional method to purchase crypto. Businesses can “shift more retail payments to digital currency and experience the benefits of USDC settlement.”
crowdfundinsider.com
KBFG, Korea’s Largest Banking Group, Invests in Digital Securities Exchange ADDX
ADDX, a Singapore-regulated digital assets exchange for private securities, has received an additional $20 million in new capital as part of a “pre-Series B” funding round. The money came from both existing and new investors – notably, Korea’s largest banking group – KB Financial Group (KBFG) (KRX: 105560, NYSE:KB) led this round.
crowdfundinsider.com
Alipay+, a Provider of Cross-Border Payment Solutions, to Serve 100M Digital Wallet Users
Alipay+, a suite of cross-border payment and marketing solutions, has supported global online merchant partners “to serve over 100 million e-wallet users as they flock to take up the offers and benefits since the global Double 11 event kicked off on November 1.”. The consumers that participated in the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Copper.co, Aon Announce $500M of Digital Asset Cold Storage Insurance Cover
Copper.co, provider of institutional digital asset custody and trading solutions, announces that it “has $500m of insurance for digital assets in cold storage.”. Cover has been “arranged by global professional services firm Aon (NYSE: AON), using a panel of insurers led by Canopius, a global specialty (re)insurer and Lloyd’s of London syndicate.” This follows on from “a rigorous assessment of Copper’s risk management protocols.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Working Capital Fintech C2FO Appoints New Chief Credit Officer, Chief Accounting Officer
C2FO, the on-demand working capital platform, announced the addition of two new executive roles to its leadership team, “naming Dan Karas as its first chief credit officer and promoting Controller Bri Simoneau as the first chief accounting officer.”. Karas brings extensive leadership experience “in lending and risk management, and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Genesis Suspends Redemptions: “Abnormal withdrawal requests which have exceeded our current liquidity”
Genesis, an institutional-focused digital asset platform, has posted a series of Tweets revealing a strained platform following the collapse of FTX this past week. Genesis is part of the Digital Currency Group – one of the most prominent entities in the digital asset world. Genesis stated that “abnormal withdrawal...
crowdfundinsider.com
1-Year Private Fund Performance at Historically High Levels: Pitchbook Report
Hilary Wiek, CFA, CAIA Lead Analyst, Fund Strategies & Sustainable Investing at Pitchbook, notes that through the first quarter of 2022, one-year private fund performance was still “at historically high levels, as more muted performance in Q1 2022 was still overcome by three quarters of phenomenal 2021 performance.”. While...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Platform iCapital Expands Lisbon Office
ICapital, the fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, announced the recent expansion and official opening of its new Lisbon office “as the company’s global hub for technology development and operations.”. In the past 24 months, iCapital increased its global assets “outside of...
crowdfundinsider.com
AMBA, MOCA Financial Launch Patriot Card
The Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA), the nation’s “only” military bank trade association, in partnership with MOCA Financial, a key player in advanced digital accounts and payment processing, launched The Patriot Card, a debit card designed to provide our Veterans “a safe, flexible, and reliable way to receive, spend, and save their government benefits.”
crowdfundinsider.com
OpenSea Aims to Deal with Unpaid Royalty Fees
OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, announced via Twitter and a blog post, that it would enforce creator fees on all existing collections. OpenSea reported that “in the last week, almost half of the creator fees set by the top 20 collections were ignored. This amounts to well over $1M for creators left on the table.”
crowdfundinsider.com
London Office Expands Wealthtech Addepar’s European Business Operations
After expansive growth in both client base and product offerings, Addepar is pleased to announce “the continued growth of their European presence.”. The opening of their London office “follows last year’s expansion in Edinburgh.”. CEO Eric Poirier said:. “We’re excited to see this addition to our office...
crowdfundinsider.com
CoinShares Confirms “Robust” Financial Health, Quantifies Exposure to FTX Exchange
CoinShares International Limited, which claims to be Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, “discloses its exposure to the FTX Exchange, while confirming that the Group has no exposure to FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research.”. The ability to withdraw funds from FTX was “halted on...
Comments / 0