CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Sue G Grant, 85, Clayton passed away at home under the care of her family and friends on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Grant was born on January 2, 1937, the daughter of William L. and June (Giltz) Graves, in Watertown, NY. She graduated as valedictorian from LaFargeville Central School in 1954 and from Watertown School of Commerce in 1955. She completed additional business and accounting classes through Jefferson Community College and Empire State College. From 1981 to 1997, she was bookkeeper at James P Kennedy Pharmacy, Clayton, and, from 1978 to 2004, she was self-employed as a bookkeeper and income tax practitioner. She was enrolled to represent taxpayers before the IRS. She also helped on the family dairy farm.

