John (Jack) C. Webert, 84, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - John (Jack) C. Webert, 84, a resident of Calcium, New York, passed away Saturday November 12, 2022 in the ER at Samaritan Medical Center. Born in LaFargeville, NY on November 16, 1937 to the late Alfred (Dutch) and Zilpha (Zip) Comstock Webert, Jack graduated from LaFargeville High School, in 1955. Upon graduating high school, Jack joined the US Navy where he served from 1955-1957. After being honorably discharged from the US Navy, Jack was a brick layer for Dunaway and Morgan before joining the US Postal Service where he worked and retired after 34 years of service. In retirement, he was the caretaker at Calvary Cemetery for 5 plus years.
Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gerald M. “Jerry” Simek, 57, died on Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital. Jerry had been battling with lung cancer. Jerry was born on September 18, 1965 in Queens the son of the late Gerald R. and Andrea (Bell)...
Sue G Grant, 85, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Sue G Grant, 85, Clayton passed away at home under the care of her family and friends on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Grant was born on January 2, 1937, the daughter of William L. and June (Giltz) Graves, in Watertown, NY. She graduated as valedictorian from LaFargeville Central School in 1954 and from Watertown School of Commerce in 1955. She completed additional business and accounting classes through Jefferson Community College and Empire State College. From 1981 to 1997, she was bookkeeper at James P Kennedy Pharmacy, Clayton, and, from 1978 to 2004, she was self-employed as a bookkeeper and income tax practitioner. She was enrolled to represent taxpayers before the IRS. She also helped on the family dairy farm.
Ricky Lin Meilleur, 68, of Russell
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Ricky Lin Meilleur, 68, of Russell, New York, passed away unexpectedly on November 11th, 2022. Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Born on January 22nd, 1954 in Gouverneur to Eleanor Morrissey Meilleur and Lemond L. Meilleur. Rick had one sibling, a...
William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - William J. Paul Jr., 61, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away November 14, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on March 9, 1961, in Watertown, NY, son of William J. and Olive (Hubbard) Paul. William attended school in Carthage, NY. In September of...
Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Old State Road died peacefully on Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1963, in Carthage to the late Keith & Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton. Deborah was an only child, she graduated from Carthage High School in 1981.
Sign up now for Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 8th Annual Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot is coming up on Thanksgiving. Kristie Stumpf Rork appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. A 1K family fun walk/run as well as a 5K race will start at 9:30...
Aja Rae Williams, 40, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The celebration of life for Aja Rae Williams will be 2:00pm – 5:00pm Friday, November 18th at the Black River American Legion. Burial will be held at a date and time convenient to her family. Aja passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday, November...
Joseph S. Rudd, 41, of Lacona
LACONA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph S. Rudd, 41, Lacona, passed away on Monday, November 14th at his home with his family by his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. Among his survivors is his wife Christina. A complete obituary with the service date and times...
Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Commercial Street, passed away, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY. Born on May 9, 1953 in Little Falls, NY, she was a daughter of John Robert Coffin, Sr., and Betty Ann Darling Coffin....
Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Saturday evening at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on November 2nd. Nick was born on February 6, 1971, in Rochester, NY, the son of Robert and...
Ogdensburg city councillor plans to move away
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A member of Ogdensburg City Council is moving to the Saratoga area. Nichole Kennedy put her house up for sale last Friday, saying her husband recently took a promotion that will move the family east. Kennedy is serving her second term on council and wants...
Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Teresa Ann Widrick, 55, of State Route 410, passed away on Tuesday morning at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Lynn; three children and their spouses, Stephanie and Jordan Jantzi of Lowville; Stacie and Caleb Roes of Lowville; Shane and Katherine Widrick of Castorland; seven grandchildren, Caiden, Jaxon, Zoey and Harper Jantzi; Nova, Tauren and Eliza Roes; her parents, John and Judy Roes of Lowville; her siblings and their spouses, Tammy and Kyle Widrick of Adams; Dennis and Kelly Roes of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Brendan Zehr; and by her grandparents, Mary and Elias Zehr, and Samuel and Lena Roes.
Adeline C. Cousins, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adeline C. Cousins, 88, Watertown, formerly of Cortland and Syracuse, died November 12, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Adeline was born in Syracuse October 22, 1934. Her husband, Edgar D. Cousins, died April 12, 2002. She is survived by her nieces and nephews. Her nine siblings died before her.
After delays, Carthage Area Hospital’s new campus moves forward
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital’s new campus is back on the front burner. In 2018, the facility announced it would build new near Carthage High School. Then Covid happened and the hospital’s Critical Access Hospital designation from the federal government was in jeopardy. Last...
Honoring the 70 year tradition of Volkstrauertag, laying wreaths for fallen soldiers
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - It’s a commemoration of the Armed Forces of all nations, and civilians who died in armed conflicts. First observed in 1952, Volkstrauertag is a 70 year old tradition that continued Sunday afternoon at Sheepfold Cemetery near Fort Drum. Members of the Watertown German-American...
‘Wonderland’ comes to Sackets Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an immersive experience into Lewis Carroll’s “Wonderland.”. Coordinator Connie Nicolette says Sackets Harbor’s “Wonderland in the Harbor” combines elements from Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass.”. Watch the video for...
Evans Mills Raceway to host holiday light show
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park will host a drive-through holiday light show starting later this month. General manager Nick Czerow talked about the Northern Lights Holiday Light Experience on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above. The show will be...
Traffic advisory: South Meadow Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Watertown’s South Meadow Street will be closed Tuesday. City crews will be paving the street between Stone and Arsenal streets starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to take a different route.
Couple adopts dog, ditches motorcycles during cross-country trip
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When motorcycling cross-country, the last thing you’d probably expect to return with is a new dog and no bike. But that’s just what happened to Cam’s Pizzeria owner Matt Strader and his wife when they met Lucky. Lucky looks like any other...
