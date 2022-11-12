While we managed to reach the upper 40s on Monday, more clouds have been rolling in as a system develops off to the west. That system will be the reason we see a mix of rain and snow throughout our coverage area based on air temperatures. Cooler air will be also located with some forcing off to the west and north of Cape Girardeau, with those spots more likely to experience snow showers throughout this evening’s round of precipitation.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO