Homeless Man Arrested on Suspicion of Indecent Exposure in Downtown LB

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A 30-year-old homeless man was arrested in downtown Long Beach on suspicion of indecent exposure for allegedly pleasuring himself in public, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were in the area of 100 Promenade at about 12:35 p.m. Friday when they saw a man masturbating in public, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers contacted Sulu Nofoagia and, following a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Nofoagia, who police said was "experiencing homelessness," was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and his bail was set at $10,000.