The death of Hoover High School student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., who was hit by a car on Oct. 4 outside the high school, continues to stir controversy on the Fresno State campus. The Conley Art Building was closed on Oct. 25 in anticipation of a protest against the Fresno State graduate student named as the driver who struck Al-Hakim Jr. Even after the protest was canceled and a public announcement said that the building had been reopened, administrators kept the building closed, citing safety concerns.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO