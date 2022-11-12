Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
csufresno.edu
‘Dogs eligible for a bowl game after defeating Rebels
As Fresno State clinched its sixth conference win in Las Vegas, the team also became eligible for a bowl game. This win now puts the Bulldogs up with an overall record of 6-4 and 5-1 in the Mountain West (MW). The beginning of the season didn’t look promising for Fresno...
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
csufresno.edu
Fresno State volleyball honors senior Sabbatini in home finale
Before its match on Saturday, the Fresno State women’s volleyball team honored its fifth-year senior Lauren Sabbatini for her time as a Bulldog. Sabbatini has been the ultimate leader for the Bulldogs, according to Fresno State Interim Head Coach Abbie Wright. “At the beginning of the season, she expressed...
csufresno.edu
Women’s basketball falls short to Bakersfield
The Fresno State women’s basketball team fell short in a 56-53 loss against California State University, Bakersfield on Friday night at the Save Mart Center. On a night when the ‘Dogs struggled to create meaningful offensive possessions early in the game, Yanina Todorova carried the load for the Bulldogs, recording a career-high 26 points.
lvsportsbiz.com
UNLV’s Sports Facilities Chief Says Sam Boyd Stadium Will Not Be Used By XFL Vegas Vipers Team
UNLV’s top sports facilities man says Sam Boyd Stadium has been closed since 2020 and will not be used by the new XFL team in Las Vegas called the Vegas Vipers. “Sam Boyd is closed for good since 2020,” said Mike Newcomb, UNLV senior associate athletic director for facilities & events. “No one from the league has even inquired. They know it’s not an option.”
Hanford Sentinel
Former Selma standout Tristan Lujan starts MSU season at 2-0
Tristan Lujan, former Selma High wrestler, opened the season 2-0 after competing for the Michigan State Spartans wrestling team. Lujan and the Spartans opened the season on Nov. 11 against Davidson. Lujan won his 125-pound weight class match by fall over Devon Diaco by fall in 4:52. Michigan State won over Davidson 52-0.
Hanford Sentinel
Huskies eke out 13-12 win, advance in playoffs
The Hanford West Huskies football team advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division VI playoffs following a 13-12 win over Kern Valley on Nov. 10 in Hanford. The Huskies, the No. 1 seed, will host No. 5 seed Avenal on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in Hanford.
Hanford Sentinel
Selma's Richard Figueroa goes 4-0 for Sundevils
Richard Figueroa, former Selma High standout, went 4-0 this past weekend for the Arizona State Sun Devils. Figueroa, a 2021 graduate of Selma High, wrestled his first match for the Sun Devils on Nov. 12. In the 125-pound weight match, he defeated Rutgers Dylan Shawver by a 5-3 decision. He...
gobulldogs.com
Diamond 'Dogs ink 10 in signing class
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State baseball program has announced the signings of 10 student-athletes to National Letters of Intents in the early signing period for the 2023-24 academic year. All 10 of the future 'Dogs are California natives with eight coming from the high school ranks and two from junior college as this class will give the Bulldogs great depth heading into the 2024 season.
csufresno.edu
Canceled protest led to the closure of the Conley Art Building
The death of Hoover High School student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., who was hit by a car on Oct. 4 outside the high school, continues to stir controversy on the Fresno State campus. The Conley Art Building was closed on Oct. 25 in anticipation of a protest against the Fresno State graduate student named as the driver who struck Al-Hakim Jr. Even after the protest was canceled and a public announcement said that the building had been reopened, administrators kept the building closed, citing safety concerns.
csufresno.edu
Fresno State graduate student Carlos Mendoza’s experiences inspire him to give back
Fresno State graduate student Carlos Mendoza remembers the day he and his co-workers had to take away two children from their mother in the hospital due to a drug overdose. One of the children tested positive for methamphetamine after being exposed to the substance by the mother. Mendoza, an intern...
Fresno State students help dog rescue
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE ) – Students at Fresno State are collaborating with a dog rescue to recruit volunteers, fosters, adopters, and donors for the organization, according to Fresno State. Fresno State says the advertising and public relations students in the department of media, communications, and journalism at Fresno State and the Labrador Retriever Rescue non-profit […]
lvsportsbiz.com
With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?
With Republican Joe Lombardo defeating incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium just...
csufresno.edu
OPINION: Fresno needs to be a more walkable city
During a recent visit to Sacramento, what immediately struck me was the walkability of the city. I enjoyed walking from place to place in downtown and midtown because everything is so close and lively. But what was most astonishing was the mixed-use zoning, in which restaurants can be houses or...
csufresno.edu
Non-discrimination student listening sessions aim to improve DHR reporting at Fresno State
Two years ago, a Muslim American student in the Anthropology Department felt marginalized and singled out in her classes, said Anthropology Department Chair Henry Delcore. This incident sparked conversation throughout faculty in the department on why this incident occurred and how it could even happen. Although faculty received bystander intervention...
yourcentralvalley.com
WATCH: The Big Tell on KSEE24
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story. A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive...
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
Central Valley farmer wins prestigious award in Indianapolis
Peter Bliss received FFA's American Star award inside the stadium home to the Indianapolis Colts. Bliss graduated from Golden Valley High in Merced.
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casino
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported photographing four green lights briefly hovering over a nearby casino at about 8 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
GV Wire
Fresno Trustee Seeks to Dismiss Bullard Coach’s Defamation Suit
Fresno Unified School District and Trustee Keshia Thomas are seeking dismissal of a defamation lawsuit filed by Bullard High football coach Don Arax, arguing that Thomas’ statements that Arax used racist language is protected speech under the First Amendment. Thomas told GV Wire that Arax had used the n-word...
Comments / 0