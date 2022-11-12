Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
csufresno.edu
Women’s basketball falls short to Bakersfield
The Fresno State women’s basketball team fell short in a 56-53 loss against California State University, Bakersfield on Friday night at the Save Mart Center. On a night when the ‘Dogs struggled to create meaningful offensive possessions early in the game, Yanina Todorova carried the load for the Bulldogs, recording a career-high 26 points.
Hanford Sentinel
Huskies eke out 13-12 win, advance in playoffs
The Hanford West Huskies football team advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division VI playoffs following a 13-12 win over Kern Valley on Nov. 10 in Hanford. The Huskies, the No. 1 seed, will host No. 5 seed Avenal on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in Hanford.
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
Hanford Sentinel
Former Selma standout Tristan Lujan starts MSU season at 2-0
Tristan Lujan, former Selma High wrestler, opened the season 2-0 after competing for the Michigan State Spartans wrestling team. Lujan and the Spartans opened the season on Nov. 11 against Davidson. Lujan won his 125-pound weight class match by fall over Devon Diaco by fall in 4:52. Michigan State won over Davidson 52-0.
mwcconnection.com
Bulldogs Clinch Bowl Eligibility
Two teams traveling in opposite directions met Friday night in Las Vegas, and they both left the game traveling in that same direction. After a lightning 4-1 start, the UNLV Rebels have fallen back with 4 straight losses and quickly fading hopes of a bowl game. On the other side, Fresno State’s dream season quickly evaporated to a 1-4 start, but they have asserted control of the West Division with 4 straight wins and the return of many injured star players. UNLV finished the night with 5 straight losses and a looming rivalry game that will decide their bowl eligibility, and Fresno stretched their win streak to 5 as they become bowl eligible with 2 games to go.
gobulldogs.com
Diamond 'Dogs ink 10 in signing class
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State baseball program has announced the signings of 10 student-athletes to National Letters of Intents in the early signing period for the 2023-24 academic year. All 10 of the future 'Dogs are California natives with eight coming from the high school ranks and two from junior college as this class will give the Bulldogs great depth heading into the 2024 season.
yourcentralvalley.com
WATCH: The Big Tell on KSEE24
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story. A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive...
Second annual Winter Wonderland returns to Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford’s second annual Winter Wonderland is returning on November 19 through January 8. This event is put together by the City of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department. It features an outdoor ice rink that is located in their historic Civic Park. There will also be live music as well as […]
Foggy day school schedule for Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Monday, Nov. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Golden Plains Unified Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog. Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on. Watch for […]
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
kingsriverlife.com
BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café
Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
Central Valley farmer wins prestigious award in Indianapolis
Peter Bliss received FFA's American Star award inside the stadium home to the Indianapolis Colts. Bliss graduated from Golden Valley High in Merced.
KMPH.com
Grandson saves grandmother from burning home in East Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An 18-year-old saved his grandmother from a burning home Sunday morning in East Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out just before 10:00 a.m. for reports of an unconfirmed fire on Cortland Avenue near Sierra Vista Avenue, which was quickly upgraded to a 2-alarm structure fire.
Madera Tribune
Maderans had a ‘Howling time’
George Washington Mordecai introduced the first bill to create Madera County and then took part in the “howling time” that followed. The tale is well known and often repeated. It deals with a clever ruse perpetrated by certain citizens of Madera, in which they tricked some of the leading citizens of Fresno into supporting their plan for county division.
KMPH.com
Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
KMPH.com
Unconscious man dragged from pool, rushed to the hospital in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after deputies say he was found unconscious inside a pool in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a gardener using a leaf blower accidentally fell into the pool and was later found by a coworker.
KMPH.com
Caught On Camera: Mountain lion spotted in Merced backyard
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A mountain lion was caught on camera wandering around somebody’s backyard late at night in Merced. The video was captured in the backyard of a residence on Parsons Avenue, between 26th Street and Stretch Road. In one of the videos, you can see a...
Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
yourcentralvalley.com
New African bull elephant welcomed at the Chaffee Zoo
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo recently welcomed a new addition to the family- a male African elephant. The pachyderm, named Mabu, will join the zoo’s two female African elephants named Amahle and Nolwazi in hopes they can produce offspring and add to the herd.
GV Wire
Fresno Trustee Seeks to Dismiss Bullard Coach’s Defamation Suit
Fresno Unified School District and Trustee Keshia Thomas are seeking dismissal of a defamation lawsuit filed by Bullard High football coach Don Arax, arguing that Thomas’ statements that Arax used racist language is protected speech under the First Amendment. Thomas told GV Wire that Arax had used the n-word...
