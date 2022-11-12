Two teams traveling in opposite directions met Friday night in Las Vegas, and they both left the game traveling in that same direction. After a lightning 4-1 start, the UNLV Rebels have fallen back with 4 straight losses and quickly fading hopes of a bowl game. On the other side, Fresno State’s dream season quickly evaporated to a 1-4 start, but they have asserted control of the West Division with 4 straight wins and the return of many injured star players. UNLV finished the night with 5 straight losses and a looming rivalry game that will decide their bowl eligibility, and Fresno stretched their win streak to 5 as they become bowl eligible with 2 games to go.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO