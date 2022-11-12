Read full article on original website
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
theonlycolors.com
Men’s Basketball: Kentucky vs. Michigan State Game Thread
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (1-1) returns to the court tonight to once again take part in the annual Champions Classic. The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) await with MSU 1-2 all-time against UK in the event. Go Green!. Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15. Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State picks up a “big program win” in thrilling double overtime game against Kentucky
The Michigan State men’s basketball team returned to action on Tuesday night looking to get back into the win column, and the Spartans did just that. Michigan State defeated No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime to improve to 2-1 on the season. “It was a big program win,...
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Reacts: Is Michigan State heading to the postseason?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. A few weeks ago, the concept of reaching a bowl game for this Michigan State...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the win over Rutgers
Michigan State is just one win away from a second-straight bowl season appearance under head coach Mel Tucker after beating Rutgers by a final score of 27-21 in East Lansing on Saturday. It was a solid outing, and Michigan State has some late-season momentum after winning three of its last four games, with the lone loss to a top-five Michigan team in Ann Arbor.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Gonzaga was Michigan State’s “game to lose,” but Spartans are moving on to Kentucky
Michigan State men’s basketball is preparing to take on No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. The game begins at 7 p.m. Eastern Time in Indianapolis and airs on ESPN. MSU head coach Tom Izzo had a lot to say in his weekly press conference about...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Men’s Ice Hockey: Nicolas Müller named Big Ten First Star of the Week
Michigan State men’s ice hockey senior center Nicolas Müller has been named the First Star of the Week by the Big Ten Conference. Müller had four points total in MSU’s sweep of (then) No. 10 Ohio State (currently No. 12) last weekend. Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich and...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State gets commitment from 2023 four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown
Michigan State has added to its 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received a verbal commitment from four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown on Sunday evening. Brown — who currently plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — unofficially visited Michigan State this past weekend and was present for MSU’s victory over Rutgers.
theonlycolors.com
Photo Gallery: Michigan State vs. Gonzaga men’s basketball - Nov. 11, 2022
The Michigan State men’s basketball team fell just a basket away from a victory over the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday night in San Diego, California. However, the Armed Forces Classic provided an incredible setting for everyone involved as the game was played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier currently in service for the United State Navy.
theonlycolors.com
The Only Podcast (11-15-22) — Should Have Zagged
On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk... (0-18) Rutgers vs. Michigan State Recap - Another win! Hooray!. (18-1:11) Recap/Precap/Indiana Preview - You should win and go bowling. Also Bo Nix is bad again. COMMERCIAL. (1:11-FIN) HOOPS: Gonzaga Recap/Kentucky/Villanova Previews - Tom Izzo is a masochist.
