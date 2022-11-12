Michigan State is just one win away from a second-straight bowl season appearance under head coach Mel Tucker after beating Rutgers by a final score of 27-21 in East Lansing on Saturday. It was a solid outing, and Michigan State has some late-season momentum after winning three of its last four games, with the lone loss to a top-five Michigan team in Ann Arbor.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO