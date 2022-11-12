ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Basketball: Kentucky vs. Michigan State Game Thread

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (1-1) returns to the court tonight to once again take part in the annual Champions Classic. The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) await with MSU 1-2 all-time against UK in the event. Go Green!. Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15. Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET.
Spartan Reacts: Is Michigan State heading to the postseason?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. A few weeks ago, the concept of reaching a bowl game for this Michigan State...
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the win over Rutgers

Michigan State is just one win away from a second-straight bowl season appearance under head coach Mel Tucker after beating Rutgers by a final score of 27-21 in East Lansing on Saturday. It was a solid outing, and Michigan State has some late-season momentum after winning three of its last four games, with the lone loss to a top-five Michigan team in Ann Arbor.
Michigan State gets commitment from 2023 four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown

Michigan State has added to its 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received a verbal commitment from four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown on Sunday evening. Brown — who currently plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — unofficially visited Michigan State this past weekend and was present for MSU’s victory over Rutgers.
Photo Gallery: Michigan State vs. Gonzaga men’s basketball - Nov. 11, 2022

The Michigan State men’s basketball team fell just a basket away from a victory over the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday night in San Diego, California. However, the Armed Forces Classic provided an incredible setting for everyone involved as the game was played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier currently in service for the United State Navy.
The Only Podcast (11-15-22) — Should Have Zagged

On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk... (0-18) Rutgers vs. Michigan State Recap - Another win! Hooray!. (18-1:11) Recap/Precap/Indiana Preview - You should win and go bowling. Also Bo Nix is bad again. COMMERCIAL. (1:11-FIN) HOOPS: Gonzaga Recap/Kentucky/Villanova Previews - Tom Izzo is a masochist.
