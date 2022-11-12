ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Report: Titans' Ryan Tannehill expected to play in Week 10

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but the veteran-signal-caller is reportedly expected to play in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos.

The news comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

We got a good idea that Tannehill would return in Week 10 once the Titans decided not to elevate quarterback Logan Woodside from the practice squad.

Tennessee’s passing attack, which was struggling with Tannehill in the lineup, was even worse without him.

What isn’t clear is how healthy Tannehill is exactly. He did admit he’d be dealing with pain in his ankle for awhile, but how much that limits him moving forward remains to be seen.

Tannehill will also get a significant reinforcement in the receiving corps., as rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks has been activated from injured reserve and will play against the Broncos.

Burks was one of the few receivers on the team getting consistent separation before his injury. His return should help things.

