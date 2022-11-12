Titans activate Burks and Molden, place Cunningham on IR among 6 moves

The Tennessee Titans are getting two very important players back ahead of their Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos, but are also losing another.

The team announced it has activated cornerback Elijah Molden and wide receiver Treylon Burks off injured reserve ahead of Sunday, while also placing linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive back Josh Thompson on the list.

Molden’s return comes on the heels of safety Amani Hooker being ruled out once again and cornerback Kristian Fulton being questionable.

Molden is expected to return to his role as the team’s slot cornerback, a role Hooker played recently before getting hurt. However, what isn’t know is how much Molden will play in his 2022 debut.

As far as Burks is concerned, he adds an ability to create separation to a Titans receiving corps. that has struggled to do so this season.

Cunningham missed three games earlier this year with an elbow injury. He returned for two games but reinjured his elbow in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Along with those moves, the Titans elevated two players from the practice squad, but neither one of them is quarterback Logan Woodside, which is a good sign for Ryan Tannehill’s Week 10 availability.

Now, a look at all six moves.

