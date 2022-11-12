ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iBerkshires.com

Licensing Board Approves Tito's New Liquor License

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With a new liquor license, Tito's Mexican Bar and Grill is staged to re-open under new management. The Licensing Board on Monday approved a license transfer from Eleventh Pin Restaurant, which operated in the former Ken's Bowl, to the eatery located at 34 Depot Street. At...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

One of two holiday trees cut down. Next stop, downtown Albany!

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York State’s holiday trees will be cut down and transported to the State Capitol. One of the donated trees will be placed on the Empire State Plaza, and the other in East Capitol Park. Starting December 3rd the Empire Skate Rink Plaza will...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County to kick in $2.2 million toward countywide high-speed internet

CATSKILL – The Greene County Legislature Monday voted to contribute $2.2 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funding toward a collaboration with three internet service providers to install high-speed fiber internet to unserved areas of the county. The legislature authorized the execution of three contracts with Mid-Hudson Cable,...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Natural hot springs in upstate new york

New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
columbiapaper.com

Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident on the parkway

TAGHKANIC—State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Taconic State Parkway and Post Hill Road in Taghkanic, November 2 at 3:55 p.m. The initial investigation determined Craig A. McNulty, 59, of Troy was traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway operating a 2018 BMW motorcycle and he was struck by an eastbound Taconic Hills Central School District-owned 2019 Chevrolet Traverse student transport vehicle. The SUV was operated by Christine M. Costa, 60, of Claverack crossing the northbound lanes from Post Hill Road.
TAGHKANIC, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: The Olde Mercantile

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City. The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other...
TROY, NY
macaronikid.com

Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.

Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
ALBANY, NY

