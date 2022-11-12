Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Licensing Board Approves Tito's New Liquor License
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With a new liquor license, Tito's Mexican Bar and Grill is staged to re-open under new management. The Licensing Board on Monday approved a license transfer from Eleventh Pin Restaurant, which operated in the former Ken's Bowl, to the eatery located at 34 Depot Street. At...
Capital District receives nearly $100k in housing grants
More than $33M in Community Development Block Grant funding has been awarded to several municipalities for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects.
WRGB
One of two holiday trees cut down. Next stop, downtown Albany!
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York State’s holiday trees will be cut down and transported to the State Capitol. One of the donated trees will be placed on the Empire State Plaza, and the other in East Capitol Park. Starting December 3rd the Empire Skate Rink Plaza will...
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
No water for some Amsterdam homes due to repair work
Some homes in Amsterdam may be without water on Tuesday from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Wednesday due to water repair work. After the water turns back on, these homes will need to boil their water until further notice, said city officials.
Heading South from the Capital Region? The Perfect New Travel Option is Here for You
Heading downstate to see a game or a show in New York City is always a great time. Getting there from the Capital Region, and then getting back, is far less of a treat for those who have to drive. Despite being a straight shot north, or south, from one...
Catskill firefighter loses workshop in huge blaze
A longtime firefighter in Catskill lost his workshop on Tuesday, where he had built several race cars over the years.
New Hampshire firm buys historic Bennington mill complex for $5.75 million
The portfolio of the new owner, Chinburg Properties, includes multiple former mills that have been redeveloped into residential and commercial spaces. Read the story on VTDigger here: New Hampshire firm buys historic Bennington mill complex for $5.75 million.
Code Blue declared in Schenectady County
Schenectady County has declared a Code Blue emergency for the week. It remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday, November 18.
Code Blue in effect in Albany as frigid cold hits
With the first winter storm of the season expected to hit Tuesday evening, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert in Albany for Tuesday, November 15 through Friday, November 18.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County to kick in $2.2 million toward countywide high-speed internet
CATSKILL – The Greene County Legislature Monday voted to contribute $2.2 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funding toward a collaboration with three internet service providers to install high-speed fiber internet to unserved areas of the county. The legislature authorized the execution of three contracts with Mid-Hudson Cable,...
Capital Region ready for snow
Whether you like it or not, the first snow accumulations are headed this way. NEWS 10 seeing how some communities are getting ready to tackle snow removal.
travelnowsmart.com
Natural hot springs in upstate new york
New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
Former Apartment Complex Manager In Clifton Park Stole Rent Checks, Police Say
A former property manager at an apartment complex in the region is accused of pocketing rent payments for himself. Steven Belfiore, age 33, of Albany, was arrested Monday, Nov. 7, following an investigation by State Police. Troopers in Saratoga County were first contacted in August 2022 by The Solomon Organization,...
columbiapaper.com
Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident on the parkway
TAGHKANIC—State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Taconic State Parkway and Post Hill Road in Taghkanic, November 2 at 3:55 p.m. The initial investigation determined Craig A. McNulty, 59, of Troy was traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway operating a 2018 BMW motorcycle and he was struck by an eastbound Taconic Hills Central School District-owned 2019 Chevrolet Traverse student transport vehicle. The SUV was operated by Christine M. Costa, 60, of Claverack crossing the northbound lanes from Post Hill Road.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For New York State, Hudson Valley
You might want to locate your shovel and winter clothes because the first snowstorm of the season is hours away. The National Weather Service believes the Hudson Valley will see its first snowfall of the season. Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory...
NEWS10 ABC
Off the Beaten Path: The Olde Mercantile
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City. The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other...
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicle
A New York witness at Napanoch reported watching a diamond-shaped object moving under 200 feet off the ground over a nearby construction site at about 8:15 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
macaronikid.com
Hill City Ice Queen, Albany NY's magic & enchantment.
Hill City Ice Queen Princess Parties provides magical experiences for children of all ages in the Capital Region and Central New York! Invite a princess to your next celebration or event and make it a royal success! HCIQ has been in business in NY for over seven years and offers more than a dozen characters, including princesses, fairies, and pirates. Our attention to detail will enchant you, from our one-of-a-kind custom costumes and wigs to our deep knowledge of character backgrounds and stories. But don't take our word for it! Check out our close to 200 positive reviews.
Crash closes portion of Troy Schenectady Road
Police have closed a portion of Troy Schenectady Road after a serious crash.
