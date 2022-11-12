Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Central Valley farmer wins prestigious award in Indianapolis
Peter Bliss received FFA's American Star award inside the stadium home to the Indianapolis Colts. Bliss graduated from Golden Valley High in Merced.
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
Madera Tribune
Maderans had a ‘Howling time’
George Washington Mordecai introduced the first bill to create Madera County and then took part in the “howling time” that followed. The tale is well known and often repeated. It deals with a clever ruse perpetrated by certain citizens of Madera, in which they tricked some of the leading citizens of Fresno into supporting their plan for county division.
wtaq.com
California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts
HURON, Calif. (Reuters) – The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers...
Second annual Winter Wonderland returns to Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford’s second annual Winter Wonderland is returning on November 19 through January 8. This event is put together by the City of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department. It features an outdoor ice rink that is located in their historic Civic Park. There will also be live music as well as […]
yourcentralvalley.com
CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
Raisin City homeless encampment removed by Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a year of community members filing complaints, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Civil Unit and a debris removal company contracted out by the county conducted a homeless encampment cleanup project at a site in Raisin City. The homeless encampment was located in a public alleyway near S. Ormus Avenue and […]
$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers
The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.
KMPH.com
Inflation causes bistro to close its doors in Downtown Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — Rising prices aren't just affecting us at the grocery store, some restaurants have been forced to raise prices... but the chef and owner of Tomanni Bistro said he would not sacrifice the quality of the food and the affordability. That's why he'd rather make a tough call than have his customers pay the price.
KMPH.com
Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
yourcentralvalley.com
This Los Banos neighborhood is scared after dozens of fires
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – A community of people who are unhoused is causing mobile home park tenants to feel unsafe after dozens of fires. The tenants said they often wake up to fires in the vacant city lot on the back of their property. Tenants said they have called police and city officials hundreds of times but the problems continue.
clovisroundup.com
City Approves EIR And Master Plan of 900+ Acres
Despite the dissatisfaction of multiple Clovis residents present at Monday’s City Council meeting, the Clovis Council decided to move forwards on an agreement with De Novo Planning Group. The De Novo Planning Group originally had a plan to prepare an Environmental Impact Report over a year ago but were...
Low-flying helicopter getting data for USGS above Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting around November 17, and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will be making low-level flights over the areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties near Coalinga, and the Pyramid Hills according to the United States Geological […]
Want to work for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) If you are looking for a career in law enforcement now or in the future, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a recruitment event on Tuesday, November 15. This event will take place at Kuppa Joy Coffee House located at 8821 North Ceder Avenue in Fresno from 5:00 p.m. to […]
Bakersfield Now
Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Caterer nearly ruined daughter’s quinceanera, Fresno mom says. She fought back in court
Months of planning for Crystal Ballesteros’s 15-year-old daughter’s quinceanera celebration came to a crashing halt June 24, when the party planning company she was depending on pulled out of the event the day before. Although Ballesteros, along with family and friends, still put on the party for 250...
2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
KMPH.com
Grandson saves grandmother from burning home in East Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An 18-year-old saved his grandmother from a burning home Sunday morning in East Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out just before 10:00 a.m. for reports of an unconfirmed fire on Cortland Avenue near Sierra Vista Avenue, which was quickly upgraded to a 2-alarm structure fire.
F-15 forced to land in Fresno after accidentally dumping all its fuel
A training flight turned near-disastrous for one National Guard pilot, who had to make an emergency landing in Fresno after his entire tank of fuel was emptied mid-air.
IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
