Auburn, AL

troy.edu

TROY cuts ribbon on new Center for Student Success at Montgomery Campus

Troy University officials cut the ribbon on a new Center for Student Success at the University’s Montgomery Campus on Monday. Made possible by a Title III grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program, the Center brought together tutoring, academic and career counseling, testing and student study and work places into a single location on the third floor of the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.
TROY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn wears out nets, Broome sweeps Winthrop off floor in dominant win

Auburn only had one problem through its first two games of the season: the ball wasn't going through the hoop, but Zep Jasper and Wendell Green Jr. splashed its first two 3-pointers of the night, and Auburn's net swished all night long in the 89-65 clubbing of Winthrop. After missing...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Public Schools to hold first ever district wide science fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is hosting its first-ever elementary science fair Tuesday. Elementary Schools from across the district already held individual, school-wide science fairs. Now, the winners from those schools brought their projects to the ASU Acadome for judging. This is a partnership between MPS RISE, Alabama Technology in Motion, and Alabama State University.
WRBL News 3

New GBI Assistant Director has ties to Columbus and Americus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— This summer the Georgia Bureau of Investigation welcomed their new director Michael Register. Earlier this month, Register appointed his new assistant director to this position on his 35th anniversary with the GBI. Nov. 1, 1978, Chris Hosey started the first day of his 35-year career at the GBI as a narcotics agent. […]
AMERICUS, GA
WSFA

Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Phenix City Intermediate Schools to host upcoming Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for $3.6 million school campus project

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Schools will host an upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at Phenix City Intermediate School. This event is open to the public. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate the increased 14,000 square feet of additional space. The new additional square footage of space will include […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Historical marker honoring WWI veterans unveiled in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A historical marker was unveiled Saturday afternoon in honor of veterans from Columbus who served in WWI. The plaque was placed in front of the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. The historical marker contains the results of recent research into the names of those local citizens who died in WWI. Historian and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

Tigers gear up for tough matchup against Winthrop

Off to a slow start on Friday, South Florida led No. 15 Auburn until halftime, but the Tigers came out of the locker room blazing, grabbing the Bulls by the horns and stealing the lead. Wendell Green Jr. and Allen Flanigan led the team’s offense with a combined 38 points.
AUBURN, AL
tinyhousetalk.com

Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama

This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn City Council approves upgrades to recreation facilities

On Tuesday, the Auburn City Council approved the use of $579,000 of American Rescue Plan funding to install air conditioning units at the Brown Recreation Center and the Boykin Community Center gymnasiums. The City Council also unanimously approved the Environmental Services Department's motion to purchase 624 96-gallon garbage carts and...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

High school friends start holiday light installation business

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA

