Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
troy.edu
TROY cuts ribbon on new Center for Student Success at Montgomery Campus
Troy University officials cut the ribbon on a new Center for Student Success at the University’s Montgomery Campus on Monday. Made possible by a Title III grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program, the Center brought together tutoring, academic and career counseling, testing and student study and work places into a single location on the third floor of the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.
Florida A&M-Alabama State rivalry reborn in SWAC
Back in the same conference once again, FAMU and Alabama State appears to be a rivalry reborn. The post Florida A&M-Alabama State rivalry reborn in SWAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Auburn Plainsman
Verdict determined in former economic chair's lawsuit against former Auburn officials
After a two week trial, former economic chair Michael Stern’s lawsuit against former Auburn officials concluded with the jury ruling in favor of Stern on one of the claims and against him on the other two after three hours of deliberation. The defendants in the case were former Provosts...
Auburn, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Auburn. The Beulah High School basketball team will have a game with Loachapoka High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00. The Hardaway High School basketball team will have a game with Auburn High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn wears out nets, Broome sweeps Winthrop off floor in dominant win
Auburn only had one problem through its first two games of the season: the ball wasn't going through the hoop, but Zep Jasper and Wendell Green Jr. splashed its first two 3-pointers of the night, and Auburn's net swished all night long in the 89-65 clubbing of Winthrop. After missing...
247Sports
'It just came full circle': Williams grateful for support from former teammates
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams doesn’t rush his thoughts. He’s been a calculated speaker since taking over as Auburn’s interim head coach. He’ll pause before answers, ensuring a purposeful response. And a question Monday afternoon prompted his longest pause yet: What was his favorite part...
WSFA
Montgomery Public Schools to hold first ever district wide science fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is hosting its first-ever elementary science fair Tuesday. Elementary Schools from across the district already held individual, school-wide science fairs. Now, the winners from those schools brought their projects to the ASU Acadome for judging. This is a partnership between MPS RISE, Alabama Technology in Motion, and Alabama State University.
New GBI Assistant Director has ties to Columbus and Americus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— This summer the Georgia Bureau of Investigation welcomed their new director Michael Register. Earlier this month, Register appointed his new assistant director to this position on his 35th anniversary with the GBI. Nov. 1, 1978, Chris Hosey started the first day of his 35-year career at the GBI as a narcotics agent. […]
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
Auburn football message board user claims to know next head coach’s contract details
The ‘Bunker’ message board on the AU Rivals page has some intense debates relating to any and all Auburn football developments. Naturally. While there’s plenty of spam and trolling in those parts, there are also some nuggets like this that certainly stir discussion for a fanbase that is waiting on things to flip and for the Tigers to be SEC West contenders again.
Auburn football: Paul Finebaum says Cadillac should be candidate for HC
The Auburn football team is riding the high of a victory for the first time in quite awhile during the 2022 season after interim head coach Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to a win over the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend. The Auburn football fanbase spent a good bit...
Phenix City Intermediate Schools to host upcoming Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for $3.6 million school campus project
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Schools will host an upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. at Phenix City Intermediate School. This event is open to the public. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate the increased 14,000 square feet of additional space. The new additional square footage of space will include […]
Kickoff time announced for the 2022 Iron Bowl
The battle between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama will be seen at a familiar time.
Muscogee County Elections Board adds additional early in-person voting day on Sunday, Nov. 27
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The crucial Georgia U.S. Senate runoff is three weeks away. But a lot of focus is on how early in-person advance voting will work. The Muscogee County board voted this afternoon to add an additional day of early in-person voting in Columbus. That move comes as Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign is […]
alabamanews.net
14 Montgomery Public Schools on State’s “Failing Schools List”
It’s a list that no one wants to lead. This year, there are 14 Montgomery Public Schools on the state’s “Failing Schools List”, more than any other system in the state. This list is published by the Alabama State Department of Education and is required by...
Historical marker honoring WWI veterans unveiled in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A historical marker was unveiled Saturday afternoon in honor of veterans from Columbus who served in WWI. The plaque was placed in front of the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. The historical marker contains the results of recent research into the names of those local citizens who died in WWI. Historian and […]
Auburn Plainsman
Tigers gear up for tough matchup against Winthrop
Off to a slow start on Friday, South Florida led No. 15 Auburn until halftime, but the Tigers came out of the locker room blazing, grabbing the Bulls by the horns and stealing the lead. Wendell Green Jr. and Allen Flanigan led the team’s offense with a combined 38 points.
tinyhousetalk.com
Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn City Council approves upgrades to recreation facilities
On Tuesday, the Auburn City Council approved the use of $579,000 of American Rescue Plan funding to install air conditioning units at the Brown Recreation Center and the Boykin Community Center gymnasiums. The City Council also unanimously approved the Environmental Services Department's motion to purchase 624 96-gallon garbage carts and...
High school friends start holiday light installation business
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a […]
Comments / 0