The ROCORI Spartans held off North Branch in the opening round of the MSHSL State Football Tournament last week in Blaine, picking up a 22-12 win over the Vikings. The Vikings held the ball for 23 minutes and 30 seconds of the 24 minute long first half but found themselves trailing 6-0 at the half thanks to Will Steil's 53-yard touchdown toss to Adam Langer as time expired in the first quarter.

COLD SPRING, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO