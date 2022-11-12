ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1390 Granite City Sports

Preview: ROCORI Football In State Semifinal Against Simley

The ROCORI Spartans held off North Branch in the opening round of the MSHSL State Football Tournament last week in Blaine, picking up a 22-12 win over the Vikings. The Vikings held the ball for 23 minutes and 30 seconds of the 24 minute long first half but found themselves trailing 6-0 at the half thanks to Will Steil's 53-yard touchdown toss to Adam Langer as time expired in the first quarter.
COLD SPRING, MN
Sun Current

Wayzata wins it all in St. Paul

After losing 10 seniors from last year’s 34-0, state-championship squad, the Wayzata High girls volleyball team entered the 2022 season with a degree of uncertainty. Early in the season, the Trojans’ bid for a state-record winning streak was cut short by a tournament loss to Northfield. Later, section rival Champlin Park defeated the Trojans, as well, so at the end to the regular season, the Trojans stood 23-4 overall. Flash...
WAYZATA, MN
FOX 21 Online

Four Area Football Standouts Named to MN HS All-Star Game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The rosters for the annual Minnesota High School All-Star Game were announced on Monday. Four players from the Northland will be represented. That includes running back Nolan Witt from Esko, Quarterback Reese Sheldon from Cloquet and in Grand Rapids, two Thunderhawks make the team. That being defensive back Owen Glenn, and kicker Grant Chandler.
MINNESOTA STATE

