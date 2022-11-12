ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MA

YourArlington

EATS to open headquarters, market Nov. 28 in East Arlington

We have been dreaming of this building for eight long years, and our grand opening this month is a result of the astounding generosity of so many in this town.' -- Lauren Ledger, board president. UPDATED Nov. 16: Arlington EATS plans to open the doors on Nov. 28 to its...
YourArlington

School Committee Thursday: Brackett, Bishop, Hardy plans; superintendent evaluation

The School Committee has scheduled a regular meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in hybrid mode -- both in person at the usual location and also viewable remotely. Marie Krepelka was awarded the Paul Harris Award by Arlington’s Rotary Club in 2018. / Photo by Ashley Maher UPDATED Nov. 1: Two days after Arlington’s Select Board honored its longtime administrator, Marie A. (Spelman) Krepelka has died. At the board’s Oct. 24 meeting, members and town staff…
YourArlington

Redevelopment Board weighs 5-story plan for 80 Broadway

UPDATED Nov. 15: The Arlington Redevelopment Board on Monday, Nov. 7, began considering the plan for a five-story, mixed-use development at 80 Broadway, long the site of Menotomy Wine & Liquor. Proposed are nine apartments, one affordable, and a rooftop solar array on the 6,770-square-foot site; 1,500 square feet of...
YourArlington

Plan eyeing 100 affordable homes in 5 years approved

'[W]e think we can achieve [this] with the cooperation of our partners.'. An ambitious plan aimed at creating 100 affordable homes in five years here met unanimous approval from the Select Board on Nov. 7. The vote was 4-0, with Diane Mahon absent. “This triples our production, which we think...
YourArlington

Former board officials remember the 'mayor'

At the Nov. 7 Select Board meeting, former board members expressed their fond memories of Arlington’s former “mayor,” Marie Krepelka, as she was affectionately called, who died Oct. 26. Steven Byrne, a former member of the board from 2012 to 2017: “I considered Marie family, and loved...
