Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
abc27.com
Kennywood introduces new ‘out of this world’ ride
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Kennywood announced on Tuesday that the amusement park will be introducing a brand-new ride, “Spinvasion,” for its 2023 season. According to Kennywood’s website, the new Spinvasion ride will put you right in the middle of the “Battle for the ‘Burgh.” The new ride will be the first of its kind in the United States, featuring multi-action spins. Riders will crisscross up and down with other “pilots” as they race parallel to the ground.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
First 'Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market' taking place in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking to get some holiday shopping done and help local small businesses today, there's a great opportunity here in Pittsburgh. It's the first "Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market." More than two dozen moms are joining forces and setting up shop at MomsWork, a non-profit that supports working moms. Everything from a bread baker to glass art, and other arts and crafts will be part of the market. Also, because it's moms running the show, childcare will also be available so you can shop. It's open to anyone and lasts until 2 p.m. Learn more about the Mom-Owned Market at this link!
wtae.com
Road closures announced for Pittsburgh's Light Up Night
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced Tuesday the roads that will be closed for the weekend's Light Up Night celebrations. This includes the Holiday "Grand Opening" celebration on Friday as well as Highmark Light Up Night on Saturday in Downtown. The announcement included the following closures:. Friday 11/18...
pittsburghmagazine.com
6 Holiday Markets Where You Can Get Your Shopping On
Yes, we know that Thanksgiving has yet to arrive, but has that ever stopped anyone from getting an early start on their holiday shopping list? Or, for that matter, has it ever halted any department stores from breaking out the red and green the minute Halloween is over?. No, the...
wccsradio.com
DOWNTOWN INDIANA CHRISTMAS TREE IN PLACE FOR HOLIDAYS
The tree that will be the centerpiece for Downtown Indiana’s holiday celebrations was brought into town earlier today. (Don Huey Trucks and Police escorted the 43-foot Concolor Fir tree into Downtown Indiana this morning. Photo by Josh Widdowson) The tree was cut down this morning from the former E-Mar...
wtae.com
P!nk performing in Pittsburgh in 2023
Attention P!nk fans: the music superstar is bringing the carnival to Pittsburgh next summer. The three-time Grammy winner is coming to town on her "Summer Carnival 2.0" tour to PNC Park. P!nk will perform at the Pirates ballpark on Aug. 5, along with special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp.
Guy Fieri chicken restaurant opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Food Network star Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! franchise is set to open Monday in Pittsburgh. The restaurant is located at 4 PPG Place, and is the first Chicken Guy! in the state. Doors will open at 11 a.m. The menu features chicken tenders paired with a...
Allegheny County opens winter shelter for homeless in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open at 7 p.m. today, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services announced. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits, according to a news release.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Saffron
This handsome rabbit will make your heart sing! Saffron came to Animal Friends at the end of June as a transfer from another organization. Our staff and volunteers are helping him overcome his shyness by getting to know him at his own pace. He is a curious boy, so you can easily interest him with an enrichment toy filled with tasty hay or treat him with leafy greens.
First taste of winter expected Tuesday
Keep the winter gear, snow brushes and umbrellas nearby this week, cold temperatures, rain and snow are all possible in our area. This comes after above average temperatures the past few weeks.
Kevin James coming to Pittsburgh
Comedian and actor Kevin James brings his Irregardless Tour to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Feb. 28. James, who began his career as a stand-up, was the star of King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons. He is currently developing a comedy show for Netflix. Tickets go on sale...
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank giving Thanksgiving turkeys to local families
PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank officially started its giveaway of Thanksgiving turkeys Sunday. Turkeys were given out at the Pittsburgh King School in the city’s North Side neighborhood. More than 250 turkeys were given away in the first day. A representative from the food bank...
Pittsburgh Weather: Snow and rain tag-team a chilly Tuesday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here comes the snow.Daily average High: 51 Low: 34Sunrise: 7:07 Sunset: 5:03Today: There is a winter weather advisory in place for higher elevations in the Laurels. Cold with snow showers and a mix at times of snow, sleet, and rain.Any Alert Days Ahead?: You could make the argument for today with the advisory in place and our first decent snow of the year moving in this afternoon. Also weekend chill is borderline an alert day.Aware: Temperatures turn cold for this time of the year over the weekend.Forecasting here in Pennsylvania is always interesting because there are so...
nextpittsburgh.com
Discover locks, dams and the Death Star in Charleroi
In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we head to the Charleroi Locks and Dam and learn how the whole operation works. Every once in a while, we have an epic edition of Yinzer Backstage Pass and this is definitely one of those. A few weeks back, Annie (our camera operator) and I drove 20 miles south of Pittsburgh to Charleroi, where the Army Corps of Engineers operates Locks & Dam #4 on the Monongahela River. It’s a massive complex — and it needs to be — because barges carrying thousands of tons of material and measuring nearly 700 feet long are passing through these locks daily.
wtae.com
Woman grazed by bullet in downtown Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — There was heavy police activity in downtown Pittsburgh after a woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of Smithfield Street and Fourth Avenue at about 12:10 p.m. Public safety officials said a woman was found with a...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup
A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
Government Technology
Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet
(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly temperatures, rain, and snow all possible throughout the week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've turned the corner from unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s in November to below-normal highs all this coming week almost 10-12 degrees colder than normal (the normal high is 51 degrees).Aware: Flurries tonight & cold. Unsettled and cold all week!Alert: None.Low pressure crossing the Great Lakes tonight will keep lake effect snow showers and flurries around until just after midnight with a minor dusting possible north of I-80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurels. Preston and Tucker Counties in West Virginia did report just around 1" of snow Saturday and temperatures will stay cold enough...
Pittsburgh Weather: Gloomy, soggy weekend continues with some snow on the way
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole have moved out of the region, but a wave of low pressure is keeping a chance of rain and even rain/snow or lake effect snow showers in the forecast at times through mid-afternoon Sunday. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosFIRST ALERT: None.AWARE: Scattered rain/snow showers develop later tonight through early Sunday afternoon.Much colder air invades tonight dropping lows into the lower to mid-30s with highs struggling to reach 40 most days this next week!Those highs will be nearly 10-12 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. The Steelers game will be very chilly with winds also gusting around 20 mph at times. Monday stays dry but a chance of a rain/snow shower or some flurries sneaking back in Tuesday through Thursday. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
