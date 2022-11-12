ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ancient Apocalypse’ Continues a Controversial Search for an Advanced Prehistoric Civilization

What if everything we know about prehistoric humans is wrong? That’s the question journalist Graham Hancock presents in the new series Ancient Apocalypse, which started streaming on Netflix on Nov. 11. In that series, Hancock treks to archeological sites around the world in search of an advanced civilization that he suspects existed long before the ancient civilizations we read about in history books.
¡Qué Guay! We Already Know the Future of Netflix's 'Elite'

Between its major cast of characters and intertwining plotlines, we don’t think we’ll ever have enough of Elite. The Netflix series may be in Spanish, but that doesn’t stop the whole world from engaging in the wild world of Las Encinas high school. Plus, Elite’s unique flash-forward technique gives the series a mystery element that we haven’t seen before in a teen drama context.
Bloody Romance Leaves Us With a Cliffhanger in 'Interview With the Vampire'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire. Prolific horror novelist Anne Rice has created a world that is finally unfolding before our eyes on AMC. The network obtained the rights to all 18 of Anne Rice’s novels, one of which is the famous Interview with the Vampire. Season 1 of the series, which shares its name and inspiration with the 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, aired throughout October 2022 — and now fans are asking for a Season 2.
The 'Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion' Have Been in the Game of Glam for Longer Than You Think

Remember Bratz? This popular toyline with characters sporting big anime eyes and glossy lips was a massive success during the early 2000s. The brand first appeared on store shelves in 2001 and would go on to make over $2 billion in 2005. It quickly grew into a worthy competitor to the Barbie brand after it cornered over 40 percent of the fashion-doll market, according to a 2006 report by New America Foundation.
What Kind of Vehicle Is Big Red on 'Life Below Zero'? Fans Will Never Guess

The many fans of National Geographic's docuseries Life Below Zero have fallen in love with Big Red, the giant vehicle that star Sue Aikens uses. It certainly cuts an imposing figure as Sue maneuvers it through the Alaskan wilderness. However, there's not a ton of information out there about Big Red... making fans curious about this unique ride.
You May Be Able to Celebrate the Midnight Release of 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' at GameStop

Any lifelong gamer will likely remember going to a GameStop (or other store where video games are sold) to pick up a physical copy of a highly-anticipated title the night it released. Though GameStop's future has been in the lurch in recent years, these in-person midnight release events still hold a healthy dose of nostalgia for many — but are they truly a thing of the past?
'God of War: Ragnarök' Is a Massive Game Already — Will There Be DLC For It?

Among the heavy hitters of 2022 gaming releases including Elden Ring, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3, God of War: Ragnarök was one of the most highly-anticipated titles of the year. The game was released in early November 2022 to universal acclaim and was recently nominated for "Game of the Year" at the 2022 Game Awards. As a sequel to the 2018 series soft reboot, the game features larger worlds and even more combat options with its playable cast.
Wait, Is the CW's 'The Winchesters' Canceled Already? It Just Started!

It's a tale as old as time — boy meets girl, boy falls in love with girl, boy discovers girl is elite demon hunter. You know the rest!. The Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, had us intrigued from the start. Learning how Sam and Dean's parents met and fell in love is a great premise. So why are fans wondering if The Winchesters has been canceled already?
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Free Online

Cast: Jeffrey Donovan Penelope Mitchell Richard Brake Kerry Knuppe Jake Choi. When Sheriff Roy Pulsipher finds himself in the afterlife, he joins a special police force and returns to Earth to save humanity from the undead. Is R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned on Netflix ?. Netflix doesn't currently have...
Why Did Toya Turner Leave 'Warrior Nun'? Here's What We Know

Season 2 of Netflix's Warrior Nun is officially out, and fans are more invested than ever in the fantasy drama series. Speaking of drama, there's definitely no shortage of it in Season 2. Viewers can rest assured there are just as many demonic possessions and divinium weapons as before. Article...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

20 highest-grossing movies of 2022

How many of the most-popular movies of 2022 did you end up seeing? The end of the year is right around the corner and you might be running out of time.First things first, find out which films were the top-20 grossing movies at the box office from around the world over the past year thanks to List Wire below:
