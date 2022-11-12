Read full article on original website
The Original ‘Lassie’ Dog, Pal, Lived to Be Almost 20 and Came to Set Even After He Retired
The star of 'Lassie Come Home' lit up the silver screen for years. The infamous dog, Pal, who started it all, was a pretty remarkable animal.
Is There a Future for 'BiP' Cuties Teddi and Andrew? We're Crossing Our Fingers
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 — as well as potential spoilers for the upcoming reunion episode. Whenever someone sets foot on Paradise beach, we know drama is about to ensue. But with Teddi Wright and Andrew...
'1899' Is a Period Mystery That Will Leave You Wondering if the Ghost Ship Was Real
We've all heard of the Bermuda Triangle and the ill-fated Titanic. But Netflix brings us another story of mystery and tragedy at sea in the form of 1899, about a ship in the Atlantic Ocean that encounters a missing vessel thought to have been long-gone. So, is 1899 a true...
‘Ancient Apocalypse’ Continues a Controversial Search for an Advanced Prehistoric Civilization
What if everything we know about prehistoric humans is wrong? That’s the question journalist Graham Hancock presents in the new series Ancient Apocalypse, which started streaming on Netflix on Nov. 11. In that series, Hancock treks to archeological sites around the world in search of an advanced civilization that he suspects existed long before the ancient civilizations we read about in history books.
'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri says she trained with professional chefs to prepare for her role in the show
Actor and comedian Ayo Edebiri trained extensively with professional chefs and worked in Michelin-star kitchens to prepare for her role in "The Bear."
After Taking TikTok by Storm, GAYLE's Viral Song "abcdefu" Has Made Its Way to the Grammys
If there has been one breakout star to watch over the last year, it has been GAYLE. After signing with Atlantic Records and dropping her track "abcdefu" in 2021, the song quickly became an international sensation. It wasn't long before TikTok picked up on it too, and the rest is history.
K-Pop Fans Share What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
¡Qué Guay! We Already Know the Future of Netflix's 'Elite'
Between its major cast of characters and intertwining plotlines, we don’t think we’ll ever have enough of Elite. The Netflix series may be in Spanish, but that doesn’t stop the whole world from engaging in the wild world of Las Encinas high school. Plus, Elite’s unique flash-forward technique gives the series a mystery element that we haven’t seen before in a teen drama context.
Woman Mistakes Superglue for Eye Drops, Immediately Regrets It in Viral TikTok
When our brains are on autopilot, it can lead to disastrous results that either manifest immediately or gradually over time. Being on emotional autopilot causes us not to consider our reactions in interpersonal relationships. The same could be said of our jobs. While autopilot is sometimes good for tasks that...
Bloody Romance Leaves Us With a Cliffhanger in 'Interview With the Vampire'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire. Prolific horror novelist Anne Rice has created a world that is finally unfolding before our eyes on AMC. The network obtained the rights to all 18 of Anne Rice’s novels, one of which is the famous Interview with the Vampire. Season 1 of the series, which shares its name and inspiration with the 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, aired throughout October 2022 — and now fans are asking for a Season 2.
The 'Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion' Have Been in the Game of Glam for Longer Than You Think
Remember Bratz? This popular toyline with characters sporting big anime eyes and glossy lips was a massive success during the early 2000s. The brand first appeared on store shelves in 2001 and would go on to make over $2 billion in 2005. It quickly grew into a worthy competitor to the Barbie brand after it cornered over 40 percent of the fashion-doll market, according to a 2006 report by New America Foundation.
What Kind of Vehicle Is Big Red on 'Life Below Zero'? Fans Will Never Guess
The many fans of National Geographic's docuseries Life Below Zero have fallen in love with Big Red, the giant vehicle that star Sue Aikens uses. It certainly cuts an imposing figure as Sue maneuvers it through the Alaskan wilderness. However, there's not a ton of information out there about Big Red... making fans curious about this unique ride.
'Goat Simulator 3' Was Announced Back in August — There Has Never Been a 'Goat Simulator 2'
Upon its initial 2014 release, Goat Simulator became something of a cult classic. The game is an open-world title in which players control a goat named Pilgor. The main objective in the game is to guide Pilgor as he wreaks havoc on an entire city using physics-based environmental mayhem. The...
You May Be Able to Celebrate the Midnight Release of 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' at GameStop
Any lifelong gamer will likely remember going to a GameStop (or other store where video games are sold) to pick up a physical copy of a highly-anticipated title the night it released. Though GameStop's future has been in the lurch in recent years, these in-person midnight release events still hold a healthy dose of nostalgia for many — but are they truly a thing of the past?
'God of War: Ragnarök' Is a Massive Game Already — Will There Be DLC For It?
Among the heavy hitters of 2022 gaming releases including Elden Ring, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3, God of War: Ragnarök was one of the most highly-anticipated titles of the year. The game was released in early November 2022 to universal acclaim and was recently nominated for "Game of the Year" at the 2022 Game Awards. As a sequel to the 2018 series soft reboot, the game features larger worlds and even more combat options with its playable cast.
Wait, Is the CW's 'The Winchesters' Canceled Already? It Just Started!
It's a tale as old as time — boy meets girl, boy falls in love with girl, boy discovers girl is elite demon hunter. You know the rest!. The Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, had us intrigued from the start. Learning how Sam and Dean's parents met and fell in love is a great premise. So why are fans wondering if The Winchesters has been canceled already?
Where to Watch and Stream R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Free Online
Cast: Jeffrey Donovan Penelope Mitchell Richard Brake Kerry Knuppe Jake Choi. When Sheriff Roy Pulsipher finds himself in the afterlife, he joins a special police force and returns to Earth to save humanity from the undead. Is R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned on Netflix ?. Netflix doesn't currently have...
'9-1-1' Star Oliver Stark Has an Inspirational Story Behind the Unique Mark on His Eye
Although we might not gaze directly into every 9-1-1 character’s eyes, it’s impossible not to when it comes to Oliver Stark, who portrays Buck. Not only does he have the deepest blue eyes, but he has a red mark above his left eye that many fans are curious about. Does the red mark belong to Buck or Oliver ... or to both of them? And what is it?
Why Did Toya Turner Leave 'Warrior Nun'? Here's What We Know
Season 2 of Netflix's Warrior Nun is officially out, and fans are more invested than ever in the fantasy drama series. Speaking of drama, there's definitely no shortage of it in Season 2. Viewers can rest assured there are just as many demonic possessions and divinium weapons as before. Article...
20 highest-grossing movies of 2022
How many of the most-popular movies of 2022 did you end up seeing? The end of the year is right around the corner and you might be running out of time.First things first, find out which films were the top-20 grossing movies at the box office from around the world over the past year thanks to List Wire below:
Comments / 0