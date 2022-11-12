Read full article on original website
Related
mainepublic.org
Maine geologists discover potentially valuable deposit of critical minerals near Presque Isle
A team of federal, state and University of Maine geologists says it has found a rare deposit of potentially valuable minerals on part of Pennington Mountain in Aroostook County. These elements are on a list of several dozen critical minerals that federal officials say are important for manufacturing electronics and...
Discovery of Rare Minerals Could Change Maine’s Aroostook County Forever
While politics and election results have dominated the news cycle over the past several weeks, a scientific discovery in northern Maine could have a far-reaching effect on people's lives in Aroostook County. According to USGS.gov, rare and critical minerals have been discovered in remote areas of the county that could lead to a future that looks very different from the present.
nbcboston.com
Snow Falls in Northern Maine; More Likely to Come for Parts of New England
It's that time of the year. Snow was falling at a pretty good clip Sunday night in northern Maine. A video posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service's bureau in Caribou shows the wet flakes falling, and even sticking to the ground. Workers at the National Weather Service reported...
Winter Storm Warning Posted in Aroostook County for Wednesday, November 16th
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday and Wednesday night in northern Aroostook County for what could be the biggest November snowstorm in four years. Forecasters expect heavy snow mixed with sleet beginning around midday on Wednesday with 6 to 10 inches of new snow...
mainepublic.org
Company hopes to produce sustainable jet fuel at Loring Air Force Base
The former Loring Air Force Base in Aroostook County could soon be home to a plant producing sustainable jet fuel. DG Fuels LLC has signed an agreement to lease more than 1,200 acres from the Loring Development Authority. The company plans to produce what it calls "sustainable aviation fuel." According to a press release, the low-carbon fuel will incorporate hydrogen from water electrolysis, and carbon derived from timber and agricultural waste.
Multiple Departments Battle Fully Involved Fire in Woodland, Maine
The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a two story garage at 179 Brown Road in Woodland on Monday afternoon. Firefighters from multiple departments started battling the fully involved blaze around 2:34 p.m. on November 14, 2022. The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department, the Presque Isle Fire Department, the Washburn Fire & Rescue and the Limestone Vol. Fire Department were all involved.
Owner of Abandoned Dog Turns Himself In & Faces Charges in Caribou, Maine
The Caribou Police Department said they have identified and charged the owner of the dog found abandoned in a closet of a vacant home in Caribou. The owner, 31-year-old, Matthew Guzman, voluntarily turned himself into the police on Monday evening, November 14, 2022. Charges and Fines. He is facing charges...
wagmtv.com
Rain Transitioning to Snow Overnight Tonight Leads to First Snow of Season for Many
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good afternoon everyone and happy Sunday. The first snowfall of the season is expected for most this evening. This afternoon’s weather setup shows an area of low pressure developing in the Gulf of Maine. As this low continues to move north and east overnight tonight, it will allow colder air to work into the region. This allows rain showers to eventually transition over to snow showers later this evening, and provide a measurable snow to northwestern parts of the county. I think there’s a good chance most places see flakes, but with temperatures still above freezing in a lot of spots, the snow will have a hard time sticking to the ground at first.
pihsanchor.com
Area homeless leave local hotels
On Monday, October 31, homeless people who had been staying in Presque Isle were released from the hotels where they were staying, including the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center and the Crown Park Inn in Caribou. Occupancy at both hotels was funded by the ERA (Emergency Rental Assistance program). There were about 100 residents staying in rooms between these two locations who have since been relocated, and about 20 were still needing housing, according to Krystal Bechard, Program Associate for ACAP’s Rental Assistance Program. When they left the hotels, some found apartments, some transitioned to staying with friends and family, a few are still able to be at the hotels and those who refused help are out in the cold.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1