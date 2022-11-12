ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 2

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

3 Takeaways from WVU Football Making History by Beating Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia won a conference game against Oklahoma in football. Those are words that were not possible before Saturday. And the win over the Sooners accomplished two things head coach Neal Brown desperately need to make happen – keep the hope of a bowl game alive and offer a positive staple moment for this otherwise disappointing season. It’s also true that what happened out there at Milan Puskar Stadium generated a good feelings, but also lingering questions.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: Two Fatal Mistakes Led to Shane Lyons’ Downfall at West Virginia

It happened. Shane Lyons is no longer the athletic director of West Virginia University. Parting ways with Lyons wasn’t necessarily a surprising move, but it’s certainly a decision that will continue to have a ripple effect, especially with the football program, which is the most important program at a school like WVU and the program that eventually sunk Lyons.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Morehead State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 75-57 win over Morehead State on Tuesday night, WVU HC Bob Huggins as well as Tre Mitchell, Jimmy Bell and Mohamed Wague reacted to their performance as a team. Huggins was not pleased with his team’s ability to score in the paint....
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football Opens as 5-Point Underdog to Kansas State

West Virginia might be entering this week feeling much better after a staple win over Oklahoma, but that’s not changing much for oddsmakers. Like they have been most of the season, the Mountaineers are considered the underdog for their upcoming game against Kansas State. The line opens with the Wildcats as five-point favorites, according to Circa Sports.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2024 4-Star C JT Rock Talks Recent West Virginia Visit

2024 4-star center JT Rock recently took a visit to West Virginia on the weekend of Nov. 4. Rock discussed his visit with WV Sports Now. “During the visit, we got to watch the team practice. We got a tour of the WVU Coliseum, the practice facility, and weight room. We met with the strength coach, the coaching staff and the academic advisors for men’s basketball,” he said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Could Owe Former Athletic Director Shane Lyons Almost $4 Million

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Parting ways with Shane Lyons as athletic director may not be the end of West Virginia University having to deal with the alum who was hired in 2015. Based on the details in his contract, Lyons is likely to still be owed almost $4 million from WVU. Lyons’ deal paid him $895,000 in base salary this year and then $931,000 for each year from 2023 through 2026, according to documents obtained by BlueGoldNews.com.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU TE Corbin Page to Enter Transfer Portal

On the day of parting ways with athletic director Shane Lyons, West Virginia has now lost its second player to the transfer portal. West Virginia native Corbin Page announced that he is leaving WVU and entering the portal with four years left of eligibility in a tweet late Monday night.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure

West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)

In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins Enters Top-5 Games Coached in NCAA Division-I History

Tuesday night’s game against Morehead State marks the 1,318th Division-I game coached by West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. Huggins moves into fifth all-time on the games coaching list. Most Games Coached in NCAA D-I History:. Mike Krzyzewski – 1,570. Jim Boeheim – 1,426. Cliff Ellis –...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU DB Mumu Bin-Wahad Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad has announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Bin-Wahad released the following statement on Twitter on Monday afternoon:. “I would first like to thank the man above without him nothing is possible. To my brothers, I can’t thank y’all enough for welcoming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Carney: What Impact Will Lyons Being Out as AD Have on Neal Brown?

Early Monday morning, West Virginia brass made a somewhat surprising decision to part ways withDirector of Athletics Shane Lyons. It was somewhat surprising not because it happened, but because it happened after a successful weekend for the school’s revenue sports as the football team defeated Oklahoma for the first time since joining Big 12, the men’s basketball team blew out rival Pittsburgh on the road and the women’s soccer team beat Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy