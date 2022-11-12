Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
2024 WR Recruit West Virginia Native Sirod Musgrove Tells WVSN About WVU Visit
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Football programs welcome recruits to visit for games all the time, but the public at large doesn’t often get to hear about what went on during that visit and if it made any impact on the player. To learn about Sirod Musgrave’s experience when he...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Shane Lyons, Oklahoma Win, Kansas State Challenge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown conducts his normal weekly press conference to recap the Oklahoma win and preview Kansas State while also giving his thoughts on the firing of Shane Lyons as athletic director on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Welcome to the new home of...
voiceofmotown.com
Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU F Jimmy Bell Grabs Momentum for Mountaineers with Block
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Jimmy Bell said no. That’s the message sent by the West Virginia forward when he blocked a layup by Morehead State midway through the first quarter. The basket would’ve tied the game, but WVU remained up by two at the time. The Mountaineers were...
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU Football Making History by Beating Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia won a conference game against Oklahoma in football. Those are words that were not possible before Saturday. And the win over the Sooners accomplished two things head coach Neal Brown desperately need to make happen – keep the hope of a bowl game alive and offer a positive staple moment for this otherwise disappointing season. It’s also true that what happened out there at Milan Puskar Stadium generated a good feelings, but also lingering questions.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Patrick Suemnick Dressed, Warming Up Before Morehead State Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — About 75 minutes before West Virginia and Morehead State tip-off, WVU F Patrick Suemnick was warming up before the game. Suemnick has missed the first two games of the season due to a preseason knee injury. If Suemnick is ready to go, he’ll make his debut...
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Two Fatal Mistakes Led to Shane Lyons’ Downfall at West Virginia
It happened. Shane Lyons is no longer the athletic director of West Virginia University. Parting ways with Lyons wasn’t necessarily a surprising move, but it’s certainly a decision that will continue to have a ripple effect, especially with the football program, which is the most important program at a school like WVU and the program that eventually sunk Lyons.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Morehead State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia’s 75-57 win over Morehead State on Tuesday night, WVU HC Bob Huggins as well as Tre Mitchell, Jimmy Bell and Mohamed Wague reacted to their performance as a team. Huggins was not pleased with his team’s ability to score in the paint....
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on Preparing Without Knowing Starting Quarterback
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell talks with the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about what quarterback Garrett Greene brings to the table and preparing without knowing which quarterback will start. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and...
wvsportsnow.com
Kickoff Time, Network Announced for West Virginia’s Regular Season Finale at Oklahoma State
All the West Virginia football team can do is focus on what’s next, but the schedule often looks further ahead. Even before the Mountaineers take the field against Kansas State this Saturday, it’s been announced that WVU will battle the Oklahoma State (7-3) in the last game of the season on Nov. 26 at noon. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Opens as 5-Point Underdog to Kansas State
West Virginia might be entering this week feeling much better after a staple win over Oklahoma, but that’s not changing much for oddsmakers. Like they have been most of the season, the Mountaineers are considered the underdog for their upcoming game against Kansas State. The line opens with the Wildcats as five-point favorites, according to Circa Sports.
wvsportsnow.com
2024 4-Star C JT Rock Talks Recent West Virginia Visit
2024 4-star center JT Rock recently took a visit to West Virginia on the weekend of Nov. 4. Rock discussed his visit with WV Sports Now. “During the visit, we got to watch the team practice. We got a tour of the WVU Coliseum, the practice facility, and weight room. We met with the strength coach, the coaching staff and the academic advisors for men’s basketball,” he said.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Could Owe Former Athletic Director Shane Lyons Almost $4 Million
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Parting ways with Shane Lyons as athletic director may not be the end of West Virginia University having to deal with the alum who was hired in 2015. Based on the details in his contract, Lyons is likely to still be owed almost $4 million from WVU. Lyons’ deal paid him $895,000 in base salary this year and then $931,000 for each year from 2023 through 2026, according to documents obtained by BlueGoldNews.com.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU TE Corbin Page to Enter Transfer Portal
On the day of parting ways with athletic director Shane Lyons, West Virginia has now lost its second player to the transfer portal. West Virginia native Corbin Page announced that he is leaving WVU and entering the portal with four years left of eligibility in a tweet late Monday night.
Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure
West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)
In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Enters Top-5 Games Coached in NCAA Division-I History
Tuesday night’s game against Morehead State marks the 1,318th Division-I game coached by West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. Huggins moves into fifth all-time on the games coaching list. Most Games Coached in NCAA D-I History:. Mike Krzyzewski – 1,570. Jim Boeheim – 1,426. Cliff Ellis –...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Women’s Soccer Advances in NCAA Tournament, Defeating Virginia Tech 2-0
In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, No. 7 West Virginia defeated Virginia Tech 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. WVU forward Aria Bilal scored in the 49th minute and midfielder Isabel Loza scored in the 81st minute to give the Mountaineers insurance. Both Bilal and Loza’s goals were the first...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU DB Mumu Bin-Wahad Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad has announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Bin-Wahad released the following statement on Twitter on Monday afternoon:. “I would first like to thank the man above without him nothing is possible. To my brothers, I can’t thank y’all enough for welcoming...
wvsportsnow.com
Carney: What Impact Will Lyons Being Out as AD Have on Neal Brown?
Early Monday morning, West Virginia brass made a somewhat surprising decision to part ways withDirector of Athletics Shane Lyons. It was somewhat surprising not because it happened, but because it happened after a successful weekend for the school’s revenue sports as the football team defeated Oklahoma for the first time since joining Big 12, the men’s basketball team blew out rival Pittsburgh on the road and the women’s soccer team beat Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
