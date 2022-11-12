Read full article on original website
2 men found dead in Bladen County; deputies begin murder investigation
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities who found two men dead in Bladen County say they are investigating their deaths as homicides. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified the men as Willford Robinson Jr., 46, and Josey Rodriguez, 41, both of White Oak. They were found dead Tuesday morning by deputies responding to a 911 call […]
foxwilmington.com
Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville woman facing several drug charges following traffic stop
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville woman is facing a list of charges following an early morning traffic stop in Columbus County. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Baldwin, 41, was pulled over by a deputy early Monday morning when he noticed the vehicle she was driving was had a fictitious tag.
North Carolina man charged with raping, kidnapping 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman convicted in trial for 2021 case involving deadly rideshare hit and run
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A jury came to a verdict in the trial of Rebecker Wilson. Wilson was charged in a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi/rideshare service where a teen was killed in Wilmington. Jury deliberations began the morning of Monday, November 14, and they came to...
WITN
Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 6 hours ago. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 8 hours ago. CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking and firearm charges
A Jacksonville man was sentenced on November 2, 2022 to 180 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking more than 229 grams of crystal methamphetamine and using a firearm in connection with such drug trafficking, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Lee Graham, 31, who has three prior state drug trafficking convictions, pleaded guilty to the federal charges on August 4, 2022.
Bodies in rural home identified as people who only recently moved in, NC cops say
“Persons of interest” have been identified, deputies say.
WRAL
Woman killed in Sampson County house fire
ROSEBORO, N.C. — A woman was killed Tuesday in a house fire in Sampson County. Before 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a home on Microwave Tower Road, where a woman in her 60s was found dead. The fire appears to be accidental but is under investigation, officials said.
WECT
Scene cleared following two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. No injuries have been confirmed. The scene has been cleared. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
WRAL
After 20 years, family sees bridge named after fallen police officer
For 20 years the family of Clinton Police Officer Donald Ray Tucker has been fighting to get a prominent bridge in town named after him because he was killed in the line of duty. For 20 years the family of Clinton Police Officer Donald Ray Tucker has been fighting to...
foxwilmington.com
First responders fight house fire in Kure Beach on Sunday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – First responders in Kure Beach fought a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the 200 block of N Fort Fisher Blvd. According to the KB Fire Department, the fire started at around 2:30 p.m. at a golf cart, though the exact cause is undetermined.
foxwilmington.com
Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
Jacksonville business holding Thanksgiving food drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville is making an effort to ease some of the holiday stress by giving back. Throughout the month of November, they’re collecting nonperishable food items to donate to families in need. This Thanksgiving food drive is in partnership with Unprofane Riders ENC. So far, they’ve […]
WECT
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray
Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
foxwilmington.com
Over 300,000 generators recalled over amputation, crushing concerns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that a recall for approximately 321,160 generators is in effect following reports of finger amputation and crushing injuries. Per the announcement, 6500- and 8000-watt Generac, HomeLink and DR model generators are affected by this recall. Specifically,...
foxwilmington.com
Freeman Park permits for 2023 scheduled to go on sale
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that Freeman Park permits for 2023 will go on sale beginning Dec. 1. Per the announcement, those who purchase a permit in person between Dec. 1 and 31 will qualify for a $110 “early bird rate” plus applicable fees.
WITN
Onslow County Elder Cheer program seeking donations
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is helping local elderly people in time for the holiday season. The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for the Elder Cheer program for the rest of the month. Donations can be dropped off at the Onslow County Consolidated Human...
foxwilmington.com
Town of Leland considering annexation of nearly 28 acres for conservation
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Leland is considering the annexation and rezoning of 27.74 acres to be used as open space for conservation. Members of the town council will vote on the proposal at their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. The area was acquired by the town...
