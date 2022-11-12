Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc27.com
Clifford reflects on significance of landmark passing milestone
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — On a rainy, cool Saturday evening in Happy Valley, senior quarterback Sean Clifford became Penn State’s all-time leading passer, surpassing Trace McSorley. “I think you guys know the amount of respect I have for Sean,” said Franklin. “He’s been here a long time,...
abc27.com
No. 2 seed Penn State women’s soccer beats Quinnipiac in NCAA Tourney first round
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s soccer beat Quinnipiac 4-1 at Jeffrey Field in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. Kate Wiesner opened up the scoring in the 23rd minute and the Nittany Lions lead at the half. The Bobcats tied the...
abc27.com
Beyond the Forecast: Wintry Mix for Northern Areas of Central Pennsylvania this Evening
The abc27 Weather team is tracking the latest with the wintry mix moving through the area. Other than some brief bursts of sleet and snow, areas near Harrisburg and south have seen mainly rain this afternoon. Meanwhile, areas farther to the north over northern Dauphin, Perry, Juniata, and Mifflin Counties...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania bald eagle struck and killed by car
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 southbound near Lock Haven.
abc27.com
Milton Hershey students celebrate Thanksgiving
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanksgiving came early for hundreds of Milton Hershey students. Roughly 2,000 of them came together at Hershey Lodge for a holiday meal. Teachers and administrators — all of them from different departments — served students. They say that this is an event the kids look forward to every year and that this year was extra special.
abc27.com
Chilly and breezy conditions through the end of the week
Another shot of cold air arrives for the weekend... TODAY: Clearing & Breezy. Hi 47. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 32. Winds: W 5-15 mph. THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Yesterday we received...
abc27.com
Woman dead after crash in Mifflin County
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lewistown. According to a police report, the crash occurred on U.S. 522 South near Twin Hollow Road in Oliver Township, Mifflin County, around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
abc27.com
Staying above freezing with mist and drizzle overnight
Temperatures stay cold through next week... EVENING: Snow and rain, changing to all rain. Rain exits by 10pm. Temps in the 30s. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, stray rain showers and breezy. Temps remain in the mid 30s. WEDNESDAY: Clearing and breezy. Winds NW 5-15mph. High 50. We are getting reports of...
abc27.com
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ bringing comedy improv show to Cumberland County
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The cast members of the Emmy-nominated television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are bringing their new improv tour titled “Whose Live Anyway?” to Shippensburg University next year. The improv will take place at the Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg...
abc27.com
‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
abc27.com
Women allegedly stole hundreds of Victoria’s Secret garments in Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two women are wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of garments from Victoria’s Secret at the Capital City Mall. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on August 19 officers were dispatched to the store for a report of two females who allegedly stole hundreds of pairs of underwear. Police say the items were selected by one woman while another acted as a lookout.
