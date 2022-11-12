ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Clifford reflects on significance of landmark passing milestone

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — On a rainy, cool Saturday evening in Happy Valley, senior quarterback Sean Clifford became Penn State’s all-time leading passer, surpassing Trace McSorley. “I think you guys know the amount of respect I have for Sean,” said Franklin. “He’s been here a long time,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania bald eagle struck and killed by car

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 southbound near Lock Haven.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
abc27.com

Milton Hershey students celebrate Thanksgiving

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanksgiving came early for hundreds of Milton Hershey students. Roughly 2,000 of them came together at Hershey Lodge for a holiday meal. Teachers and administrators — all of them from different departments — served students. They say that this is an event the kids look forward to every year and that this year was extra special.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Chilly and breezy conditions through the end of the week

Another shot of cold air arrives for the weekend... TODAY: Clearing & Breezy. Hi 47. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 32. Winds: W 5-15 mph. THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Yesterday we received...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman dead after crash in Mifflin County

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lewistown. According to a police report, the crash occurred on U.S. 522 South near Twin Hollow Road in Oliver Township, Mifflin County, around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Staying above freezing with mist and drizzle overnight

Temperatures stay cold through next week... EVENING: Snow and rain, changing to all rain. Rain exits by 10pm. Temps in the 30s. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, stray rain showers and breezy. Temps remain in the mid 30s. WEDNESDAY: Clearing and breezy. Winds NW 5-15mph. High 50. We are getting reports of...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Women allegedly stole hundreds of Victoria’s Secret garments in Cumberland County

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two women are wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of garments from Victoria’s Secret at the Capital City Mall. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on August 19 officers were dispatched to the store for a report of two females who allegedly stole hundreds of pairs of underwear. Police say the items were selected by one woman while another acted as a lookout.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy