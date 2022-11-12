ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU women's basketball score vs. Houston Christian: Live updates

Right now, LSU women's basketball is on triple digits watch every time it takes the court. The Tigers (3-0) have not only won their first three games of the 2022-23 season but absolutely annihilated each opponent by scoring more than 100 points in every game. Against Houston Christian (1-1) at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Here's where LSU football landed in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

BATON ROUGE - LSU football has landed at the No. 6 slot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the College Football Playoff committee announced on Tuesday. LSU (8-2, 6-1 SEC) kept its playoff hopes alive last week when the Tigers defeated Arkansas in Fayetteville, 13-10 in below-freezing temperatures. The win combined with Ole Miss' loss to Alabama clinched the SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football's Brian Kelly gushes about Micah Baskerville, reflects on first senior class

BATON ROUGE - When Brian Kelly was named coach at LSU, the feedback he got regarding the senior starting linebacker he was inheriting wasn't good. Micah Baskerville, despite starting for LSU football the last two seasons, did not have the most sterling reputation off the field heading into this season. But in the months since Kelly has arrived and entering the Tigers' senior night matchup against UAB (5-5) on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2), Kelly's perception of Baskerville has changed dramatically.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football vs. Texas A&M: TV time and schedule update

BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU football will close out the regular season at Texas A&M next Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the SEC announced on Monday. LSU (8-2, 7-1 SEC) is coming off an ugly 13-10 win at Arkansas on Saturday. While the Tigers' offense stumbled, freshman linebacker Harold Perkins dominated the game despite playing with the flu. Perkins had four sacks and forced two fumbles, including the game-clinching forced fumble late in the fourth quarter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

East Ascension's Kate Rills signs with LSU-Eunice

East Ascension High School softball standout Kate Rills signed with LSU-Eunice. Coach Ryan Lewis and Principal Lauren Avery commented on Rills' athleticism, academics, and leadership. Rills was a first-team infielder on the All-Parish team.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

BASF awards $15,000 in scholarships to LSU engineering students

BASF has awarded $15,000 in scholarships to six students who are currently studying at Louisiana State University’s College of Engineering. The annual scholarship program is focused on developing Louisiana’s talent pipeline through BASF’s workforce and development efforts across the state. “BASF is committed to investing in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card

Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data. "This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Pain, lessons remain decades after Southern shooting

Shunda Wallace was 3 months old when her father, Leonard Brown, and another student, Denver Smith, were shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy on Southern University’s campus in November 1972. Fifty years later, Wallace still does not know who killed her father. The anger and the grief for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

One shot near Interstate 10 in Geismar, according to reports

A woman reportedly was taken to a hospital after a shooting near Interstate 10 in Geismar. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office told Baton Rouge area media outlets the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Nov. 15 in the parking area of a gas station near the Hwy. 73 interstate exit.
GEISMAR, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools announces 2022-23 teachers, principals of year

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the teachers of the year, new teachers of the year, and principals of the year for 2022-23. The top educators were selected by their respective school peers and will be honored at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in March 2023 at which time district winners will be named.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Volunteer crew restores 154-year-old Donaldsonville church

The Carpenter's Hope, a Texas-based nonprofit organization, rallied a team of volunteers to repair the 154-year-old Greater Nazarene Baptist Church in Donaldsonville after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021. Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan highlighted the work of the volunteers during his biweekly Making Progress program, which is...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

