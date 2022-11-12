Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball score vs. Houston Christian: Live updates
Right now, LSU women's basketball is on triple digits watch every time it takes the court. The Tigers (3-0) have not only won their first three games of the 2022-23 season but absolutely annihilated each opponent by scoring more than 100 points in every game. Against Houston Christian (1-1) at...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Here's where LSU football landed in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
BATON ROUGE - LSU football has landed at the No. 6 slot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the College Football Playoff committee announced on Tuesday. LSU (8-2, 6-1 SEC) kept its playoff hopes alive last week when the Tigers defeated Arkansas in Fayetteville, 13-10 in below-freezing temperatures. The win combined with Ole Miss' loss to Alabama clinched the SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football's Brian Kelly gushes about Micah Baskerville, reflects on first senior class
BATON ROUGE - When Brian Kelly was named coach at LSU, the feedback he got regarding the senior starting linebacker he was inheriting wasn't good. Micah Baskerville, despite starting for LSU football the last two seasons, did not have the most sterling reputation off the field heading into this season. But in the months since Kelly has arrived and entering the Tigers' senior night matchup against UAB (5-5) on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2), Kelly's perception of Baskerville has changed dramatically.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football vs. Texas A&M: TV time and schedule update
BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU football will close out the regular season at Texas A&M next Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the SEC announced on Monday. LSU (8-2, 7-1 SEC) is coming off an ugly 13-10 win at Arkansas on Saturday. While the Tigers' offense stumbled, freshman linebacker Harold Perkins dominated the game despite playing with the flu. Perkins had four sacks and forced two fumbles, including the game-clinching forced fumble late in the fourth quarter.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Chicken broth for LSU's soul? Brian Kelly explains why players sipped soup on sideline
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — LSU football coach Brian Kelly showed his roots during his weekly news conference Monday. When asked about why No. 7 LSU had chicken broth on the sideline during the Tigers' 13-10 win over Arkansas, the native of Everett, Massachusetts, had a quippy response. "I prefer...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brian Kelly explains why LSU football had chicken broth on sideline, says he wanted clam chowder
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly showed his roots during his weekly press conference on Monday. When asked about why No. 7 LSU had chicken broth on the sideline during the Tigers' 13-10 win over Arkansas, the native of Everett, Massachusetts, had a quippy response. "I prefer clam...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Baton Rouge football standout Mike Hollins in critical condition from Virginia shooting
BATON ROUGE — A former Baton Rouge high school football standout is in critical condition and on a ventilator after he and four others were victims of Sunday night's shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three Virginia football players and injured two others. Running back Mike Hollins,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ex-Baton Rouge football star Mike Hollins out of ICU following Virginia shooting
BATON ROUGE - Former University Lab star and Virginia running back Mike Hollins has been released from the ICU and is off a ventilator, awake, alert and communicating, the law offices of Baton Rouge injury attorney Gordon McKernan told Virginia television station WDBJ. Hollins was among the victims Sunday night...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
East Ascension's Kate Rills signs with LSU-Eunice
East Ascension High School softball standout Kate Rills signed with LSU-Eunice. Coach Ryan Lewis and Principal Lauren Avery commented on Rills' athleticism, academics, and leadership. Rills was a first-team infielder on the All-Parish team.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
BASF awards $15,000 in scholarships to LSU engineering students
BASF has awarded $15,000 in scholarships to six students who are currently studying at Louisiana State University’s College of Engineering. The annual scholarship program is focused on developing Louisiana’s talent pipeline through BASF’s workforce and development efforts across the state. “BASF is committed to investing in the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card
Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data. "This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Pain, lessons remain decades after Southern shooting
Shunda Wallace was 3 months old when her father, Leonard Brown, and another student, Denver Smith, were shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy on Southern University’s campus in November 1972. Fifty years later, Wallace still does not know who killed her father. The anger and the grief for...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
One shot near Interstate 10 in Geismar, according to reports
A woman reportedly was taken to a hospital after a shooting near Interstate 10 in Geismar. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office told Baton Rouge area media outlets the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Nov. 15 in the parking area of a gas station near the Hwy. 73 interstate exit.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools announces 2022-23 teachers, principals of year
Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the teachers of the year, new teachers of the year, and principals of the year for 2022-23. The top educators were selected by their respective school peers and will be honored at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in March 2023 at which time district winners will be named.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Volunteer crew restores 154-year-old Donaldsonville church
The Carpenter's Hope, a Texas-based nonprofit organization, rallied a team of volunteers to repair the 154-year-old Greater Nazarene Baptist Church in Donaldsonville after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021. Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan highlighted the work of the volunteers during his biweekly Making Progress program, which is...
Comments / 0