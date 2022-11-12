Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
TX Gov. Abbott adds Philly as drop-off location for bused illegalsLauren JessopTexas State
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
Related
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 3, Detroit 2
Anaheim1011—3 First Period_1, Detroit, Berggren 1 (Hronek, Raymond), 7:12 (pp). 2, Anaheim, McTavish 2 (Henrique, Fowler), 17:47 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Rasmussen 2 (Perron, Sundqvist), 19:25. Third Period_4, Anaheim, Klingberg 1 (Fowler, Zegras), 19:13. Overtime_5, Anaheim, Strome 5 (Zegras), 4:10. Shots on Goal_Detroit 13-10-5-5_33. Anaheim 10-9-9-2_30. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
Porterville Recorder
Blue Jackets host the Canadiens after Jenner's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens after Boone Jenner's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win. Columbus has a 4-5-0 record at...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121
BROOKLYN (121) Durant 8-15 11-11 27, O'Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Claxton 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-7 1-1 4, Sumner 4-9 9-9 18, Edwards 2-4 1-2 6, Simmons 5-7 1-2 11, Watanabe 4-8 0-0 11, Sharpe 2-4 2-2 7, Curry 3-6 2-2 9, Duke Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Mills 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 40-81 30-33 121.
Porterville Recorder
San Jose 5, Vegas 2
Vegas110—2 First Period_1, Vegas, Eichel 10 (Stephenson, Theodore), 19:56. Second Period_2, San Jose, Kunin 3 (Sturm, Karlsson), 8:05. 3, Vegas, Marchessault 7 (Pietrangelo), 15:53. Third Period_4, San Jose, Nieto 2 (Barabanov, Vlasic), 1:03. 5, San Jose, Meier 8 (Barabanov, Couture), 17:12 (pp). 6, San Jose, Couture 7 (Hertl, Karlsson),...
Porterville Recorder
Bruins take winning streak into home matchup against the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Boston has gone 9-0-0 in home games and 14-2-0 overall. The Bruins have a...
Porterville Recorder
Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
Porterville Recorder
Devils beat Canadiens 5-1, extend winning streak to 10 games
MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. “It all...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina plays Colorado in a non-conference matchup
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche face off in a non-conference matchup. Carolina is 4-2-0 at home and 10-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 3-0-1 in one-goal games. Colorado has...
Porterville Recorder
Kraken and Rangers face off in non-conference matchup
New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers square off in an out-of-conference matchup. Seattle is 8-5-3 overall and 3-4-2 at home. The Kraken have allowed 45 goals while scoring...
Porterville Recorder
Ducks take on the Jets after overtime win
Anaheim Ducks (4-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Winnipeg Jets after the Ducks defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime. Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall and 5-1-0 at home. The Jets have gone 3-0-0...
Porterville Recorder
Western Conference-leading Vegas hosts Arizona
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas has a 13-3-0 record overall and a 5-3-0 record on its home ice. The Golden Knights have a 6-3-0...
Porterville Recorder
Predators and Islanders square off in out-of-conference matchup
New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators and the New York Islanders meet in an out-of-conference matchup. Nashville is 6-8-1 overall and 4-3-1 in home games. The Predators have allowed 50 goals while scoring...
Comments / 0