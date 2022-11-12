Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers accountability amid their losing stretch - “A couple ‘My bads’ down at the end of the first half and they go on a 14-5 run”

Anthony Davis © Gary A. Vasquez - USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 season seems to find a way to hit a new low each time they take the court. They lost their fifth straight game on Friday night, this time falling short against the Sacramento Kings by a score of 120-114. It was the same old song and dance for the Lakers, and with each passing loss, their situation only gets more and more dire.

Anthony Davis wants the Los Angeles Lakers to be more accountable moving forward

The Lakers know they are in a bad spot, but to their credit, they seem determined to work together to figure things out and bounce back. Whether that’s an attainable goal or not remains to be seen, and it feels like only a matter of time until the front office makes some moves to shake up the Lakers considering they are tied with the Houston Rockets for the worst record in the league at 2-10.

The players on the Lakers remain committed to finding their way back into the win column, and Anthony Davis believes that the team needs to be more accountable in future contests if anything is going to change. Davis believes that the Lakers are only saying the right thing, and until they start doing the right thing, they will continue to struggle this season.

Will the Los Angeles Lakers be able to turn things around this season?

The Lakers seem to have a new issue pop up with every passing game, and while the accountability that Davis mentions here doesn’t necessarily pertain to one game, it’s just another example of why L.A. has struggled to open the season. The Lakers aren’t averse to taking their share of the blame, but what will they do to change things to the point where they don’t have to share the blame?

Davis wants to see the team work on actually making improvements and owning their mistakes rather than just saying the right thing. They always say that actions speak louder than words, and according to Davis, now is the time for those actions to start backing up the team’s desire to make improvements.

Whether the Lakers can improve depends on their answer to this question and several other important questions over the next few games. Davis has been doing his best to help out, but ultimately, it will take more than just strong outings from Davis to lead Los Angeles to improve. Until the team realizes this, they will likely continue to lose consistently, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the front office is forced to blow things up at some point in the future.