According to Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance, On November 13 around 12:03 a.m. the Opp Police Department received a call of shots being fired on MLK Drive. Officers arrived on scene shortly after and located several individuals running across the roadway near Cannon Drive. Officers got out with the individuals and discovered that an adult female had been shot. Officers also located the victim’s vehicle parked off the roadway with bullet holes in the vehicle.

OPP, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO