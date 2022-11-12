Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lapeerlightning.com
Football Semifinal Frankenmuth vs. Detroit Country Day GoFan Ticket Link
Please use the following link to purchase GoFan tickets to Saturday’s football semifinal hosted by Lapeer High School. Tickets are available through GoFan only, no cash accepted at gate. There will be a credit/debit card reader to purchase GoFan tickets at the gate. Football Semifinal No. 10 Frankenmuth vs....
lapeerlightning.com
Winter Sports Tryout/Practice Schedule
For student-athletes to be able to participate in Lapeer High School athletics this year, they need to complete the following list of items below. Once an athlete has all the proper paperwork turned into the athletic office, the athlete will meet with an administrator and receive their participation bracelet. The bracelet indicates that the athletes has met all of the clearance requirements and can participate in practice/tryouts. Athletes must have their bracelet to participate in practice/tryouts. Bracelets received in the fall WILL NOT count for winter sports, they must have a new athletic clearance done.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
‘Bombed out mouth’: Dentists seeing more oral health disasters since COVID-19
Ashley Middleton was scheduled for a teeth cleaning in June 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic caused dental offices to temporarily close their doors, delaying patient care. By the time viral transmission concerns had dissipated, the Bay City native had slipped out of her routine. She got busy with a move, a job change, and now, a pregnancy, as a months-long delay for her bi-annual cleaning grew into a years-long one.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County
When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
Did Gen Z students drive increased voter turnout on Nov. 8? Some clerks say yes
Lines of students snaking around campus. Brisk fall weather. Hours of waiting. These images played out at voting locations on some Michigan public university campuses during the Nov. 8 general election, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University. Some have speculated...
Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home
A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
Volunteers sought to lay wreaths at Great Lakes National Cemetery
HOLLY, MI -- Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on veteran gravesites to remember the fallen and honor their service. A ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, located at 4200 Belford Road, in Holly. Placing the wreaths will happen after...
Charges against local doctor raise questions about spotting abuse in sports
Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned last week in Oakland County Court and pled not guilty to 17 charges of criminal sexual conduct.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
'Inundated' with threats, Oakland County Sheriff asks students for help, vows to investigate all tips 'because it is not a joke'
On the same day a 16-year-old girl was arrested for making social media threats that closed Ferndale schools for the day, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is out with a social media warning aimed at students across the county.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Winter is coming: West Michigan hit with heavy snow as temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit
While West Michigan is getting its first dose of winter weather, temperatures are dropping here in Metro Detroit, and there may be some snow looming in the midweek.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
WNEM
First Alert: Snowfall could make a slick commute Wednesday morning
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a low pressure system expected to bring the first widespread snowfall of the season to Mid-Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow accumulations, but more specifically, the timing of snowfall coinciding with Wednesday morning’s commute, is the reason for the issuance of a First Alert Weather Day. We are also updating parts of the First Alert Weather Day to focus on the potential for heavier lake-effect snows. This won’t be the largest snowfall we see this season, but with it also being the first notably accumulating snow of the season, we want to highlight this event.
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
