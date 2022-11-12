ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Dolphins sign safety Verone McKinley to active roster, elevate lineman for Browns game

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Miami Dolphins signed undrafted rookie safety Verone McKinley to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated offensive lineman Kion Smith for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Saturday.

McKinley, the former college teammate of fellow safety Jevon Holland at Oregon, has recently become a vital piece to the Dolphins defense with strong safety Brandon Jones out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in a knee.

Two weeks ago against the Detroit Lions, McKinley earned his first NFL start and played 80 percent of defensive snaps, mostly at free safety off the ball while the versatile Holland switched to Jones’ former role of playing closer to the line of scrimmage.

The Dolphins had already used the three practice-squad elevations allotted to McKinley, calling him up against the Lions, the week before against the Pittsburgh Steelers and in the opener against the New England Patriots. McKinley also saw snaps late in the win over Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 when Jones initially was injured.

The Dolphins did not have to make a corresponding move Saturday as they began the day with 52 players on their active roster.

With McKinley now signed to the 53-man roster, should the team later want to send him back to the practice squad, it would have to release him first, making him eligible to be claimed by other clubs. Earlier this season, the Dolphins signed wide receiver River Cracraft to the roster after using his three practice-squad elevations. He has remained with the team since.

Miami opted against signing McKinley to the 53-man roster for last week’s game against the Chicago Bears because Eric Rowe was the safety primarily being used opposite Holland. Bringing McKinley up this week could be an indication that the defensive game plan against Cleveland involves more packages for him. Rowe was a healthy inactive on Oct. 30 in Detroit when McKinley started.

McKinley has two tackles on the season. His one against the Lions prevented tight end T.J. Hockenson from scoring a long touchdown.

The Dolphins use their third elevation on Smith. He was also elevated for the Week 6 loss to the Vikings and last week’s win against the Bears.

Smith provides depth on an offensive line that may remain without Austin Jackson, who is questionable for Sunday’s game with ankle and calf injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns

Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Tua keeps it going — and gets ‘M-V-P!’ chant Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got an “MVP” chant in the third quarter from the crown at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa was 25 of 32 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and with no interceptions for a 135.0 passer rating. Tagovailoa ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: How will defense do on West Coast trip? How many wins for Miami?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: Perk I know you’ve been high on this defense all season. How do you think we did vs the Browns and how do you think we’ll do this west coast trip we have in a few weeks? – @Prettieflyguy on Twitter A: You’re right. I’ve been high on ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 39, Cleveland Browns 17

Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist The Dolphins defense matched muscle against Cleveland’s running game. Their offense kept putting up big points. It was as complementary a win as you can get. Take a week off, folks. It’s been a good 7-3 start heading into bye ...
CLEVELAND, OH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Jimmy and me — how he swaggered, fished, cried and shared a cold one (or two) in our book project

I never coached a national college champion. I never built a Super Bowl winner or feuded with my team’s owner in a way that still resonates. But I wrote a book as if I did. Former Dolphins and UM coach Jimmy Johnson talked to me. I typed like him. It’s an odd form of literary ventriloquism called “ghostwriting,” where he spoke about the heights of winning it all and the depths of a father’s ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Will Heat-Suns spill over into trade discussions?

Q: So after the game Monday, what favorite dinner place and number of drinks will help James Jones decide to make a certain trade with Miami? – Tee, Queens, N.Y. A: Actually, the Suns have been in South Florida since Friday night’s blowout loss to the Magic. So there has been ample time for huddling, not that a phone call isn’t just as efficient. But the bottom line is the Heat do not have ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chuck Carr, member of inaugural Marlins team, dies at 55

Chuck Carr, a member of the Marlins’ expansion team in 1993, died recently according to social media posts by his family. He was 55. “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Carr,” the Miami Marlins said in a statement on Monday. “One of the original Florida Marlins, Chuck quickly engrained himself as a fan favorite as he was often seen making amazing catches in the outfield or ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Suns latest to exit Heat’s arena peeved at refs, calling four total free throws, ‘hard to swallow’; Herro (ankle) does not travel to Toronto

Two weeks ago it was the visiting Sacramento Kings crying foul over a game-winning Tyler Herro 3-pointer that they claimed was a travel. After the fact, the NBA said it was, indeed, a travel. Last week, it was an incredulous Kelly Oubre Jr. called for an innocuous final-seconds travel in a game his visiting Charlotte Hornets would lose in overtime. This time, the officiating disagreement in a ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Spoelstra expects Yurtseven back this season; Oladipo ruled out for trip, but Herro might return; Adebayo also sidelined

Wednesday’s Miami Heat shootaround ahead of the team’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena offered additional insight on the injury status of Omer Yurtseven, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. There also was breaking news, with center Bam Adebayo ruled out with a bruised left knee. It is the first missed game this season for Adebayo. Earlier, coach Erik Spoelstra offered updates ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Return to Toronto a reminder of Kyle Lowry’s daunting Heat challenge

No, no one is comparing Kyle Lowry to Tom Brady or Peyton Manning. Except perhaps Lowry himself. Because what the Miami Heat point guard is attempting to accomplish is among the rarest feats in sports — to go from franchise championship mainstay as a beloved presence in one city, and then reset late in a career with championship visions of doing the same elsewhere. For Lowry, back with the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A Bam breakthrough: Heat’s Adebayo stepping up late and lately in scoring column, ‘just in my wheelhouse’

The irony was Bam Adebayo being asked about finally asserting himself at moments of truth. And then a stat was raised to the Miami Heat center that made it clear that his effort in helping to put away the visiting Phoenix Suns on Monday night might not have been an outlier, after all. “Never knew that,” he said. “But I don’t look at games for stats.” The number: Through Monday night’s games, ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo no longer strays, but still dogged on defense amid schematic shift

The shall-we-dance card no longer is being played as often with Bam Adebayo either by the Miami Heat or the opposition. Among unique aspects in Adebayo’s rise to elite defensive presence has been the opposition’s attempts to draw him into perceived mismatches on the perimeter, as well as Adebayo’s willingness to take on such challenges. But now, with the Heat going from small to smaller with ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy