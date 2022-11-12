ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Princess Anne’s William Griesmer, Peninsula Catholic’s Billy Driscoll and Norfolk Academy’s Anne Earp are runners-up at state cross country meets

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Princess Anne teammates William Griesmer and Armaan Chopra placed second and fifth, respectively, at the Class 5 state cross country meet to help the Cavaliers place fifth as a team.

Griesmer, a senior, covered the 5,000-meter course at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg in 16 minutes, 23 seconds. Chopra, a junior, ran 16:28.

Brooke Point’s Brady Brennan won the race in 16:07 and Glen Allen captured the team title.

On the girls side, Hickory placed fourth. Camille Johnson (16th), Emily Malooly (17th) and Kate Michaelson (19th) led the Hawks.

Salya Brown placed 18th for Cox, which finished seventh.

Maury’s Lily Guinn led at the 2.5-mile mark , but collapsed because of exhaustion and did not finish.

Deep Run won the team title and Glen Allen’s Elly Velasquez won the individual title in 19:16.

Class 6

Grassfield’s Aidan Carlisle placed 33rd overall — the highest local finisher — to help the Grizzlies place 10th.

Ocean Lakes’ Preston Haney was 40th to help the Dolphins place 11th.

On the girls side, Kellam’s Jane Phillips was the highest local finisher as she placed 20th to help the Knights finish ninth. Teammate Lily Hoffman placed 31st.

Ocean Lakes’ Khadija Sissoko Ocean placed 39th overall to help the Dolphins finish eighth.

Class 4

Jamestown’s Kylie Brooks placed third to help the Eagles finish fourth. Grafton’s Kayla Fields finished 17th.

On the boys side, Grafton’s Connor Linehan was fifth.

Class 3

Tabb’s boys finished as the runner-up to Abingdon at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Senior Nick Smerlis, who placed 16th, led the Tigers. Teammates Justin Zetterwall and Joshua Way were 20th and 21st, respectively.

On the girls side, Tabb junior Lauren Pegher ran 18:38 to place third and help the Tigers finish ninth.

Class 2

Poquoson senior Patrick Nelson finished third to help the Islanders take fifth. Teammate Alexander Jones was 19th.

VISAA

Walsingham Academy won the VISAA Division III state title.

Jake Falcone placed fourth to lead the Trojans. They also got help from Brody Cox (fifth), Parker Shonka (10th), Nick Primich (11th) and Andrew Robinson (17th).

Catholic finished fifth in Division I, led by Roy Fullmer (12th) and Josh Seidensticker (14th).

In Division III, Peninsula Catholic’s Billy Driscoll finished runner-up to help the Knights place third.

On the girls side, Norfolk Academy was the runner-up to Collegiate of Richmond. The Earp sisters led the Bulldogs. Anne Earp finished as the runner-up, while Jane Earp was third.

In Division II, Hampton Roads Academy’s Ellie Goldberg was third and Peninsula Catholic’s Alyssa Pongracz was fourth.

In Division III, Walsingham’s Shea Mansisidor was third.

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin News Post

Western Branch ends Eagles' campaign for a second straight year

VIRGINIA BEACH - Western Branch scored 14 points each in the second and fourth quarters Thursday and defeated Franklin County, 28-14, in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region football playoffs. With the win, Western Branch, the No. 4 seed in the eight-team tournament, advances to the semifinals. The loss...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
High School Volleyball PRO

Virginia Beach, November 15 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The First Colonial High School volleyball team will have a game with Frank W. Cox High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Black Enterprise

Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton

HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County

Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/. 2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County. Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans...
YORK COUNTY, VA
vabeach.com

6 Fun Ways to Celebrate the Holidays in Virginia Beach, VA

Not many places are as magical as Virginia Beach – especially during the holidays! The coastal city turns into the ultimate Winter Wonderland during the Christmas period, and it knows how to deliver unforgettable moments. So, how can you make the most of your holidays in Virginia Beach this...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Tractor-trailer overturns across westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash. VDOT tweeted about the crash at 3:20 p.m. An image shared with WAVY shows the tractor-trailer on its side, across three lanes of US-58 and partly in...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: FedEx Field Flyover

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Four members of Joint Base Langley-Eustis T-38 Talons from the 7th Fighter Training Squadron did a flyover at FedEx Field before the Washington Commanders-Minnesota Vikings game. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia

VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District set for January 10

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special election for the Virginia Senate's 7th District is set for Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Tuesday. The election will fill the seat that Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans held since 2020. She resigned the seat Tuesday after winning the U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy