2news.com
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
mynews4.com
KOLO TV Reno
Hot tubs destroyed in fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
mynews4.com
2news.com
Man Accused of Killing, Kidnapping Fernley Teen Found Competent Enough to Stand Trial
A Yerington district court has found accused killer Troy Driver competent enough to stand trial. Driver appeared in court Monday, November 14 on order of a competency hearing. He's now been ordered back to the Fernley Justice Court for a preliminary hearing. There's no immediate word on when this may be.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City man arrested in Douglas County stabbing
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City man is facing charges in a stabbing in Douglas County. Efrain Gonzalez-Magana, 29, was arrested on Mica Drive in Indian Hills just before 11:00 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim was...
mynews4.com
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offers $1500 reward in carjacking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in a carjacking near the Peppermill Resort Spa on Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m. two people sat in their sports utility vehicle in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street,...
KOLO TV Reno
Local woman rides bike 3,300 miles, sets Guinness record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On July 8th, Cindy Norris left northern Washington on her bike. On that day she knew she had more than 3,300 miles ahead of her, but didn’t really know what to expect. “The bliss of being a novice and not knowing what lies ahead helped...
2news.com
KOLO TV Reno
Stead hit-and-run critically injures 70-year-old man
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 70-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday after being hit in a road in Stead by a vehicle that left the scene, the Reno Police Department said. It happened about 3:30 a.m. as the man walked on Stead Boulevard south of Lear Boulevard. It was dark...
Record-Courier
Lake Tahoe residents protest Highway 50 corridor plan
Update: The meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Update: Today's meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors was canceled this morning, according to their Twitter feed. Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment...
2news.com
Resilient bear cub rescued in South Lake Tahoe before winter storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A bear cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe before this week’s storm by the BEAR League, who were very familiar with this particular survivor. The cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe just before this week’s storm started to ramp up and was given his first meal in […]
mynews4.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch phones down
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) dispatch phones are down on Monday. LCSO officials say that all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They ask people to try to be patient and to be as specific as possible since Carson City dispatch is not as familiar with Lyon County.
Sierra Sun
Cold temps, snow possible this week; Officials eye atmospheric river for Thanksgiving
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The cold temperatures well below seasonal averages will continue this week at Lake Tahoe with some snow and gusty winds possible, but precipitation may hold off until Thanksgiving week where officials are eyeing an approaching weak-to-moderate atmospheric river. The National Weather Service advises travelers to be...
KOLO TV Reno
Three arrested in Carson City, face drug and gun charges
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three men and seized a pound of methamphetamine and three ghost guns last week. In conjunction with the Tri-NET Task Force, the sheriff’s office arrested Kenneth Anderson, 46. Joseph Desjardins, 39, and Jess Fields, 57. The charges include drug and firearms offenses.
KTVB
Tanner family rushes from Rocky Mountain to Reno in support of sons
Gage and Jax Tanner play for the Grizzlies and their father, Mike, is the linebackers coach. Ty Tanner is a rising middle linebacker for Boise State football team.
KOLO TV Reno
Driver found competent to stand trial
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Troy Driver has been found competent enough to stand trial, his lawyer confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now. The findings were made Monday in District Court. Driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping and killing Naomi Irion of Fernley in March. He faces six charges in...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Keith Green, Fallon PD; Sparks Township Justice Court. Jose Rodriguez, Fallon PD; Hawthorne...
