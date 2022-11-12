ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Springs, NV

mynews4.com

One person killed, two injured in crash at Picketts Junction

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was killed and two children were injured in a single vehicle crash in South Lake Tahoe early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol (CHP) units were notified of a single vehicle traffic collision on SR-89 Nov. 14 around 4:30 a.m. CHP units arrived and found a white 2019 Hyundai sedan that had collided with a small boulder.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Hot tubs destroyed in fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man killed in crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-80 east of Sparks in October has been identified. Troopers with the Nevada State Police responded to reports of a deadly crash that happened in the area of I-80 and Mustang on Oct. 20 around 6 a.m.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City man arrested in Douglas County stabbing

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City man is facing charges in a stabbing in Douglas County. Efrain Gonzalez-Magana, 29, was arrested on Mica Drive in Indian Hills just before 11:00 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim was...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Reward offered in search for armed carjacking suspects in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted in connection to a recent armed carjacking in Reno recently. Police said two people were sitting in their car on the 3000 block of South...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Secret Witness offers $1500 reward in carjacking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in a carjacking near the Peppermill Resort Spa on Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m. two people sat in their sports utility vehicle in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local woman rides bike 3,300 miles, sets Guinness record

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On July 8th, Cindy Norris left northern Washington on her bike. On that day she knew she had more than 3,300 miles ahead of her, but didn’t really know what to expect. “The bliss of being a novice and not knowing what lies ahead helped...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit-and-Run

Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Stead hit-and-run critically injures 70-year-old man

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 70-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday after being hit in a road in Stead by a vehicle that left the scene, the Reno Police Department said. It happened about 3:30 a.m. as the man walked on Stead Boulevard south of Lear Boulevard. It was dark...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Lake Tahoe residents protest Highway 50 corridor plan

Update: The meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Update: Today's meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors was canceled this morning, according to their Twitter feed. Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Reno Police looking for two carjacking suspects

Reno Police say they are looking for two suspects who are wanted after allegedly carjacking someone at gunpoint earlier this week. On Wednesday, November 9 around 5:30 p.m., Reno Police say two people were sitting in their car at the 3000 block of South Virginia Street. A short time later,...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Lyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch phones down

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) dispatch phones are down on Monday. LCSO officials say that all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They ask people to try to be patient and to be as specific as possible since Carson City dispatch is not as familiar with Lyon County.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Three arrested in Carson City, face drug and gun charges

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three men and seized a pound of methamphetamine and three ghost guns last week. In conjunction with the Tri-NET Task Force, the sheriff’s office arrested Kenneth Anderson, 46. Joseph Desjardins, 39, and Jess Fields, 57. The charges include drug and firearms offenses.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Driver found competent to stand trial

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Troy Driver has been found competent enough to stand trial, his lawyer confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now. The findings were made Monday in District Court. Driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping and killing Naomi Irion of Fernley in March. He faces six charges in...
FERNLEY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Keith Green, Fallon PD; Sparks Township Justice Court. Jose Rodriguez, Fallon PD; Hawthorne...
FALLON, NV

