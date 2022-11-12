LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) dispatch phones are down on Monday. LCSO officials say that all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They ask people to try to be patient and to be as specific as possible since Carson City dispatch is not as familiar with Lyon County.

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO