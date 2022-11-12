ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Related
MIX 92-5

Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Texas? You Might Be Surprised

We've all heard the saying before: one man's trash is another man's treasure. Consider the past time of dumpster diving. Texas as a whole has to be a popular state for this activity. Just think of all the dumpsters at the mall, shopping centers, and office buildings. That's a whole bunch of diving to do.
tpr.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
96.5 The Rock

You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas

Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
KLST/KSAN

Wanted Reeves Co fugitive captured in Mexico

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender is back in custody following his recent arrest. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, of Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on November 9 following a Crime Stoppers tip. Hernandez was arrested and then brought to the Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry in […]
KTEM NewsRadio

Over 200 Pounds of Meth Seized on Train at Texas Border

In the past few weeks, smugglers have tried to bring drugs into the United States inside of pumpkins, garden stones, fire extinguishers, and now they're just putting it on a train. Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 was discovered crossing the border on a railcar in El Paso, Texas.
Highway 98.9

You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas

You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
dallasexpress.com

New Deadly Drug Is Hitting Texas Streets

A new deadly drug is hitting Texas streets and exacerbating the ongoing fentanyl crisis currently ravaging the country, which The Dallas Express has been covering closely. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer and muscle relaxer not approved for human use. However, it is now being linked to an increasing number of overdose cases around the country.
abc7amarillo.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
96.5 The Rock

Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car In Texas?

The busy holiday travel season is upon us. Try finding a hotel for less than one hundred dollars a night. Hotels used to be reasonably priced, but nowadays, like everything else, overnight accommodations are more expensive. Hearing the call of the road today often means hearing the sound of a...
101.5 KNUE

Most Popular Dog Breed in Texas is the Official State Dog Breed of Texas

I’ve said it hundreds of times and I will always believe that dogs make life better. Growing up I didn’t have many dogs as pets but as an adult I was able to experience the fun and unconditional love a dog can bring into your life, and I am so happy that my two dogs decided to rescue me. Although, I had no idea that the state of Texas has their own official state dog breed which is the Blue Lacy.
