Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Texas? You Might Be Surprised
We've all heard the saying before: one man's trash is another man's treasure. Consider the past time of dumpster diving. Texas as a whole has to be a popular state for this activity. Just think of all the dumpsters at the mall, shopping centers, and office buildings. That's a whole bunch of diving to do.
tpr.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
‘Abolishing daylight saving’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1,000 bills Monday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas
Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
Wanted Reeves Co fugitive captured in Mexico
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender is back in custody following his recent arrest. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, of Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on November 9 following a Crime Stoppers tip. Hernandez was arrested and then brought to the Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry in […]
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
This Is The Coldest Night In Texas History
This is the coldest night ever recorded in Texas history.
Over 200 Pounds of Meth Seized on Train at Texas Border
In the past few weeks, smugglers have tried to bring drugs into the United States inside of pumpkins, garden stones, fire extinguishers, and now they're just putting it on a train. Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 was discovered crossing the border on a railcar in El Paso, Texas.
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
The 7 women on death row in Texas
Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
dallasexpress.com
New Deadly Drug Is Hitting Texas Streets
A new deadly drug is hitting Texas streets and exacerbating the ongoing fentanyl crisis currently ravaging the country, which The Dallas Express has been covering closely. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer and muscle relaxer not approved for human use. However, it is now being linked to an increasing number of overdose cases around the country.
natureworldnews.com
Texas Tracks Two Weather Systems Bringing Severe Weather with Threats of Flooding, Hail, Tornadoes
Two weather systems are being monitored as they pass through southeast Texas, bringing with them the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, coastal flooding, hail, and thunderstorms. Southeast Texas. Monday forecast data shows an area of low pressure in south Texas and a cold front in west Texas are both making...
abc7amarillo.com
Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
It'll Be Colder In Texas Than Alaska This Weekend
Temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
Veterans Day: How Texas is improving access to medical cannabis
With thousands of Texans using medical cannabis, Texas’ Department of Public Safety is looking to expand and improve the state’s Compassionate Use Program (CUP).
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards, the state's EBT card. Benefits, including November...
Marijuana referendums pass in several Texas cities but may not take effect
Voters in five Texas cities Tuesday said yes to decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, possession of four ounces or less, but that doesn’t mean it will happen, at least not in Killeen, where voters said yes to proposition A by 69%
DPS: Texas teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two Texas teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car In Texas?
The busy holiday travel season is upon us. Try finding a hotel for less than one hundred dollars a night. Hotels used to be reasonably priced, but nowadays, like everything else, overnight accommodations are more expensive. Hearing the call of the road today often means hearing the sound of a...
Most Popular Dog Breed in Texas is the Official State Dog Breed of Texas
I’ve said it hundreds of times and I will always believe that dogs make life better. Growing up I didn’t have many dogs as pets but as an adult I was able to experience the fun and unconditional love a dog can bring into your life, and I am so happy that my two dogs decided to rescue me. Although, I had no idea that the state of Texas has their own official state dog breed which is the Blue Lacy.
