The man who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at the airport he long called home

He has attempted the journey to Europe three times, and refuses to give up
Mamadou Niang has decided he has no choice but to leave his native Senegal. He is the son of a farmer, but salinization has made it impossible to farm his family's land in West Africa. He has tried to leave his hometown of Gandiol three times for Europe. The first...
People smugglers keep trying to recruit this boat captain. He keeps refusing
Years of captaining a boat on the Atlantic Ocean have shaped Pape Dieye's calm and reassuring presence. He is unafraid of aggressive, mountain-like waves. He doesn't need GPS. He can steer a boat in the dark of the night using nothing but the moon and the stars. He can tell how deep the water is simply by its color.
Aide: With few cuts, Pakistan lifts ban on Oscar-entry movie
An aide to the Pakistani prime minister says a ban on the Oscar-entry "Joyland" has been lifted but some scenes would be cut before the movie opens in Pakistan
Turkey's leader calls the blast in Istanbul an attack. At least 6 are dead
ISTANBUL, Turkey — At least six people were killed and 53 others injured in an explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street, according to Turkey's leader. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Sunday's blast on Istiklal Avenue as an attack and vowed to identify those responsible for it. "Our people should...
An elegant way to stop deadly Hendra virus spillovers from bats to horses ... to us
Not quite 20 years ago, Raina Plowright stood in a forest in Australia's Northern Territory at dusk. She watched as hundreds of thousands of bats called little red flying foxes launched themselves into the air. "The sky was [dark] with these huge bats taking off in this stream of animals...
How Senegal's artists are changing the system with a mic and spray paint
In 2005, heavy rains flooded neighborhoods around Dakar, Senegal, forcing tens of thousands of people out of their homes. It was the worst downpour in decades and Babacar Niang, a rapper also known as Matador, witnessed the devastation. "People's faces read worry first, then fear," reads one line from his...
These companies ran an experiment: Pay workers their full salary to work fewer days
Companies in the United Kingdom are about to complete the biggest trial of a four-day work week ever undertaken, anywhere in the world. The program's thesis was a provocative one: that for six months, these companies would reduce their workers' hours by 20%, to 32 hours a week, but continue to pay them 100% of their pay.
CVG gets a nonstop flight to London
Tickets start at around $665 for economy class. In the summer of 2023, the flight will run between the two countries on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
We asked, you answered: What precious object is part of your family history?
We interviewed 8 refugees from different corners of the globe and asked: What's one precious belonging you brought along on your journey to remind you of home? The answers ranged from a set of incense stones made by a Yemeni grandmother (and now emitting their special aroma in Ecuador) to Ukrainian sheet music.
Turkey blames Kurdish group for Istanbul bombing
ISTANBUL, Turkey — Turkish authorities claim to have identified the perpetrator of Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street that killed at least six people and injured 81 others. Istanbul police released a statement on their official Twitter account saying the bomber had been identified as a Syrian woman...
Biden and Xi are meeting in Bali. Here are the high-stakes issues on the agenda
BALI - President Biden is meeting today with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a conversation the White House hopes will set some guardrails in an increasingly fraught relationship between the two superpowers. The two leaders agreed to sit down together in Bali, Indonesia just ahead of the G-20 summit. Their...
U.S. Navy seizes 70 tons of Iranian missile fuel from a sailboat to Yemen
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down. The Navy...
