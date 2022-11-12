Read full article on original website
Related
It's the end of the boom times in tech, as layoffs keep mounting
For more than two decades, the U.S. tech industry has been a reliable source of booming stocks and cushy, high-paid jobs. In the span of weeks, the sheen has faded and the ax has fallen. More than 24,000 tech workers across 72 companies have been laid off this month, adding...
Steve Jobs' worn-out Birkenstocks sell for $218,000 at auction
Sandals worn by Steve Jobs in the early days of Apple sold for $218,750 at an auction in New York City on Sunday. The brown suede Birkenstock Arizonas were worn by Jobs in the 1970s and 1980s during "many pivotal moments in Apple's history," according to the auction house. It's...
Election officials feared the worst. Here's why baseless claims haven't fueled chaos
In the days following the 2020 election, chaos erupted at the main absentee ballot counting center in Detroit. "Stop the count! Stop the count!" people yelled as they banged on the windows that stood between them and the people trying to tally votes. Social media teemed with false claims of ballots being wheeled in under the cover of night.
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama reads from her forthcoming book 'The Light We Carry'
Michelle Obama's new book The Light We Carry, in which she talks about tough times in her life and how she not only coped but remained hopeful, comes out Tuesday. NPR was provided an exclusive listen Monday to two sections of the audio book, read by Obama herself. The former...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0