mendofever.com
Man Arrested in Ukiah After Deputies Discover Him Hiding Under a Blanket—Woman Accused of Harboring
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
kymkemp.com
Unwanted House Guest Near Fortuna Arrested for Vandalism, HCSO Says
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 14, 2022, at about 6:46 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Search for Trespassing Suspect South of Ferndale
Law enforcement officers are searching for a white male adult after a report of three individuals trespassing on a property off Price Creek Road south of Ferndale. Around 10:30 a.m. on November 15, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the trespassing report. Two individuals were detained, one fled. Rio Dell Police Department and CHP officers were requested for back up.
krcrtv.com
Missing Bridgeville woman found dead by Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies
BRIDGEVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has located the remains of 71-year-old Patricia Ribeiro after she went missing in the Bridgeville Area last August. Officials said the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call on Friday regarding skeletal remains near a private road off...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Suspect in Trinity County murders previously had a traumatic brain injury
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have released new information in connection with two deadly shootings in Trinity County last week. Trinity County sheriff’s deputies said the suspect, David Whitehouse, previously had a traumatic brain injury. Deputies said this caused him to have anger, memory and paranoia issues. “Whitehouse had...
kymkemp.com
Assaults and Threats to Mother of His Children Lead Deputies to Arrest Ukiah Man, Says MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. On 11-05-2022 at approximately 10:31 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to...
kymkemp.com
‘Safely Surrendered Baby’ and Adoptive Parents Visit Humboldt Bay Fire Two Years Later
On November 19th 2020 a newborn baby was safely surrendered to Humboldt Bay Fire Station 1 on C St. in Eureka. Since the inception of the Safe Surrender program for HBF in 2013, this was the first experience the department had with activation of the protocol. All Humboldt Bay Fire Stations are designed as drop-off sites for “safely surrendered babies.” The California Safely Surrendered Baby Law allows a parent or other individual having lawful custody of a child 72 hours or younger to voluntarily surrender physical custody of the child to any firefighter on duty at any of our stations. This may be done discretely without fear of judgement or prosecution for child abandonment.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Abuse Incident
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-05-2022 at approximately 10:31 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
kymkemp.com
Old Briceland Road Death Believed to Be Suicide, Says Sheriff’s Department
Press release from The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. On November 11th, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road for the report of a male gunshot victim. Southern Humboldt Deputies responded, along with fire and medical personnel. The subject, a 45 year old Fortuna man, was declared deceased at the scene.
kymkemp.com
The Old Blanket Ruse Didn’t Work This Time, Says MCSO
On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were conducting proactive patrols in the 300 block of Brush Street in Ukiah, California. While patrolling, a Deputy observed a suspicious parked vehicle and contacted the driver who identified herself as Odessa Oneil [47-year-old from Ukiah]....
kymkemp.com
Fentanyl and Meth Found at Eureka Drug House, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 13, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant...
kymkemp.com
Lanes Closed After Two-Vehicle Collision at 7th & I in Eureka
A two-vehicle collision occurred just after 10 a.m. on November 15, creating a traffic issue and sending one to the hospital with neck pain. Scanner traffic indicates that two vehicles collided at 7th and I Street in Eureka blocking the #1 lane of 7th Street and the #2 and #3 lanes of I Street.
kymkemp.com
[Update] Emergency Personnel Responding to Possible Gunshot Victim on Old Briceland Road
Emergency personnel are responding with lights and sirens to the report of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound east west of Garberville just before 4 p.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates the reporting party, an off-duty Alameda Police officer is stating that a subject is inside a white Toyota Tacoma along the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The dispatcher stated that the vehicle is along the road between Garberville and Briceland, possibly near the Marshall Ranch.
kymkemp.com
If Only the Trees Could Talk: The Cold Case of a Missing Honeydew Woman and Her Children
Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline last year with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
mendofever.com
A Mendocino County Woman and Her Four Dogs Were Stranded Seven Hours After Crashing Off a Snowy Mountain Road
The following is a post published on the Caltrans District 2 Facebook page:. A Ukiah woman is feeling extra thankful that several District 2 Maintenance employees were in the right place at the right time after a terrible car crash left her and her dogs stranded at the bottom of an embankment for over seven hours.
kymkemp.com
‘Sophie Is Our Resident Silly Girl!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Sophie. I am a female, blue dappl Catahoula Leopard Hound and...
kymkemp.com
Have a Little Music With Your Marijuana…’A Collaboration of Humboldt County Farmers Launch Legendary Cannabis Line’
When buying from the Humboldt Family Farms line of premium flower, vape cartridges and pre-rolls, consumers have access to more information about the products than ever before. Through extensive lab testing, Humboldt Family Farms is able to identify and inform customers of the specific benefits and experience they can expect from each product through the identification of the cannabinoids and terpene profiles of each product.
kymkemp.com
For or Against? In 2024, the Controversial Cannabis Reform Initiative Is on the Ballot for Humboldt County Voters
In March of 2024, Humboldt County voters will have the option of voting for or against the Humboldt County Cannabis Reform Initiative (HCRI) that aims to “protect the County’s residents and the environmental harm caused by large-scale cultivation.”. Why the Initiative?. One of the proponents, Mark Thurmond, a...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Accepting Entries for the 3rd Annual Kid’s Christmas Card Contest
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The holiday season is almost here, and we need your help to make it merry and bright. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s Third Annual Kid’s Christmas Card Contest is now open for entries. As part of this contest, Humboldt County third through fifth graders are invited to submit artwork for the Sheriff’s Office’s annual holiday card. The artwork will be featured online and will be used on cards sent to state law enforcement agencies, our legislators and some of our local partners.
kymkemp.com
‘Handsome Boy Zander Is a Big Goofball!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Zander. I am a male, black and brown Rottweiler mix. Age:...
