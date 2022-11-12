ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

Streetcar proposals on First Reading at city council

OMAHA, Neb.—Two proposed ordinances regarding the streetcar plan were on First Reading at the Omaha City Council this evening. One would authorize two purchase agreements between the city and the nonprofit group City of Omaha Public Facilities Corporation for funding the costs of building and equipping streetcars, as well as the costs of building and equipping the building for streetcar operations.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Internal investigation into Omaha police officer results in resignation

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An Omaha police officer resigned during an internal investigation into his conduct after an incident at his apartment complex, according to a press release from OPD. Officer William Klees resigned Monday which was also the day his internal investigation interview was scheduled. According to a...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Prayer walk for Omaha's latest homicide victim

(Omaha,Neb.) — Tuesday evening dozens gathered to remember and pray for Omaha's latest homicide victim, 20-year-old Karly Wood. She was one of eight people shot on Sunday morning leaving a birthday party . Two other females and five males where also injured in the shooting. The OPD Homicide Unit...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Bellevue Police: Missing woman found safe, now back at home

BELLEVUE, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Here's an update to a story we brought to you last Tuesday. Bellevue police say a woman missing for more than a week has been found. Police say Lucille Lamay Green was found in Omaha Sunday unharmed. She is now back at her home in Bellevue.
BELLEVUE, NE
fox42kptm.com

Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
SYRACUSE, NE
fox42kptm.com

Lincoln casino earns over $850K in tax revenue in first month

LINCOLN, Neb. — In it's first full month of operations, a casino in Lincoln generated more than $850,000 in tax revenue. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released it's October report. It said that WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC made $854,077 in tax revenue last month. The commission said nearly...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska volleyball celebrates 300th consecutive sellout with sweep of Iowa

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — For more than two decades, Nebraska volleyball fans have been packing into the Bob Devaney Sports Center to watch their team, and they continue to show up in record numbers. Last Friday night, the No. 4 Husker volleyball team celebrated their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

One dead, seven others injured in early morning shooting

Omaha — The Omaha Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead and 7 others injured. According to OPD, police responded to a shooting call shortly after 4 a.m. around 33rd and Ames Avenue. They found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center. One of the victims died at the hospital.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy