DEA gets thousands of pounds in drug take back program and explains why it's the best way
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Most of us have had at least one bottle of prescription medication from the pharmacy. Do you still have those old prescription medicines just sitting around the house?. Most people probably do but there is a safe way to get rid of them.
Over $5M in federal grants awarded to Nebraska to develop plans for broadband expansion
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska has been awarded two federal grants totaling nearly $5.6 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to develop strategic plans to expand high-speed broadband service. According to Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Connect Nebraska working group was created as a team of leaders tasked with...
Streetcar proposals on First Reading at city council
OMAHA, Neb.—Two proposed ordinances regarding the streetcar plan were on First Reading at the Omaha City Council this evening. One would authorize two purchase agreements between the city and the nonprofit group City of Omaha Public Facilities Corporation for funding the costs of building and equipping streetcars, as well as the costs of building and equipping the building for streetcar operations.
Internal investigation into Omaha police officer results in resignation
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An Omaha police officer resigned during an internal investigation into his conduct after an incident at his apartment complex, according to a press release from OPD. Officer William Klees resigned Monday which was also the day his internal investigation interview was scheduled. According to a...
Prayer walk for Omaha's latest homicide victim
(Omaha,Neb.) — Tuesday evening dozens gathered to remember and pray for Omaha's latest homicide victim, 20-year-old Karly Wood. She was one of eight people shot on Sunday morning leaving a birthday party . Two other females and five males where also injured in the shooting. The OPD Homicide Unit...
CHI Health talk preventing illness, eating right and staying mentally well during holidays
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — CHI Health officials held a Zoom call Tuesday on preventing illnesses, eating right, and staying mentally well during the holiday season. With the trifecta of diseases (RSV, COVID-19, and the flu) going around right now, there is a lot to worry about when it comes to family gatherings for the holidays.
Bellevue Police: Missing woman found safe, now back at home
BELLEVUE, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Here's an update to a story we brought to you last Tuesday. Bellevue police say a woman missing for more than a week has been found. Police say Lucille Lamay Green was found in Omaha Sunday unharmed. She is now back at her home in Bellevue.
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
Lincoln casino earns over $850K in tax revenue in first month
LINCOLN, Neb. — In it's first full month of operations, a casino in Lincoln generated more than $850,000 in tax revenue. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released it's October report. It said that WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC made $854,077 in tax revenue last month. The commission said nearly...
Nebraska volleyball celebrates 300th consecutive sellout with sweep of Iowa
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — For more than two decades, Nebraska volleyball fans have been packing into the Bob Devaney Sports Center to watch their team, and they continue to show up in record numbers. Last Friday night, the No. 4 Husker volleyball team celebrated their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout...
One dead, seven others injured in early morning shooting
Omaha — The Omaha Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead and 7 others injured. According to OPD, police responded to a shooting call shortly after 4 a.m. around 33rd and Ames Avenue. They found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center. One of the victims died at the hospital.
A medium, dinosaurs, and games are among the things to do the week of November 14
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Film viewing, Dinovember Storytime, general trivia, live readings with a medium, and Museum Live in the Park are among the things to do the week of November 14. A free viewing of the movie SEED: The Untold Story will be shown at the First Unitarian...
