here in Minneapolis The Homeless few places to sleep,almost all but 3 overnight shelters are left open and they're full.I know this first hand. their are no affordable apartments for men even if they work. All properties are corporate owned with long waiting lists( 90 long days and or 3 yrs.)
the summer there was people ask that question why they don't like using shelters. there's a problem in that I told him right out cuz there's problems drugs problems people picking on them not safe at all the state knows it.
WHY DONT THEY APPLY TO SHELTERS THEY ARE AVAILABLE in every city county and state
Related
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Is Squatting Legal in the State of Colorado?
Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?
Enormous snapping turtle visits Minnesota anglers
Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties
Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree
There’s a Hidden Town in Minnesota Most People Have Never Visited
Minnesota Actress Is Making Movie In The Twin Cities About Her Life
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
Names To Never Give Your Kids In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
Keep Your South Dakota, Minnesota, & Iowa Powerball Tickets
Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate
Labor department uncovers kids working at Minnesota meat-packing plants
Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota
2 Minnesota meat plants accused of child labor violations
MIX 108
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 20