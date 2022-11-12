Los Angeles police respond to actress’s Scientology coverup allegation

The Los Angeles Police Department has faced a great deal of criticism regarding their handling of sexual misconduct allegations and CBS executives in recent days, but on Friday, police officials decided that assertions of wrongdoing made by actress Leah Remini were a step too far.

The department issued a statement denying claims by Remini, a famed former Scientologist, that police were negligent or complicit in covering up the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige, who has not been seen publicly in 15 years .

Remini highlighted numerous ties between retired LAPD Cmdr. Cory Palka, the same officer identified as the Hollywood Division captain that New York Attorney General Latitia James claimed helped disgraced CBS CEO Les Moonves and other network executives downplay and cover up allegations of sexual assault against Moonves.

This still taken from an undated interview shows retired LAPD Cmdr. Cory Palka, who is accused of helping Les Moonves cover up sexual misconduct allegations. (KTLA)

In her lengthy Twitter thread , Remini noted that Palka and other LAPD employees worked often with Scientology, adding that “Cory was in charge of the division where I filed my missing person’s report into the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige.”

Remini said Palka’s “providing confidential investigative information to top CBS executives … begs the question … what investigative information has he provided to Scientology over the years?”

The LAPD retorted that despite any allegations of wrongdoing against Palka, this investigation was completed properly, noting that after the report was filed in 2014, officers “personally made contact with [Miscavige] and her attorney.”

“Detectives found her to be alive and safe, and subsequently closed the missing persons investigation,” the release added.

The LAPD also said that Palka, the subject of an internal LAPD investigation and a review of cases by Los Angeles County prosecutors, was not even a part of the Miscavige search.

“This case was not investigated by Hollywood Division personnel and had no involvement by retired LAPD Commander [Cory] Palka,” the release said.

Remini has not yet responded to the LAPD’s statement, though on Twitter, she has retweeted Twitter users who expressed support for her allegations, even after the LAPD release was published.

“An investigation must be opened into Cory’s relationship with Scientology and the LAPD’s interactions with Scientology overall,” she wrote. “And the LAPD must not attend Scientology events anymore or accept their funds. WHERE IS SHELLY???”

Palka has not spoken publicly about the allegations against him since he was first identified.

