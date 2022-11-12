ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles police respond to actress’s Scientology coverup allegation

By Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

The Los Angeles Police Department has faced a great deal of criticism regarding their handling of sexual misconduct allegations and CBS executives in recent days, but on Friday, police officials decided that assertions of wrongdoing made by actress Leah Remini were a step too far.

The department issued a statement denying claims by Remini, a famed former Scientologist, that police were negligent or complicit in covering up the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige, who has not been seen publicly in 15 years .

Remini highlighted numerous ties between retired LAPD Cmdr. Cory Palka, the same officer identified as the Hollywood Division captain that New York Attorney General Latitia James claimed helped disgraced CBS CEO Les Moonves and other network executives downplay and cover up allegations of sexual assault against Moonves.

This still taken from an undated interview shows retired LAPD Cmdr. Cory Palka, who is accused of helping Les Moonves cover up sexual misconduct allegations. (KTLA)

In her lengthy Twitter thread , Remini noted that Palka and other LAPD employees worked often with Scientology, adding that “Cory was in charge of the division where I filed my missing person’s report into the disappearance of Shelly Miscavige.”

Remini said Palka’s “providing confidential investigative information to top CBS executives … begs the question … what investigative information has he provided to Scientology over the years?”

The LAPD retorted that despite any allegations of wrongdoing against Palka, this investigation was completed properly, noting that after the report was filed in 2014, officers “personally made contact with [Miscavige] and her attorney.”

CBS execs conspired with LAPD captain to conceal sexual assault allegations against Leslie Moonves, N.Y. AG says

“Detectives found her to be alive and safe, and subsequently closed the missing persons investigation,” the release added.

The LAPD also said that Palka, the subject of an internal LAPD investigation and a review of cases by Los Angeles County prosecutors, was not even a part of the Miscavige search.

“This case was not investigated by Hollywood Division personnel and had no involvement by retired LAPD Commander [Cory] Palka,” the release said.

Remini has not yet responded to the LAPD’s statement, though on Twitter, she has retweeted Twitter users who expressed support for her allegations, even after the LAPD release was published.

“An investigation must be opened into Cory’s relationship with Scientology and the LAPD’s interactions with Scientology overall,” she wrote. “And the LAPD must not attend Scientology events anymore or accept their funds. WHERE IS SHELLY???”

Palka has not spoken publicly about the allegations against him since he was first identified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 6

Jen57
5d ago

Okay so now what LAPD is still corrupt not the whole force 🤔 but there's still corruption going on within the force there's dirty cops all over the USA what's new 🤔 🙄 😒 😑 😐 🤣

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

LAPD detective accused of trying to buy silencer online

A Los Angeles Police Department gang and narcotics detective was arrested more than a year after allegedly trying to buy a silencer online, officials announced Tuesday. Luke Walden was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation. He allegedly tried to buy the silencer in April 2021, which is a felony, authorities explained. “Reverence for the law […]
Distractify

Where Is Shelly Miscavige? Leah Remini Has Some Wild New Information

When it comes to exposing Scientology for what it really is, actress Leah Remini continues to put in the work. For nearly a decade since escaping Scientology, she has tirelessly spoken out against the atrocities committed by the so-called religion using as many mediums as possible. Her crusade against Scientology...
RadarOnline

Scientology Critic Calls Out LAPD For Shelly Miscavige Missing Persons Case

Last week, Leah Remini called for the LAPD to investigate the detective who took the missing person's report she filed in 2013 after the leader of the Church of Scientology David Miscavige's wife vanished. The LAPD later responded to the allegations, insisting neither the department nor the employee involved handled the situation inappropriately. Now, blogger and Scientology critic Tony Ortega is accusing the Los Angeles authorities of not handling the investigation properly.The critic claimed that a month after the King of Queens actress defected from the controversial religious group, she filed the missing-person reported on Monday, August 5. A few...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Ex-NFL player linked to winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in Altadena

Remember Joe Chahayed, the owner of the Altadena convenience store that sold the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket earlier this week? It turns out, his son-in-law is former NFL player Domata Peko Sr., TMZ reported. Peko, who played defensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals, congratulated “Baba Chahayed,” on Twitter after the Joe’s Service Center owner […]
ALTADENA, CA
Popculture

Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest

Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
The Independent

Rape survivor shares shocking photo of her injuries to warn others: ‘I was fighting for my life’

A rape survivor shared a shocking photo of her injuries to warn others after she was attacked by a homeless man. Marissa Young, 44, from Torrance, California, south of Los Angeles, was raped when she was walking her dogs on 31 July. She was attacked by Darrel Dean Waters, 46, per CBS News. He had recently been freed on illegal possession of a dagger. Ms Young was walking close to a field when she was “tackled from behind,” according to KTLA. As many as eight of her teeth were knocked out during the attack. She told the outlet that...
TORRANCE, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?

Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Convicted killer slain in California prison attack

IMPERIAL, Calif. (AP) — A California prison inmate serving a life sentence has died after he was attacked with hand-made weapons by two other prisoners, state corrections officials said Tuesday. William Quintero, 47, was attacked Monday in a recreation yard at Centinela State Prison and was airlifted to a...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KTLA

