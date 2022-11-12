Read full article on original website
Did You Know Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Were Supposed to Headline THIS Will Smith and Margot Robbie Starrer?
Hollywood has given the world some iconic couples and movies that people will remember forever. One such film is La La Land, which is wonderful and unique in so many ways. This Academy Award-winning musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling was released in 2016. The film won around 39 awards, and most importantly, people loved it, but it got popular way before its release. And hence, Stone and Gosling started getting offers for other films.
How Did Ryan Gosling Look Out for His Co-star Ana de Armas on the Set of ‘The Gray Man’?
Ryan Gosling is one of the most private actors working in Hollywood today. He is not on any social media, and the only time fans can get a fill of their favorite actor is when he does a movie and goes from promotions. But despite the minimum exposure, he is still one of the top actors.
Ryan Gosling as Johnny Blaze in Fan Concept Art Is Jaw-Dropping; Does This Mean He Is Now Marvel’s Ghost Rider?
Almost every A-list actor today has made an entry into the comic book world. Christian Bale recently entered the MCU, and Dwyane Johnson was lured into DC. However, only one has still avoided the temptation of wearing a cape and saving the world. Ryan Gosling has yet to play a superhero, but things might change in the future.
“It was a beautiful marriage” – When Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Arch-Nemesis Impressed Ryan Gosling as His Go-to Action Star
It is surprisingly pleasing to see the romance king, Ryan Gosling, expanding his versatility and trying to play new characters. The actor appeared as the king of rom-com in many films like The Notebook, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and many more. Then, in 2022, he appeared in an action-hero role in the Netflix Original film, The Gray Man. Now, in his upcoming movie named Barbie, he will appear as Ken the doll. This versatile actor chose his favorite action actor, and it is not Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Did Kanye West Inspire Taylor Swift to Write Karma?
Pop culture would have been significantly different had Kanye West gone to the loo when Taylor Swift accepted her award at the eventful 2009 VMA night. It is similar to how West would still be considered a genius and a fashion Mughal had he not made those anti-Semitic tweets. While there seem to be a lot of ‘would have’ and ‘could have’ associated with West, Swift, on the other hand, seems to have done it all: Winning any and every grand music award and expressing herself freely, be it in her lyrics or award shows.
“It was like Mohammad Ali in the…” – How Dave Chappelle Compared Kanye West to the Greatest Boxer of All Time for THIS Amazing Reason in 2014
Kanye West has always been a controversial celebrity. The 22-time Grammy award winner is one of the most well-known rappers and producers in the music industry and also has a very successful career in business. However, in recent times, the Flashing Lights hitmaker is always under the spotlight, not for his music but for his controversial opinions. But despite the fact that West sometimes does questionable things, one cannot deny that he is one of the greatest musicians there is. And previously, even renowned comedian Dave Chappelle admitted it. But what did the comedian say about West?
How Can You Watch Sadie Sink Starrer ‘Dear Zoe’? Is It Coming on Netflix?
From movies to ad campaigns, anything starring Sadie Sink becomes an automatic hit. Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale and the Kate Spade ad campaign are proof of this fact. After starring as Max Mayfield in Netflix’s flagship sci-fi thriller, Stranger Things, Sadie Sink has made it known that she is a phenomenal performer.
What Did Millie Bobby Brown Say About David Harbour’s Character in ‘Stranger Things’?
Millie Bobby Brown has spilled her thoughts on David Harbour’s role. The two are part of the sci-fi series Stranger Things. This series became such a huge success that it made a star out of almost every actor that was part of the show. Brown has promoted her career from the character of Eleven in the series to leading Enola Holmes.
Why Is Andrew Garfield the Reason BBC’s Film Critic Ali Plumb Not Trusting Henry Cavill or Anyone Ever Again?
Andrew Garfield is the reason why Henry Cavill cannot be trusted. The Man of Steel actor got the breakthrough of a career with his role as Superman in 2013. The action flick not only benefited him, but the Superman franchise and Warner Bros as well. Thereafter, he reprised his role in several of their movies over the years.
Henry Cavill Reveals One Major Thing in ‘Enola Holmes’ That Inspired Him to Get Into Sherlock’s Character
Henry Cavill really loves getting into the character. The role of Sherlock Holmes has been brought to life by several actors across the years, but doing justice to it is no easy task. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1887 creation remains a timeless classic, so any remake requires a good eye for every detail so the viewer is taken back in time through the viewing experience.
Is Meghan Markle All Set To Invite THIS ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S.’ Actor on Her Archetypes Podcast?
Ever since Meghan Markle started her Archetypes Podcast earlier this year, many significant personalities all over the world have come to put forward their ideas and opinions. All of it is mainly to stand against and voice strong opposition to the stereotypical stigmas attached to women. Starting from the Canadian First Lady to Bollywood’s Megastar Deepika Padukone, Markle had them all, and now she is eyeing another iconic actress.
Throwback to When Arnold Schwarzenegger set up Sylvester Stallone for a flop film
As we all know, it is extremely difficult to carve a niche out for oneself in the film industry. While we have seen various great actors in Hollywood, there are a few who are a class apart. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are two of the greatest actors from the 1980s and 90s. The duo took the action genre films to another level. However as we all know Arnold and Stallone shared a rocky relationship back in the day.
“Suddenly, they’re able to do it”- ‘Spirited’ Exec Music Producer Ian Eisendrath Reveals How Get Got Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell to Sing
Spirited is a musical comedy by Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. It marks the first time the Canadian has starred in a musical. We all know the Free Guy author can do a lot of things. He is multi-talented and can don a number of hats! He is an actor, producer, filmmaker, and businessman, and also owns a football team, but there was one thing the actor had never tried singing.
“She has a lot on her plate” – Madonna “micromanaging” Her On-screen Alter Ego Julia Garner as Prep For the Biopic Begins
After a much-awaited prolonged period of re-watching the Ozark episodes on a loop to catch a glimpse of Julia Garner’s Ruth Langmore, we finally have a piece of good news for all Garner fans. As announced earlier, Garner will be returning to the industry with a bombshell movie that is said to be a biopic of none other than Madonna.
