The impressive reception of Arcane: League of Legends and The Witcher has led Netflix to believe that adapting popular video games might just be its forte. With every video game adaptation, the OTT Mughal only seems to be improving. Be it an animated adaptation or a live-action one. So it would only make sense for Netflix to give a shout-out to Marcus Fenix aka Dave Bautista sixteen years after the fate of the survival of the remaining bits of humanity was handed over to him. And what better way to do this than to announce a collaboration with The Coalition?

2 DAYS AGO