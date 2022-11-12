Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
Why Is Andrew Garfield the Reason BBC’s Film Critic Ali Plumb Not Trusting Henry Cavill or Anyone Ever Again?
Andrew Garfield is the reason why Henry Cavill cannot be trusted. The Man of Steel actor got the breakthrough of a career with his role as Superman in 2013. The action flick not only benefited him, but the Superman franchise and Warner Bros as well. Thereafter, he reprised his role in several of their movies over the years.
‘Scream 6’ Is Happening: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Horror Sequel
Ghostface returns — again. After the success of the latest Scream film, Gale Weathers and the gang are coming back for another round of scares. “We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film,” Paramount and Spyglass said in a statement announcing the sequel in February 2022. “We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie [Vanderbilt] & Guy [Busick] and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family.”
netflixjunkie.com
What Did Millie Bobby Brown Say About David Harbour’s Character in ‘Stranger Things’?
Millie Bobby Brown has spilled her thoughts on David Harbour’s role. The two are part of the sci-fi series Stranger Things. This series became such a huge success that it made a star out of almost every actor that was part of the show. Brown has promoted her career from the character of Eleven in the series to leading Enola Holmes.
Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis And Jack Champion Among Those Joining Ensemble Of eOne And Macro’s ‘Freaky Tales’ From Ryan Fleck And Anna Boden
EXCLUSIVE: The new film from Captain Marvel helmers Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden has set an all-star cast for their eOne and Macro co-produced pic Freaky Tales as Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn and Jay Ellis are set to star. Jack Champion, Angus Cloud, Dominique Thorne and Keir Gilchrist and Michelle Farrah Huang, as well as a collection of notable Oakland natives are also on board. The film will be financed by eOne with the studio’s Jillian Share, Jen Gorton, and Chanel Vidal overseeing the film’s production with Share and Gorton executive producing. MACRO Film Studios’ Jelani Johnson and Poppy Hanks will serve as...
netflixjunkie.com
How Can You Watch Sadie Sink Starrer ‘Dear Zoe’? Is It Coming on Netflix?
From movies to ad campaigns, anything starring Sadie Sink becomes an automatic hit. Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale and the Kate Spade ad campaign are proof of this fact. After starring as Max Mayfield in Netflix’s flagship sci-fi thriller, Stranger Things, Sadie Sink has made it known that she is a phenomenal performer.
netflixjunkie.com
Is Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Available on Netflix? Where Can You Stream the Enticing Neo-Western Drama Series?
Kevin Costner is back for more drama in Season 5 of Yellowstone. The neo-Western American series that is based on family, corruption, and conspiracies captured the audience’s attention right from season 1. With the first episode aired on June 2018, the show is already on its fifth installment. Although the series initially received mixed reviews, after four seasons, it has become a top contender, with nominations in the Screen Guild Awards alongside shows like Squid Game.
netflixjunkie.com
Did You Know Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Were Supposed to Headline THIS Will Smith and Margot Robbie Starrer?
Hollywood has given the world some iconic couples and movies that people will remember forever. One such film is La La Land, which is wonderful and unique in so many ways. This Academy Award-winning musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling was released in 2016. The film won around 39 awards, and most importantly, people loved it, but it got popular way before its release. And hence, Stone and Gosling started getting offers for other films.
netflixjunkie.com
Is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ on Netflix? Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Entering into a new decade, female-centric movies have finally become a staple piece at the box office. Be it to judge the inabilities or to add to their “must-watch female-centric movies,” the theaters are considerably well-filled. While there have been numerous such releases, 2022 barely saw any, except for Where the Crawdads Sing in July.
netflixjunkie.com
How Did Ryan Gosling Look Out for His Co-star Ana de Armas on the Set of ‘The Gray Man’?
Ryan Gosling is one of the most private actors working in Hollywood today. He is not on any social media, and the only time fans can get a fill of their favorite actor is when he does a movie and goes from promotions. But despite the minimum exposure, he is still one of the top actors.
netflixjunkie.com
A Rare Image Featuring a Young Henry Cavill That Will Send Chills Down the Hearts of a Billion Indians
There are many exciting sports played all around the world, but cricket literally has a special place in people’s hearts. If you look at the countries like England, South Africa, India, Srilanka, or any cricket-playing country, the people worship their cricketers. Especially if we talk about Indians; they worship and follow Sachin Tendulkar. Well, now if we talk about England, did you know Henry Cavill, one of the most renowned actors in the country, used to love the sport as well?
netflixjunkie.com
Throwback to When Arnold Schwarzenegger set up Sylvester Stallone for a flop film
As we all know, it is extremely difficult to carve a niche out for oneself in the film industry. While we have seen various great actors in Hollywood, there are a few who are a class apart. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are two of the greatest actors from the 1980s and 90s. The duo took the action genre films to another level. However as we all know Arnold and Stallone shared a rocky relationship back in the day.
netflixjunkie.com
“She has a lot on her plate” – Madonna “micromanaging” Her On-screen Alter Ego Julia Garner as Prep For the Biopic Begins
After a much-awaited prolonged period of re-watching the Ozark episodes on a loop to catch a glimpse of Julia Garner’s Ruth Langmore, we finally have a piece of good news for all Garner fans. As announced earlier, Garner will be returning to the industry with a bombshell movie that is said to be a biopic of none other than Madonna.
netflixjunkie.com
Dave Bautista Presents an Impressive Porfolio to Netflix for ‘Gears of War’ Movie
The impressive reception of Arcane: League of Legends and The Witcher has led Netflix to believe that adapting popular video games might just be its forte. With every video game adaptation, the OTT Mughal only seems to be improving. Be it an animated adaptation or a live-action one. So it would only make sense for Netflix to give a shout-out to Marcus Fenix aka Dave Bautista sixteen years after the fate of the survival of the remaining bits of humanity was handed over to him. And what better way to do this than to announce a collaboration with The Coalition?
Comments / 0