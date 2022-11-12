Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Missing 10-year-old boy found in good health
Update: Big Island police said in a 5:45 p.m. media release Tuesday that 10-year-old Kainoha Nowell, who was previously reported as missing, was located in good health in Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking the public...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Pāhoa man
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a Pāhoa man reported missing. Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Josiah Peaster was last contacted on Monday at around 1:34 a.m. in the area of Black Sand Subdivision in Pāhoa. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
KITV.com
Missing Ainaola boy found safe | UPDATE
UPDATE: Noah Wong-Chong was found safe in Hilo late Saturday morning.
bigislandnow.com
Police seek runaway 14-year-old boy
Have you seen this teen? If so, Big Island police want to know. Police are asking the public to help locate 14-year-old Aiden Becker, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen at about 9 p.m. Nov. 10 in the area of North Glenwood Road in Mountain View.
KITV.com
Big Island water customers urged to confirm payments after Hilo drop box vandalized
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some Hawaii County water customers are being asked to call the Department of Water Supply customer service to confirm their payments were received after a payment drop box in Hilo was vandalized twice in the last week. The thief or thieves struck the payment drop box...
bigislandnow.com
Winner of KAPA Slippah Hunt anonymously donates cash prize to Big Island Giving Tree
Over the air Monday morning, KAPA DJ Darde Gamayo excitedly announced that the winners of West Hawai‘i’s Slippah Hunt contest decided to anonymously donate the $1,000 cash prize to Big Island Giving Tree. “I’ve always said we’ve got the best listeners in the world and this proves it,”...
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi County Opens Registration For Winter Intersession Programs
HILO, Hawaiʻi - This winter, tree programs will be held around Hawai‘i Island at the Pi‘ihonua Gym in Hilo, Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea, and Pāpa‘ikou Gym in North Hilo. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday announced that regirtation is now...
bigislandnow.com
Police: Two arrested in ongoing investigation of incident that involved shooting at an officer
Two people from West Hawai‘i have been arrested in connection with an incident Thursday evening in Kona that involved an armed robbery, a traffic collision and a suspect shooting at an officer. Big Island police arrested 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie of Kailua-Kona for first-degree attempted murder, robbery and reckless endangering...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Restaurant Miwa
I've heard good things about Restaurant Miwa, and finally had a chance to try it!. Dinner Combination plates come with choice of 3 entrees, along with rice, soup, and tea. I had the Chicken Katsu Curry. It was really good - I ate the entire plate! The Katsu itself was perfectly cooked, with tender chicken, and the curry sauce made it even better!
5k ballots uncounted for missing, mismatched signatures
Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With fentanyl calls rising, DEA seeks to help first responders separate fact from fiction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement in Hawaii are now dealing with fentanyl cases almost daily. And the Drug Enforcement Agency says new data on the powerful opioid can help keep everyone safe during those encounters. The DEA recently held a training for police, paramedics, firefighters and others who respond to...
bigislandnow.com
Can invasive gorse help lower feed costs on the Big Island? A UH Hilo study may find out
When Franny Brewer was a teacher, she would take high-schoolers to the slopes of Maunakea for service projects. “We would stop at a gorse patch and I’d hold up a $20 bill and offer it to any student who could make it 10 feet in,” said Brewer, now the acting program manager for the Big Island Invasive Species Committee. “The boys, especially, would jump out, convinced they were gonna get that $20.”
kauainownews.com
Dilapidated Uncle Billy’s Hotel in Hilo to be demolished next year
The once iconic Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel on touristy Banyan Drive on the Big Island is one step closer to being demolished. The Hawai’i State Department of Land and Natural Resources plans to release $1 million in special funds to finance the plans and designs for the demolition of the old hotel, which was closed in 2017 and gutted by a fire in March. The demolition is slated to take place sometime next year.
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine
Robert Domen, 53 of Pāhoa, was sentenced to 10 years in prison term for possession of methamphetamine, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. The case stems from a routine early morning traffic stop on Aug. 7, 2021. Domen was pulled over for operating a Honda Civic with illuminated blue lights.
KITV.com
Big Island drag show draws large crowd amid controversy
HONOKAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A weekend drag show in Honokaa on the Big Island brought hundreds of supporters to pack a local community theater. But some went there to protest, criticizing the fact that there were children at the event. Inside, a welcoming oli was chanted to a packed house...
Hawaii’s Big Island warned to be ready as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Body found in Hawaii pool prompts investigation
Police do not suspect foul play at this time.
bigislandmusic.net
Bill Kirchen Raises Honky-Tonk Hellfire in Hilo
King of Dieselbilly receives a royal welcome at Palace. Guitarist Bill Kirchen’s epic Saturday night set at the Hilo Palace Theater was a showstopper. He brought along his Too Much Fun Trio, drummer Jack O’Dell and Johnny Castle on bass, to make it an evening to remember. Part...
