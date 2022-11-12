ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

You Don’t Need A Wedding License to Be Legally Married in Texas

Weddings are often a complicated and expensive affair. You could hardly blame any couple for eloping. In Texas, there are three ways a person can become married. 1) Ceremonial process: This is the traditional marriage. It complies with all the statutory requirements of the State of Texas Family Code. This requires obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony.
Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car In Texas?

The busy holiday travel season is upon us. Try finding a hotel for less than one hundred dollars a night. Hotels used to be reasonably priced, but nowadays, like everything else, overnight accommodations are more expensive. Hearing the call of the road today often means hearing the sound of a...
Why Thanksgiving is Better in Texas Than Anywhere Else

Thanksgiving this year is November 24th. Time to start thinking about that all-important holiday meal. There are tons of surveys about the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in this state or that state. The most recent poll says green bean casserole is the number one Thanksgiving side dish in Texas. What? A vegetable?
Help to Better Protect Your Home and Property From the West Texas Wildfires

Due to the recent catastrophic wildfires earlier this year here in West Texas and since it is now tree planting season we should all take a look at how to better protect our homes, landscape, and our land from destructive wildfires. While our county commissioners, area Volunteer Fire Departments, and Texas A&M Forrest Service are working together to keep us safe we too must work to fireproof our properties.
Is There A Dress Code For Voting in Texas?

It is election season. The midterms are coming up next week and early voting has already begun. Passions are running high on all sides. Almost every other commercial on t.v. is a campaign commercial. Voting is an important civic duty. What many people don't realize is, there IS a voting...
If A Meteor or Space Junk Hits Your House, Are You Covered?

The odds of a meteor or a piece of space junk slamming into your house seem pretty high. According to wired.com, actually, they're 1 in 3,921.910.064,328. Yet, in Northern California, a house was destroyed, and the homeowner claims a meteorite hit it. Several witnesses came forward and reportedly saw a ball of light descending from the sky at the time of the fire.
How Halloween Pranks Can Get You Scary Texas Jailtime

Halloween and pranking are almost synonymous. In fact, at various times during its long history, Halloween has been called "Mischief Night", "Prank Night" and "Devil's Night". The first use of "Mischief Night" was way back at Oxford in England in 1790. Then, the term applied to the day before May Day or April 30th. It began to be associated with Halloween in U.S. newspapers in the 1930s and 1940s.
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything

Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.

