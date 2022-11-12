Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois comptroller, other leaders and organizations host Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Cairo
CAIRO, IL — Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza was in Cairo, Illinois, on Monday to host the sixth annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway there. Mendoza's office worked with with LiUNA Laborers’ Local 773, human services nonprofit Arrowleaf, local officials and Krispy Kreme to provide the turkey giveaway. "I come...
KFVS12
Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Salem, Kentucky native selected for national competition representing women with disabilities
Miss Amazing, a nonprofit for girls and women with disabilities, announced Madelyn Gregg from Salem, Kentucky will represent the state at the upcoming National Summit competition in July 2023. Gregg will compete in the Junior Miss Division and participate with women from across the United States. Miss Amazing is a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sonography student club hosts Sound Off for Hunger food drive
PADUCAH — Sound Off for Hunger: The Diagnostic Medical Sonography Student Club at West Kentucky Community and Technical College held a food drive Tuesday. Anyone who brought in a canned food item for the college's food pantry could get a free non-diagnostic ultrasound exam. These are just some of...
wpsdlocal6.com
BBQ on the River totals
Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities. The $406,407 raised at this year's Barbecue on the River was initially supposed to help 59 charities. But Beautiful Paducah Executive Director Whitney Ravallette Wallace says it's making a bigger impact than expected.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beautiful Paducah announces 2022 Barbecue on the River fundraising totals
PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah hosted the Barbeque on the River festival for the very first time in 2022. Despite the challenges wrought by a change in location and the chaos of organizing the huge event, the festival raised thousands of dollars for local charities. According to a document released...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois Gift Alternative Fair collects food, gift donations
CARBONDALE, IL — Choose holiday gifts with a deeper meaning for your loved ones while enjoying the day with your neighbors, helping the environment and wildlife and providing meals and shelter for people in need. The 17th annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair will feature both local and international...
wsiu.org
Agape Christian High School is building a new facility in Williamson County
Agape Christian High School in southern Illinois recently broke ground on a new school building. Phase one of the new facility, to be located on Crainville Landing Drive in Carterville, is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2023. The new location will be about four miles east of...
KFVS12
Volunteers pack up 10,000 meals for area children in need
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Roughly a dozen people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in Southern Illinois on November 12. They were filling up bags of food and packaging them right in the middle of Anderson’s Furniture and Mattress in Marion, Ill. They...
Mo. man awarded $441K after chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
KFVS12
Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter
It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kentuckians will be able to...
KFVS12
City of Carbondale, Ill. reaching out to businesses to participate in upcoming Christmas events
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is reaching out to businesses to participate in some upcoming Christmas events. The Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be December 3. According to the city, before the parade, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can go from business to business and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Playhouse in the Park to receive $25,000 grant after Murray Pella employee wins company's Spirit Award
MURRAY, KY — The Pella Corporation says Murray, Kentucky, team member Mike Faihst was recognized by the company's nonprofit arm, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, on Monday with the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award. The award recognizes Pella employees who show a passion for community service. Faihst works an engineering...
wpsdlocal6.com
Poppy's Meats hosting Cram the Cruiser event this week, collecting non-perishable food items
LEDBETTER, KY — Poppy's Meat Shop is asking the community to help feed local families in need by dropping off non-perishable food items. Donations can be dropped off inside the cruiser parked in front of the meat shop as part of the annual Cram the Cruiser event. According to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local leaders move forward as Department of Housing and Urban Development orders research study
CAIRO, IL — A local leader is fighting for the housing rights of tenants in an apartment complex in Cairo, Illinois. More than 60 people are expected to be evicted from the Connell F. Smith housing facility. This, as the Department of Housing and Urban Development ordered a study...
KFVS12
One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect
Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. Republican...
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard
Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield. Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85. He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary...
wpsdlocal6.com
11/15 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Mayfield runningback Jutarious Starks as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Starks ran for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns this past Friday night in a second round playoff win over Murray.
wpsdlocal6.com
Former State Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. dies at 85
Former Kentucky Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. passed away on Saturday at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 85. Hubbard was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 1967 and served until 1974. He then won the general election to represent Kentucky's First District in the U.S....
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
