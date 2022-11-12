ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, IL

KFVS12

Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Sonography student club hosts Sound Off for Hunger food drive

PADUCAH — Sound Off for Hunger: The Diagnostic Medical Sonography Student Club at West Kentucky Community and Technical College held a food drive Tuesday. Anyone who brought in a canned food item for the college's food pantry could get a free non-diagnostic ultrasound exam. These are just some of...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

BBQ on the River totals

Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities. The $406,407 raised at this year's Barbecue on the River was initially supposed to help 59 charities. But Beautiful Paducah Executive Director Whitney Ravallette Wallace says it's making a bigger impact than expected.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois Gift Alternative Fair collects food, gift donations

CARBONDALE, IL — Choose holiday gifts with a deeper meaning for your loved ones while enjoying the day with your neighbors, helping the environment and wildlife and providing meals and shelter for people in need. The 17th annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair will feature both local and international...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Volunteers pack up 10,000 meals for area children in need

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Roughly a dozen people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in Southern Illinois on November 12. They were filling up bags of food and packaging them right in the middle of Anderson’s Furniture and Mattress in Marion, Ill. They...
MARION, IL
St. Joseph Post

Mo. man awarded $441K after chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter

It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kentuckians will be able to...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect

Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. Republican...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

11/15 Performances of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Mayfield runningback Jutarious Starks as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Starks ran for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns this past Friday night in a second round playoff win over Murray.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Former State Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. dies at 85

Former Kentucky Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. passed away on Saturday at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 85. Hubbard was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 1967 and served until 1974. He then won the general election to represent Kentucky's First District in the U.S....
PADUCAH, KY

