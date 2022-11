The Loyola women’s volleyball team (23-8, 17-1) defeated Davidson College Nov. 12 to sweep the series, earning the Atlantic 10 (A-10) regular season title against the Wildcats Nov. 11. The win in the Ramblers’ final regular season match gives them a two-game win differential against Davidson, who finished second in the conference with a 14-4 record in A-10 play.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO