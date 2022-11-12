ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most

This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
Is It Illegal to Declaw Cats in New Jersey?

Hey fellow cat people! If you're thinking of getting your kitty declawed, you should read this first. A few years ago when I was moving from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, I was browsing different apartments to move into. As a cat mama, I had to look for places that allowed pets. I remember finding an apartment that I really liked that allowed cats, but then I saw something in the description that stopped me right in my tracks: "Cats must be declawed." It was a firm, immediate nope for me.
Have You Accidentally Committed This Crime in NJ While Drunk?

Have you ever gotten a little drunker than you anticipated and didn’t want to leave your car at the bar? Sleeping in your car may not be the answer. You know we’ve all been in the same situation where we “promised” we were going to just have 2 drinks and you end up at Mcdonald's at 3 am not knowing how you got there.
4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J. borough, officials say

Four black bears were killed in Ringwood over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
David Portnoy’s Top 20 New Jersey pizza reviews

When Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy reviews a New Jersey pizzeria, people take notice. A good review from the man, also known as "El Presidente," can bring lines out the door and down the block as they did at DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan Borough. It was so crowded, that they reported selling out several times in a single week.
