Kickoff time set for No. 18 Texas vs. Baylor

On Nov. 25, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns will kick off against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Central on either ABC or ESPN, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. Following this weekend’s games, the network will be determined. In the all-time...
Oklahoma State's Brian Stark announces transfer destination: Texas

The defending national champions are getting some reinforcements, including one All-American via the transfer portal. Not only did Texas recently sign highly ranked recruit Tommy Morrison, who will enroll early and join the Longhorns this spring, but the biggest name on the transfer market, Oklahoma State senior Brian Stark, announced on Monday afternoon that he has decided to take his talents to Austin.
Sunday Armchair QB: No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU edition

The stage was set Saturday night for the No. 18 Texas Longhorns to grab a season-defining win against the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs and for head coach Steve Sarkisian to stamp a signature win as head coach of the Longhorns to his coaching resume. And with the second largest crowd in DKR history, College GameDay in tow, and a primetime slot on ABC broadcasting this game, it was more than just the Eyes of Texas that were watching this game.
Texas vs. TCU: Five observations and Sunday chat

There isn’t going to be much that I can say to make you feel better on this Sunday morning. Saturday night was a missed opportunity for the Texas Longhorns football program in prime time with a lot of eyes on the matchup. There will be silver linings to get...
4 overreactions from Texas football’s impotent loss to TCU

The most disappointing offensive performance to date for head coach Steve Sarkisian during his time with the Texas football program showed up on the night of Nov. 12 in a key Big 12 battle against the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs. Texas completely flatlined on offense, putting up just three points, despite multiple scoring chances on the plus side of the field, especially in the second half.
Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 11 ESPN FPI

In Week 11, No. 18 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian had a chance to do something that would get this team much closer to earning a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Instead, Texas fell flat in a high-stakes Big 12 contest on Nov. 12 at the hands of new head coach Sonny Dykes and the undefeated No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs.
Women's Texas Basketball Vs UConn

I know All-American guard Rori Harmon didn't play, but yeesh this was ugly. This is by far the slowest Texas team in maybe 2 decades. In terms of plain foot speed and lateral quickness. BYU transfer Shaylee Gonzalez is super slow and can't guard anyone or handle the point. Too...
Reacts Survey: Does Hudson Card deserve playing time?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It turns out that only scoring three points on offense doesn’t win you a lot...
No. 6 UConn, No. 3 Texas to Face Off on FS1 Monday

STORRS, Conn. – The No. 6 UConn women's basketball team (1-0) hosts No. 3 Texas (1-0) in a top-10 matchup on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion. The game will air on FS1 and the UConn Sports Network from Learfield (97-9 ESPN). The Huskies will retire UConn legend...
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
KVUE takes home two wins at 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards

AUSTIN, Texas — It was a big night for KVUE at the 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards. The station was up for 10 nominations on Saturday. We took home two Emmys at the award ceremony in Dallas. One was awarded to KVUE Defenders Reporter Erica Proffer for her story, "Ponderosa Pets Remembered."
