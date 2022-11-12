Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Tesla workers allege they were exploited at Texas gigafactoryAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas football could still qualify for the Big 12 Championship
The Texas Longhorns are still in the running for the Big 12 Championship. That is, if the West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Kansas State Wildcats. The Oklahoma State Cowboys would also need to lose at least one game. The Longhorns would also be required to secure two back-to-back wins to...
4 key recruits impressed by Texas football, despite loss to TCU
Two of the biggest recruiting weekends of the fall thus far for Texas football seem to be plagued with missed opportunities. Last weekend, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t get it done when it mattered against the No. 4 ranked and undefeated TCU Horned Frogs at home. Sark...
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time set for No. 18 Texas vs. Baylor
On Nov. 25, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns will kick off against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Central on either ABC or ESPN, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. Following this weekend’s games, the network will be determined. In the all-time...
Golf Channel
Oklahoma State's Brian Stark announces transfer destination: Texas
The defending national champions are getting some reinforcements, including one All-American via the transfer portal. Not only did Texas recently sign highly ranked recruit Tommy Morrison, who will enroll early and join the Longhorns this spring, but the biggest name on the transfer market, Oklahoma State senior Brian Stark, announced on Monday afternoon that he has decided to take his talents to Austin.
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU edition
The stage was set Saturday night for the No. 18 Texas Longhorns to grab a season-defining win against the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs and for head coach Steve Sarkisian to stamp a signature win as head coach of the Longhorns to his coaching resume. And with the second largest crowd in DKR history, College GameDay in tow, and a primetime slot on ABC broadcasting this game, it was more than just the Eyes of Texas that were watching this game.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. TCU: Five observations and Sunday chat
There isn’t going to be much that I can say to make you feel better on this Sunday morning. Saturday night was a missed opportunity for the Texas Longhorns football program in prime time with a lot of eyes on the matchup. There will be silver linings to get...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: The Big 12 is two weird weeks away from being completely bowl eligible
There’s a possibility, however slight, that the entire Big 12 will be bowl eligible this season. This is more fun than talking about the Texas Longhorns’ loss, right?. Anyway, here’s the news. WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS. Austin American-Statesman: Texas falls behind in...
4 overreactions from Texas football’s impotent loss to TCU
The most disappointing offensive performance to date for head coach Steve Sarkisian during his time with the Texas football program showed up on the night of Nov. 12 in a key Big 12 battle against the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs. Texas completely flatlined on offense, putting up just three points, despite multiple scoring chances on the plus side of the field, especially in the second half.
Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 11 ESPN FPI
In Week 11, No. 18 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian had a chance to do something that would get this team much closer to earning a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Instead, Texas fell flat in a high-stakes Big 12 contest on Nov. 12 at the hands of new head coach Sonny Dykes and the undefeated No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs.
Burnt Orange Nation
Women's Texas Basketball Vs UConn
I know All-American guard Rori Harmon didn't play, but yeesh this was ugly. This is by far the slowest Texas team in maybe 2 decades. In terms of plain foot speed and lateral quickness. BYU transfer Shaylee Gonzalez is super slow and can't guard anyone or handle the point. Too...
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Does Hudson Card deserve playing time?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It turns out that only scoring three points on offense doesn’t win you a lot...
University of Connecticut
No. 6 UConn, No. 3 Texas to Face Off on FS1 Monday
STORRS, Conn. – The No. 6 UConn women's basketball team (1-0) hosts No. 3 Texas (1-0) in a top-10 matchup on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion. The game will air on FS1 and the UConn Sports Network from Learfield (97-9 ESPN). The Huskies will retire UConn legend...
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
Did you win? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
While the sour football defeats continue, someone in Central Texas isn't blinking an eye at them as they're focused on their latest win.
fox4news.com
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
KVUE
KVUE takes home two wins at 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a big night for KVUE at the 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards. The station was up for 10 nominations on Saturday. We took home two Emmys at the award ceremony in Dallas. One was awarded to KVUE Defenders Reporter Erica Proffer for her story, "Ponderosa Pets Remembered."
KVUE
Austin pilot killed in Dallas air show crash
Six pilots were killed in a plane crash at a Dallas air show. One of those pilots, Kevin Michels, lived and worked in Central Texas.
