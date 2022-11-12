Read full article on original website
Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/15/22)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Baye Fall, 6-10 5-star out of Denver, announces SEC commitment
Baye Fall has made his much-anticipated decision and the big man is headed to Arkansas. The commitment by the 5-star center from Denver was confirmed by 247Sports. The 6-foot-10 Fall is regarded by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 recruit from Colorado, the No. 3 center in the country, and the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect for the Class of 2023. The other finalists for Fall’s services included Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall.
denverpioneers.com
Denver Hockey Ranked No. 1 in the Nation
DENVER – The University of Denver hockey team regained No. 1 overall in both the DCU/USCHO.com poll and the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll after the latest national rankings were released on Monday. The Pioneers return to the top spot after starting the season at No. 1 and holding...
thecrite.com
Getting a little too “rowdy”
School spirit might have gone too far during the homecoming football game. The Maverick football team lost their Oct. 29 game to Colorado State University-Pueblo (CSUP) in a hard-fought 28-33 showing. After CSUP iced the game with a fourth quarter touchdown, tensions flared. The CSUP sideline instigated a verbal altercation...
Billy Turner going on IR officially makes Broncos the NFL's most injured team
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With right tackle Billy Turner going on injured reserve Tuesday, it’s now official: The Broncos by all quantitative measures are the most injury-riddled team in the NFL. Turner, who aggravated his surgically repaired left knee in the Broncos’ 17-10 loss, becomes Denver’s 14th current player...
Denver area snow totals are in!
The snow totals on Tuesday morning in the Denver metro and in areas just outside it varied from 0.2 to 5.5 inches. In many areas roads are slick and snowpacked, so plan for extra time in your commute in the morning.The following are the snow totals as of 7 a.m.Erie 5.5" Boulder 4.3" Louisville 4.0" Lafayette 3.8" Westminster 3.8" Thornton 3.7" Broomfield 3.6" Ken Caryl 3.6" Nederland 3.3" Littleton 3.2" Arvada 3.1" Longmont 2.7" Denver (downtown) 2.5" Niwot 2.5" Golden 2.5" Pinecliffe 2.3" Longmont 2.2" Lyons 1.9" Brighton 1.8" Aurora 1.7" Highlands Ranch 1.6" Rollinsville 1.4" Jamestown 1.4" Lone Tree 1.1" Fort Lupton 1.0" Conifer 0.7" Castle Rock 0.6" The Pinery 0.4" Bailey 0.4" Floyd Hill 0.3" Black Forest 0.2"
Gadget play helps Titans rally to beat Broncos, 17-10 as injury-ravaged Denver offense sputters in second half
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As his offensive linemen took turns walking into the locker room with injuries, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson tried to will his otherwise inept offense down the field for a tying score. He picked up a fourth-and-5 with his legs. He outwrestled a much bigger Titan defender...
KDVR.com
Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race
The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
K'Waun Williams to have knee surgery; Jeudy day-to-day with ankle injury
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos received difficult news for one player, and a better-than-expected diagnosis for another following MRI exams Monday. The bad news is nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery to clean out "loose bodies" scar tissue that had developed from a previous surgery, a source told 9NEWS. The fragments had been causing Williams' knee to lock up. He is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
denverite.com
“Time for revenge”: Goathead Greg inspired the High Line Canal Conservancy to throw a puncture-vine weeding in Aurora
Denverites have been inspired by the one-man quest of cyclist Greg Skomp, aka Goathead Greg, to rid the area’s bike trails of the noxious weed, puncture vine, whose thorny seeds, called goatheads, can pop bike tires and jabs pets’ feet. In total, Skomp has weeded hundreds of pounds...
Fired Miami police chief Art Acevedo takes Colorado job
DENVER (AP) — Fired Miami police chief Art Acevedo will be the latest interim police leader in a Colorado city where officers and paramedics are being prosecuted in the death of a Black man in 2019. Aurora, a sprawling, diverse city east of Denver, announced Tuesday that Acevedo had...
El Pollo Loco makes grand return to Colorado with first location
DENVER — The first El Pollo Loco restaurant to operate in Colorado in more than a decade officially opens its doors Tuesday. The fire-grilled chicken chain opens its first Colorado restaurant at 4698 Peoria St. in Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 15. El Pollo Loco began construction on the restaurant...
Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103
CHICAGO — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
SUV rolls into creek, forcing road closure in Colorado
An SUV rolled off of the road and into a small creek in Wheat Ridge on Monday, according to a tweet from the Wheat Ridge Police Department. The accident occurred on southbound Kipling Street near 42nd Street and the SUV was the only vehicle involved the crash, police said. SB Kipling was completely closed for a two hours while crews worked to extract the car from the creek.
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries.
Immersive Nutcracker coming to Denver
DENVER — The creators of the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition are opening a new Christmas experience in 11 cities. "The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle" opens this week in Denver, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Antonio, after having its world premiere in Toronto in 2021.
Ticks are emerging locally and across the country
You are not done with those creepy, crawly pests that burrow under your skin and cause pain, irritation or worse. Not content to be just warm weather nuisances, ticks are an even bigger long term risk these days, say scientists. New research shows they are more pervasive than ever in areas including Boulder County and not going away just because of colder temperatures.
Possible kidnapping reported in Denver
DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a reported kidnapping Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area around West 26th Avenue and Grove Street, and contacted multiple people. Police tweeted that they're interviewing people to figure out what happened. The area where officers are is just west of Federal Boulevard...
