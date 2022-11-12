ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/15/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Baye Fall, 6-10 5-star out of Denver, announces SEC commitment

Baye Fall has made his much-anticipated decision and the big man is headed to Arkansas. The commitment by the 5-star center from Denver was confirmed by 247Sports. The 6-foot-10 Fall is regarded by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 recruit from Colorado, the No. 3 center in the country, and the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect for the Class of 2023. The other finalists for Fall’s services included Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall.
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

Denver Hockey Ranked No. 1 in the Nation

DENVER – The University of Denver hockey team regained No. 1 overall in both the DCU/USCHO.com poll and the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll after the latest national rankings were released on Monday. The Pioneers return to the top spot after starting the season at No. 1 and holding...
DENVER, CO
thecrite.com

Getting a little too “rowdy”

School spirit might have gone too far during the homecoming football game. The Maverick football team lost their Oct. 29 game to Colorado State University-Pueblo (CSUP) in a hard-fought 28-33 showing. After CSUP iced the game with a fourth quarter touchdown, tensions flared. The CSUP sideline instigated a verbal altercation...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver area snow totals are in!

The snow totals on Tuesday morning in the Denver metro and in areas just outside it varied from 0.2 to 5.5 inches. In many areas roads are slick and snowpacked, so plan for extra time in your commute in the morning.The following are the snow totals as of 7 a.m.Erie 5.5" Boulder 4.3" Louisville 4.0" Lafayette 3.8" Westminster 3.8" Thornton 3.7" Broomfield 3.6" Ken Caryl 3.6" Nederland 3.3" Littleton 3.2" Arvada 3.1" Longmont 2.7" Denver (downtown) 2.5" Niwot 2.5" Golden 2.5" Pinecliffe 2.3" Longmont 2.2" Lyons 1.9" Brighton 1.8" Aurora 1.7" Highlands Ranch 1.6" Rollinsville 1.4" Jamestown 1.4" Lone Tree 1.1" Fort Lupton 1.0" Conifer 0.7" Castle Rock 0.6" The Pinery 0.4" Bailey 0.4" Floyd Hill 0.3" Black Forest 0.2" 
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race

The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

K'Waun Williams to have knee surgery; Jeudy day-to-day with ankle injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos received difficult news for one player, and a better-than-expected diagnosis for another following MRI exams Monday. The bad news is nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery to clean out "loose bodies" scar tissue that had developed from a previous surgery, a source told 9NEWS. The fragments had been causing Williams' knee to lock up. He is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

El Pollo Loco makes grand return to Colorado with first location

DENVER — The first El Pollo Loco restaurant to operate in Colorado in more than a decade officially opens its doors Tuesday. The fire-grilled chicken chain opens its first Colorado restaurant at 4698 Peoria St. in Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 15. El Pollo Loco began construction on the restaurant...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

CHICAGO — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

SUV rolls into creek, forcing road closure in Colorado

An SUV rolled off of the road and into a small creek in Wheat Ridge on Monday, according to a tweet from the Wheat Ridge Police Department. The accident occurred on southbound Kipling Street near 42nd Street and the SUV was the only vehicle involved the crash, police said. SB Kipling was completely closed for a two hours while crews worked to extract the car from the creek.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Immersive Nutcracker coming to Denver

DENVER — The creators of the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition are opening a new Christmas experience in 11 cities. "The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle" opens this week in Denver, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Antonio, after having its world premiere in Toronto in 2021.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Ticks are emerging locally and across the country

You are not done with those creepy, crawly pests that burrow under your skin and cause pain, irritation or worse. Not content to be just warm weather nuisances, ticks are an even bigger long term risk these days, say scientists. New research shows they are more pervasive than ever in areas including Boulder County and not going away just because of colder temperatures.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Possible kidnapping reported in Denver

DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a reported kidnapping Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area around West 26th Avenue and Grove Street, and contacted multiple people. Police tweeted that they're interviewing people to figure out what happened. The area where officers are is just west of Federal Boulevard...
DENVER, CO
